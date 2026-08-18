For enterprises moving from Avaya CC Elite toward Avaya Infinity, one of the most time-consuming steps can be understanding and reconstructing the IVR and workflow logic built in Avaya Experience Portal and Orchestration Designer. Teams may spend months inspecting source materials, documenting business rules and dependencies, and recreating applications manually.

Avaya uses AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, automated validation, and scoring to compress much of that discovery and reconstruction work into hours. Avaya experts and customer teams still review the output, address exceptions, test the experience, and approve rollout.