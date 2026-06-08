Choose your AI

No single AI model is best at everything. Avaya Infinity's model-agnostic orchestration layer lets you select the right model for each use case: a generative LLM for nuanced conversation, a task-specific model for structured workflows, a proprietary model trained on your own data. Swap or upgrade models without rebuilding your applications. Match cost to performance across every interaction. Through MCP, your AI models connect securely to your enterprise tools, data sources, and APIs through an open standard adopted across the industry.

You are never locked into one vendor's AI. And as new models emerge, they plug into your existing orchestration without disruption.

Choose your deployment

Your compliance requirements, latency needs, and data sovereignty rules should drive your infrastructure decisions, not your CX vendor's business model. Avaya Infinity runs on a single, modern codebase that deploys identically across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises environments.

That means the same AI orchestration, the same Tandem Care capabilities, the same security and governance, regardless of where the platform runs. Modernize on your timeline. Move workloads between environments as your needs evolve. Your deployment decision stays a business decision.

Choose how humans and AI work together

Most AI strategies start with a question about cost reduction: How many calls can we deflect? Avaya starts with a different question: How do we make every interaction, human, AI, or both, better for the customer?

That is the tandem care model. AI handles data retrieval, context assembly, pattern recognition, and real-time recommendations. Human agents bring empathy, judgment, and accountability. MCP enables context and memory to persist across both roles, so the customer experiences a single, seamless conversation regardless of who or what is helping them.

The goal is not fewer humans. It is more empowered humans. And self-service that earns trust because it is backed by the same governed data, the same enterprise knowledge, and the same escalation paths as every other channel.