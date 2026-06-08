Your AI. Your way.
Every interaction.
Avaya Infinity is built on a simple principle: the enterprise should control which AI models power its customer experience, how they are deployed, and how humans and AI work together. We call that tandem care. It starts with choice.
AI that serves your strategy, not a vendor's roadmap
The AI landscape changes every quarter. New models launch. Capabilities leapfrog. Costs shift. Enterprises that lock themselves into a single vendor's AI stack today will spend years unwinding that decision tomorrow.
Avaya Infinity takes a fundamentally different approach. The platform is model-agnostic and open by design, with native support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), so you can select, combine, and switch among AI models as your needs and the market evolve. You choose where to deploy: cloud, on-premises, or hybrid. You choose how AI and humans collaborate through Avaya's Tandem Care model, where AI acts as an intelligent co-pilot to your people rather than a replacement for them.
This is not a feature list. It is a design philosophy. And it changes what AI can actually do for your customers, your agents, and your business.
Unlock your organization's AI potential
Choose your AI
No single AI model is best at everything. Avaya Infinity's model-agnostic orchestration layer lets you select the right model for each use case: a generative LLM for nuanced conversation, a task-specific model for structured workflows, a proprietary model trained on your own data. Swap or upgrade models without rebuilding your applications. Match cost to performance across every interaction. Through MCP, your AI models connect securely to your enterprise tools, data sources, and APIs through an open standard adopted across the industry.
You are never locked into one vendor's AI. And as new models emerge, they plug into your existing orchestration without disruption.
Choose your deployment
Your compliance requirements, latency needs, and data sovereignty rules should drive your infrastructure decisions, not your CX vendor's business model. Avaya Infinity runs on a single, modern codebase that deploys identically across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments.
That means the same AI orchestration, the same Tandem Care capabilities, the same security and governance, regardless of where the platform runs. Modernize on your timeline. Move workloads between environments as your needs evolve. Your deployment decision stays a business decision.
Choose how humans and AI work together
Most AI strategies start with a question about cost reduction: How many calls can we deflect? Avaya starts with a different question: How do we make every interaction, human, AI, or both, better for the customer?
That is the tandem care model. AI handles data retrieval, context assembly, pattern recognition, and real-time recommendations. Human agents bring empathy, judgment, and accountability. MCP enables context and memory to persist across both roles, so the customer experiences a single, seamless conversation regardless of who or what is helping them.
The goal is not fewer humans. It is more empowered humans. And self-service that earns trust because it is backed by the same governed data, the same enterprise knowledge, and the same escalation paths as every other channel.
"Avaya Infinity platform stands out by addressing a critical gap in the market—real-world enterprise migration patterns are neither linear nor straightforward. Avaya's flexible architecture, combined with strong orchestration capabilities, provides enterprises the agility to support their customers."
Oru Mohiuddin Research Director, Enterprise Communications and Collaboration, IDC
Tandem care: AI and humans as a single system
Tandem care is a service model where AI and human agents operate as a unified, coordinated system rather than separate support tiers. Together, they deliver faster, more personalized, and more empathetic customer interactions than either could alone.
AI is a compounding asset when you control the stack
Avaya CEO Patrick Dennis explains why the real ROI of AI comes not from a single feature, but from intelligent routing, real-time agent assist, and predictive analytics building on each other over time. The key: You need to own the decisions about which AI powers each layer.
What choice of AI looks like in practice
Model-agnostic orchestration
Select, combine, and switch among LLMs and NLU engines as the market evolves. Avaya Infinity's AI orchestration layer manages multiple models, balances cost with performance, and implements guardrails, so you always match the right AI to the right moment.
MCP-native open architecture
Avaya Infinity operates as both an MCP server and an MCP client, enabling true bidirectional orchestration across your entire AI ecosystem. AI models interact securely with your tools, data, and operational logic through an open standard, not proprietary middleware.
Governed data through Databricks
Enterprise-grade data governance ensures your proprietary customer information stays under your control. Real-time interaction data feeds into governed analytics pipelines. Your data is never used to train public models without your explicit consent.
Intelligent self-service
Build self-service experiences powered by the AI models you choose, connected to the enterprise data you trust. Virtual agents query your CRM, knowledge bases, and systems of record in real time to deliver precise, personalized answers, not generic model responses.
AI-powered agent assist
AI acts as a real-time co-pilot for your live agents: surfacing relevant knowledge, suggesting next-best actions, analyzing sentiment, and automating post-call work. Full interaction context transfers seamlessly from self-service to live conversation, so customers never repeat themselves.
Zero-trust security and data sovereignty
Built for the world's most heavily regulated industries. Every interaction is secured with advanced authentication, strict data residency controls, and compliance with global privacy standards including HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI. Deploy where your data policies require.
Why open AI orchestration wins in enterprise CX
Closed, single-vendor AI platforms promise convenience but deliver containment. Learn why open orchestration, MCP, and the Tandem Care model give enterprises the control, flexibility, and security to build AI-driven CX that lasts.
See tandem care and choice of AI in action
avatarin, a Tokyo-based AI and robotics company, chose Avaya Infinity to orchestrate AI-powered social robots alongside chat and phone support. Using MCP and Avaya's tandem care approach, avatarin preserves full conversation context as customers move between digital, phone, and physical environments, from airline reservation desks to government service counters to retail floors.
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