AI-assisted workflow modernization for
Avaya Infinity
Turn months of manual discovery and workflow reconstruction into days of AI-assisted modernization—with human-in-the-loop review and Avaya expertise to move proven contact center logic to Avaya Infinity faster.
Modernization slows down when teams have to rediscover what already exists
Large enterprise contact centers often carry years of workflows, routing logic, prompts, integrations, reporting dependencies, custom applications, and business rules. Those systems support customer service, compliance, revenue, service levels, and daily operations.
“The value inside an existing Avaya environment is not disposable. It is the starting point for modernization.”
The cost of modernization includes more than new technology. It includes the time, expertise, operational attention, and project budget required to understand existing logic, document dependencies, validate exceptions, and decide what should move forward.
What is AI-assisted workflow modernization?
AI-assisted workflow modernization uses AI to analyze existing contact-center workflows, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity artifacts, validate outputs, and guide expert review during modernization.
With Avaya, this starts with Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer workflows moving to Avaya Infinity. The broader goal is to help large enterprises understand what they already run, preserve proven business logic, and create a faster path to AI-enabled CX.
"Some customers have spent decades building contact center logic around how their operations actually work. AI-assisted modernization can reduce months of manual discovery and workflow reconstruction to hours, while helping teams carry proven logic forward."
Vijay Thangella Avaya Head of AI and Machine Learning
How AI-assisted modernization
with Avaya works
AI-assisted. Human-reviewed.
Enterprise-controlled.
|AI helps with
|Customer teams validate
|Workflow analysis
|Business intent
|Documentation
|Exceptions
|Artifact generation
|Testing
|Validation checks
|Governance
|Scoring and issue identification
|Acceptance and rollout
AI reduces repetitive discovery and reconstruction work. Avaya experts and customer teams remain responsible for the decisions that affect customer experience, operational continuity, compliance, and rollout.
A faster path to Avaya Infinity starts with a clearer view of what exists
Compress months of manual workflow work into hours
Use AI-assisted analysis to reduce the time spent inspecting source materials, tracing workflow behavior, documenting logic, and reconstructing applications manually.
Move proven logic forward
Understand and preserve the business rules, routing decisions, exceptions, and customer experience logic that still support the operation.
Focus experts where they matter most
Apply Avaya and customer expertise to business decisions, exceptions, testing, governance, acceptance, and rollout.
Modernization creates the path to more intelligent CX
AI-assisted workflow modernization is one part of how Avaya helps organizations move toward Avaya Infinity. Depending on your environment and business priorities, your modernization journey can include deployment modernization, data and intelligence, integrations, AI-enabled experiences, commercial flexibility, and continuous optimization.
Modernize what your business already depends on
Avaya’s experience in enterprise voice, reliability, scale, and complex communications environments gives customers a practical foundation for AI-assisted modernization. Instead of treating proven workflows and existing investments as disposable, Avaya helps teams understand what already works and move that value toward Avaya Infinity.
Avaya starts with the environment customers already run
Modernization begins with the workflows and logic already supporting the business.
Avaya applies AI before the new experience goes live
AI supports discovery, documentation, artifact generation, validation, and planning.
Avaya keeps experts in the process
Avaya teams guide review, testing, governance, and rollout with customer validation.
Avaya Infinity is the destination
Customers can move from proven contact center logic toward AI-enabled CX capabilities.
AI-assisted contact center modernization FAQs
What is AI-assisted contact center modernization?
AI-assisted contact center modernization uses AI to analyze existing workflows, document business logic, generate reviewable modernization artifacts, validate outputs, and guide expert review during the move to a modern CX platform.
How does Avaya use AI in contact center modernization?
Avaya uses AI to analyze Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer workflows, translate complex configurations into plain-language business context, generate Avaya Infinity-compatible workflow artifacts, run validation and scoring, and identify areas that need review.
How can AI-assisted contact center modernization reduce months of work to hours?
For enterprises moving from Avaya CC Elite toward Avaya Infinity, one of the most time-consuming steps can be understanding and reconstructing the IVR and workflow logic built in Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer. Teams may spend months inspecting source materials, documenting business rules and dependencies, and recreating applications manually.
Avaya uses AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, automated validation, and scoring to compress much of that discovery and reconstruction work into hours. Avaya experts and customer teams still review the output, address exceptions, test the experience, and approve rollout.
How does AI-assisted modernization reduce manual work?
It reduces the need to manually inspect source materials, document workflow behavior, recreate logic line by line, and identify early validation issues.
Does AI-assisted modernization replace customer validation?
No. Avaya experts and customer teams remain involved in validation, testing, governance, acceptance, and rollout.
How does AI-assisted modernization affect modernization cost and risk?
It helps customers better understand the time, effort, operational overhead, and risk tied to manually recreating workflows, routing logic, integrations, and business rules.
What does Avaya Infinity enable after workflow modernization?
Avaya Infinity helps customers move toward digital engagement, AI-assisted experiences, enterprise data, analytics, orchestration, workforce engagement automation, and continuous optimization.
Why does Avaya’s enterprise voice heritage matter for AI-assisted modernization?
Avaya’s enterprise voice heritage matters because large contact centers are built around real operational logic: how customers are routed, how exceptions are handled, how compliance requirements are met, and how service teams keep the business moving. AI-assisted modernization helps customers understand that logic faster and move it into Avaya Infinity, where voice, digital engagement, enterprise data, analytics, and AI-assisted experiences can operate together.
How is AI-assisted modernization different from a lift-and-shift migration?
AI-assisted modernization helps teams understand the business logic inside existing workflows, decide what should move forward, and create a path to improve the customer experience through Avaya Infinity.