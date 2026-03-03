Rethinking Customer Experience in the Post-AI Era

Customer experience has entered a new phase.

For years, many organizations treated CX as a design problem: add channels, modernize interfaces, launch a chatbot, build a better knowledge base, measure CSAT, repeat.

But consumers are signaling something deeper.

They are not asking for “more digital.” They are asking for more connection.

And in the post-AI era, connection is no longer a soft concept. It is measurable, operational, and decisive. In Avaya’s latest Connected Consumer Research, the signals are loud: loyalty is now won or lost in minutes, trust has become a core CX KPI, and “remembering” the customer is quickly becoming table stakes.

This is why we must start thinking about customer experience differently. Because the contact center is evolving into something bigger: a Connection Center, and the platforms that win will be the ones built for orchestration across humans, AI, channels, and context. That is exactly what Avaya Infinity is designed to do.

The Old CX Playbook is Breaking

The classic model assumed that adding enough channels and automating volume would improve outcomes.

But consumers are exposing the cracks:

Human connection still matters in high-stakes moments. In the research, 83% of consumers said it is very important to speak to a human agent when they have an issue.

Automation is welcomed when it works. At the same time, 56% said they are satisfied with an AI assistant if it resolves the problem quickly.

Friction creates immediate churn. Nearly 74% said they have abandoned a brand entirely due to a frustrating interaction.

That combination is the headline.

Customers are not choosing “human-only” or “AI-only.” They are choosing whatever resolves their need with speed, accuracy, and care.

This is an orchestration problem. And it requires a different kind of CX platform.

Signal 1: Speed is Now Interpreted as Respect

The research shows a clear threshold: 60% of consumers expect to reach a live agent in six minutes or less before frustration sets in.

That is not just an operational metric.

It is emotional math.

When a customer waits, repeats, gets bounced across channels, or hears “I don’t have that information,” the issue becomes bigger than the issue itself. They start questioning whether the business values them at all.

In the post-AI era, speed is part of the brand.

What Avaya Infinity changes: It is built to reduce delay by combining intelligent routing, real-time signals, and context-aware handoffs so the “moment of need” is met with presence and preparation, not queue time and rework.

Signal 2: Accuracy Outranks Friendliness

When asked what matters most in a service interaction, consumers chose:

Accuracy (39%)

Speed (24%)

Then politeness and access to a human (lower, but still important)

This is a critical CX shift.

Empathy still matters, but empathy without correct answers breaks trust. A warm tone cannot compensate for a broken knowledge chain.

What Avaya Infinity changes: Infinity is designed around a unified experience layer so agents and AI can draw from consistent, governed sources of truth, reducing guesswork and improving first-contact resolution.

Signal 3: Memory is Becoming a Baseline Expectation

Customers are telling us they expect the brand to remember.

Not in a creepy way. In a competent way.

83% either expect agents to know their history or believe it would be helpful.

70% say the same about AI support agents.

94% say it is important that when AI transfers them to a human, the human already knows the context.

This is the end of the “start over” service.

Customers interpret repetition as a sign of a broken system. And broken systems do not earn loyalty.

What Avaya Infinity changes: Infinity is purpose-built with a persistent context approach across interactions, channels, and AI-to-human transitions, so conversations carry forward with continuity.

Signal 4: “Omnichannel” is No Longer the Goal—Continuity is

Many companies are proud of the number of channels they offer. Customers are telling us they care about something else: movement without friction.

Phone (80%), email (67%), and live chat (47%) are widely used.

Yet when asked for preference, phone is still #1 (41%).

96% say it is important to switch channels without repeating information.

70% have abandoned an interaction due to difficulty switching channels.



This is the real multichannel mandate:

Customers want the freedom to choose the channel that fits the moment, while the brand preserves the thread.

What Avaya Infinity changes: Avaya Infinity focuses on orchestration, preserving context and intent as customers move between voice, chat, email, and digital journeys.

Signal 5: AI is Now a Front Door to Support

A major shift is happening before customers even reach your website.

Consumers increasingly use AI assistants to search for answers and help:

47% reported using ChatGPT in the past 90 days.

28% reported using Gemini.

That means generative engines are becoming CX gatekeepers. Your customer’s journey may begin in a conversational interface that you do not own.

If your content is not visible, accurate, and structured for AI discovery, you risk losing the customer before they ever engage with your official channels.

What Avaya Infinity changes: Infinity is designed for this distributed reality by supporting conversational search readiness and continuity from “search answer” to “service resolution.”

Signal 6: Trust is the New Loyalty

One of the strongest findings is also the most strategic:

87% of consumers say trust in data protection is essential or very important, even while they demand fast, helpful service.

In other words, customers want modern AI-enabled experiences, but they want them delivered with governance and integrity.

That changes how we should think about AI in CX.

The goal is not “deploy more automation.” The goal is deploy AI that earns trust repeatedly through consistency, transparency, and responsible data handling.

What Avaya Infinity changes: Infinity is built with enterprise-grade security and governed AI approaches so organizations can scale intelligence while protecting trust.

The Post-AI Era Demands a New CX Operating System

So what does “thinking differently” look like in practice?

It means shifting from channel management to experience orchestration. From siloed apps to shared context. From automation-first to outcome-first. From reactive service to intelligent continuity.

A useful way to summarize the new CX requirements is this:

The Connection Center Checklist

Speed with readiness - Fast access, intelligent prioritization, fewer dead ends.

Accuracy at the point of interaction - Reliable answers across every agent, assistant, and channel.

Persistent memory across time and channels - No repetition. No “start over.”

Seamless AI-to-human transitions - Handoffs that preserve context, intent, and momentum

Personalization that customers actually notice - 69% notice personalization, and 92% value real-time personalization based on history and preferences.

Trust engineered into the experience. Security and governance that support loyalty, not just compliance.

This is where Avaya Infinity stands out. It is aligned with real consumer signals and challenges the status quo of fragmented contact center platforms built for a pre-AI world.

Why Avaya Infinity is Aligned with What Customers are Demanding

The simplest way to say it:

Customers want one brand, one conversation, one connected experience.

Avaya Infinity is designed to deliver that through:

Unified orchestration across channels so journeys stay connected as customers move.

Context and memory so agents and AI share the same understanding of the customer’s history, preferences, and current intent.

An AI-human partnership is key because consumers overwhelmingly want AI to help people better.

Trust-first design because loyalty increasingly depends on responsible data protection and consistent experiences.

That combination is what “post-AI era CX” really means: intelligent systems that amplify humanity and preserve trust.

FAQ: What Leaders are Asking About Post-AI Customer Experience

What is a Connection Center?

A Connection Center is a customer experience model where channels, AI, agents, and data work as a coordinated system to deliver continuity, personalization, and trust, not just ticket resolution.

Do customers still want to talk to humans?

Yes, especially when issues are complex or emotional. The research found that 83% of people value speaking to a human when issues arise, while also showing acceptance of AI when it resolves issues quickly.

Why is context so important in AI-to-human handoffs?

Because repetition is interpreted as a system failure. 94% say it is important that the human agent already knows what happened before the transfer.

How does AI change customer experience discovery?

Many customers now start with AI assistants. The survey found 47% used ChatGPT and 28% used Gemini recently, signaling that generative engines are increasingly part of the support journey.

What is the biggest CX risk in the AI era?

Silent churn driven by friction and broken continuity. The report shows high abandonment rates when experiences frustrate customers, including difficulty switching channels and repeating information.

Closing Thought

The most important insight from this research is not a single percentage.

It is the pattern behind them.

Customers want speed that feels respectful, accuracy that builds confidence, memory that proves you value their time, and AI that enhances the experience without undermining trust.

This is why we must start thinking about customer experience differently.

Because the winners in the post-AI era will not be the brands with the most channels or the most automation, they will be the brands that deliver the most connected experience, engineered through orchestration, continuity, and trust.

That is what Avaya Infinity is built to enable.

If this post helped you see the shift more clearly, the next step is simple: evaluate your current contact center stack through the lens of connection, and ask whether it can truly deliver continuity across humans, AI, and every moment that matters.