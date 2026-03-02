Sr. Director, Product Management, Avaya

Trish Stone is Sr. Director of Product Management at Avaya, where she focuses on evangelizing the Infinity platform across GTM teams, leading specialized enablement activities, and driving the Innovation Hub—building out a curated ecosystem of AI partners validated to work seamlessly with Avaya Infinity.

Before joining Avaya, Trish held senior leadership roles at Twilio, Kore.ai, and Edify, where she played a key role in the company's mission to deliver AI-driven customer engagement solutions—culminating in Edify's acquisition by Avaya in May 2024.

She brings 30 years of contact center industry experience to her role, having begun her career at Aspect (now Alvaria), where she spent 23 years in Sales Engineering. That breadth of experience—spanning on-premises infrastructure, cloud-native platforms, and AI-powered solutions—gives her a unique perspective on how the industry has evolved and where it's headed.

That depth of experience is what drives her passion for helping customers and sellers understand not just what Infinity does, but why it matters.