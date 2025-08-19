Discover the power of Avaya Infinity in action
Join our weekly live demo series and experience how Avaya Infinity transforms customer and agent experiences through AI-powered orchestration, seamless channel transitions, and real-time insights.
What you’ll see in the demo
Connect every channel with AI workflows
Watch how Infinity personalizes self-service with real-time CRM data, automates secure authentication, and dynamically adapts to customer needs—without ever losing context. See how agents pick up right where AI left off, with full transcripts, next-best actions, and pre-filled case details.
Automate and orchestrate with ease
Infinity’s drag-and-drop designer lets you build intelligent automations that reduce agent effort and eliminate errors. AI-generated notes and summaries keep records accurate and up to date.
Fluid cross-channel conversations
Experience seamless transitions from chat to voice, with real-time transcription and full context preserved. Infinity ensures every interaction—no matter the channel—is connected, efficient, and personalized.
AI your way: flexible, future-proof, and powerful
See how Avaya Infinity orchestrates multiple AI models (like Meta’s Llama, Mistral, and Google’s Gemma) in a single workflow. Customers interact with specialized AI personas, and agents receive a full summary of the conversation—ready to act with clarity.
Analytics that go beyond CMS
Explore out-of-the-box dashboards and customizable reports that give you deep visibility into agent performance, channel activity, and customer interactions. Drill down by queue, channel, or agent to uncover actionable insights.
Why attend?
- See real-world use cases in action
- Learn how to design and deploy workflows in minutes
- Discover how Infinity integrates with your existing systems
- Get your questions answered live by Avaya experts
Reserve your spot now
See how Avaya Infinity can elevate your customer experience.
Tuesday, August 26
11:00 AM ET
Tuesday, September 9
11:00 AM ET
Registration link: available soon