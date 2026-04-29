Every organization has a disaster recovery plan for communications. Almost none of them have tested what actually happens when the phones go down.

Key Takeaways

Eighty-nine percent of organizations have no enterprise communication backup, according to the Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey (N=509, April 2026). When systems fail, 45% of employees bypass official channels and use personal devices or consumer messaging apps, creating immediate compliance violations in regulated industries. Avaya Nexus is a mission-critical voice platform engineered for zero-downtime reliability and hardened security.

45% of employees would use personal phones or consumer apps during a communication outage.

89% of organizations have no enterprise-grade communication backup system.

78% of employees believe their employer is obligated to provide resilient communications.

61% of Americans worry communication failures could put lives at risk in emergencies.

50% predict vulnerable callers would either panic or give up entirely during a system failure.

Every large organization has a disaster recovery plan. It lives in a binder somewhere, on a SharePoint site last updated 18 months ago, or in the confident assurances of a vendor slide deck that promises "seamless failover" and "built-in redundancy." The plan has been reviewed by compliance. It has been approved by leadership. It exists.

The only problem is that almost nobody follows it. Because when the system actually goes down, when the phones actually stop working during a critical, fast-moving incident, something else happens entirely. Something unplanned, unrehearsed, and, in regulated industries, potentially illegal.

People reach for their personal phones. They open WhatsApp. And they start improvising.



The Real Disaster Recovery Plan

In April 2026, Avaya surveyed U.S. workers and asked them a disarmingly simple question: if your organization's official communication system goes down during a critical incident, what would your team actually do?

The word "actually" is doing important work in that sentence. What does the policy say? Not what the vendor promised. What would happen?

Forty-five percent said they would bypass official channels entirely and use personal phones or consumer messaging apps to keep operations going. Twenty percent said their team would halt operations and wait for IT to restore the system. Seventeen percent said they would resort to physical, manual coordination, which is a polite way of saying they would run between departments. Eleven percent said they would switch to a separate, secondary backup phone system. And seven percent said they didn't know what they would do.

Add those numbers up, and the picture is vivid. Eighty-nine percent of organizations have no enterprise communication backup. The disaster recovery plan, the one in the binder, is fiction. The real plan, the one that activates under pressure, is a patchwork of personal devices, consumer-grade apps, frozen operations, and people sprinting down hallways.

The eleven percent who have a backup system are the exception that proves the rule. For every organization that has invested in redundant communication infrastructure, roughly eight have not. And those eight are one system failure away from discovering what their actual disaster recovery plan looks like.



The Compliance Violation Hiding in Plain Sight

The 45% figure is not just an operational concern. It is a compliance time bomb.

Consider what happens when a hospital's communication system goes down, and nurses begin coordinating patient care over WhatsApp. Every message sent through that consumer app is an unencrypted, unauditable, non-compliant communication trail. HIPAA does not carve out an exception for "the phone system was broken." The regulation applies to patient information regardless of the channel through which it is transmitted, and a nurse sending a medication dosage over a personal text thread during a system outage is creating exactly the kind of exposure that regulators, litigators, and compliance officers exist to prevent.

The same logic applies across every regulated industry. A banker discussing a client's account details over a personal phone call during an outage is creating a PCI-DSS exposure. A government employee coordinating sensitive operations over WhatsApp is creating a federal records violation. The improvisation that feels heroic in the moment, the resourceful workaround that keeps the wheels turning, is simultaneously generating a compliance record that no institution would tolerate if the system were functioning normally.

And yet, 45% of the workforce says this is exactly what would happen. Not what might happen. What would happen? Present tense. High confidence. The employees know it. They've probably already done it during smaller disruptions. They just haven't been caught yet.

The organization's official position is that sensitive communications are handled through secure, auditable, enterprise-grade channels. The organization's actual position, revealed the moment those channels fail, is that sensitive communications are handled through whatever is in the employee's pocket.



The Twenty Percent Who Stop

If the forty-five percent who improvise represent a compliance risk, the twenty percent who halt operations entirely represent a different kind of cost. This is downtime in its purest, most literal form: zero output, zero service, zero patient care, zero transaction processing until IT restores the system.

For a retailer, operational paralysis during a communication outage means lost sales. Unpleasant, but recoverable. For a hospital, it means delayed patient care. For a bank, it means frozen transactions during the window when customers may be most desperate to reach them. For an emergency dispatch center, it means unanswered calls.

The twenty percent figure should be read in conjunction with another finding from the same survey: sixty-one percent of Americans say they are very worried that communication system failures could put lives at risk during emergencies, natural disasters, or critical healthcare situations. Only four percent are not worried at all. The public has already concluded what many decision-makers have not: communication infrastructure is life-safety infrastructure. And one in five organizations will simply stop functioning when it fails.

The seventeen percent who would resort to running between departments are the most revealing group of all. They represent the architectural fragility beneath the digital surface. These organizations have built their entire operational workflow on top of a communication system, and when that system disappears, the workflow doesn't degrade gracefully. It doesn't shift to a secondary channel. It reverts to the pre-digital era. People walk to each other. They shout across floors. They hope.

This is not a technology failure. It is a design assumption made visible. The assumption is that the communication system will always be there. No one designed the workflow for a world in which it isn't. And so when it isn't, there is no workflow. There is only improvisation.



The People Who Pay the Highest Price

There is a tendency in enterprise technology conversations to discuss infrastructure failures in abstract terms. Uptime percentages. Mean time to recover. Service level agreements. These are useful metrics, but they conceal the human reality of what happens when systems fail.

The survey surfaced that reality with a question about vulnerable populations. It asked respondents to imagine an elderly family member, or someone with a disability, trying to navigate a medical or financial emergency over the phone. If the phone system is staticky, requires them to repeat themselves multiple times, or drops the call, what is the most likely outcome?

Half the respondents predicted a negative outcome. Thirty-three percent, the single largest group, said the vulnerable person would panic, requiring a caregiver to drop everything and intervene. Seventeen percent said the person would give up entirely and delay getting the care or help they need.

These are not minor inconveniences. They are cascading disruptions with real consequences for real people. The thirty-three percent panic scenario doesn't just affect the vulnerable caller. It radiates outward to the caregiver who must leave work, abandon their own responsibilities, and absorb the emotional toll of intervening because the phone system couldn't do its job. The seventeen percent who give up entirely are describing delayed medical care, untreated conditions, unresolved financial crises, and a quiet retreat from the very institutions that were supposed to help.

Only twenty-one percent believed a vulnerable person could figure it out alone. The remaining seventy-nine percent predicted some form of dependency or failure. The phone system for a vulnerable caller is not just one channel among many. It is often the only channel. And when it fails, there is no fallback. There is no "try the app instead" or "use the website." A frightened person is holding a phone that isn't working, and a family that will eventually find out.

The infrastructure evaluation that most organizations perform does not include this calculus. The procurement spreadsheet does not have a column for "number of elderly patients who will give up on getting care." The vendor comparison does not measure the cascading caregiver disruption caused by a three-second audio dropout. But the consequences are real, and the survey tells us that half the public already anticipates them.



The Obligation They Already Know About

Here is what makes the infrastructure resilience gap so difficult for leadership to defend: the workforce has already told them what they expect.

The survey asked employees whether they agree that their employer has a responsibility to invest in communication systems resilient enough to work without fail during a crisis. Seventy-eight percent agreed. Forty-seven percent strongly agreed. Only six percent disagreed.

Then it asked the same question about security: whether the employer has a responsibility to invest in fully secure communication systems to protect employee data privacy. Again, seventy-eight percent agreed. Forty-nine percent strongly agreed. Seven percent disagreed.

The symmetry between these two findings is the most important analytical detail in the entire survey section. Security obligation: seventy-eight percent. Resilience obligation: seventy-eight percent. The numbers are not just similar. They are virtually identical. And the intensity is virtually identical. The workforce does not distinguish between "keep my communications working" and "keep my communications safe." They demand both, with equal intensity, as coequal obligations of employment.

This eliminates a false trade-off that appears frequently in procurement conversations. Budget-constrained CIOs are sometimes forced to choose between investing in security and investing in reliability, as if the two were competing priorities. The workforce has already settled that debate. Both are required. Neither is optional. And failing on either one is equally unacceptable.

The deeper implication is cultural. When 78% of the workforce believes the employer has an obligation, not a preference, to provide resilient, secure communications, they are describing something that shapes how they view the organization's commitment to them. The communication infrastructure is not invisible to employees. It is a signal. When it works flawlessly, it signals competence and care. When it fails, it signals indifference. And seventy-eight percent are paying attention.



The Gap Between the Binder and the Building

Every organization tells itself a story about its preparedness. The disaster recovery plan has been documented. The vendor has been vetted. The SLA has been negotiated. The compliance checkboxes have been checked.

But somewhere between the documented plan and the lived reality, there is a gap. It is the gap between the binder and the building. Between the infrastructure the organization thinks it has and the infrastructure it actually has. Between the failover that works in the test environment and the forty-five percent of employees who will open WhatsApp the moment the real emergency arrives.

The survey did not discover this gap. It merely measured it. And the measurement is sobering. Eighty-nine percent of organizations have no enterprise communication backup. Forty-five percent of their employees would default to consumer-grade workarounds that violate the compliance frameworks the organization spent millions to implement. Twenty percent would simply stop. Seventeen percent would start running.

Meanwhile, seventy-eight percent of those same employees believe the organization has an obligation to do better. And fifty percent of the public believes that when the system fails, the most vulnerable people in their lives will either panic or give up.

The question is not whether organizations care about resilience. Of course they do. The question is whether they have confused the document with the architecture. Whether the disaster recovery plan in the binder has become a substitute for the building's disaster recovery capability. Whether the existence of a plan has provided a false assurance that the plan would actually work.

Because the data suggests that, for 89% of organizations, it wouldn't. And the seven percent who admitted they have no idea what would happen may be the most honest respondents in the entire survey. They haven't confused a document with a capability. They've simply acknowledged what the other eighty-two percent haven't yet confronted: that the plan they think they have is the plan nobody wrote.

Learn how Avaya Nexus delivers the critical communications infrastructure that today’s employees and consumers demand.





This post draws on findings from the Avaya Nexus Consumer Survey, April 2026 (N=509 U.S. consumers, census-weighted, employed full-time). Avaya Nexus is a dedicated, mission-critical voice platform engineered for zero-downtime reliability, high-fidelity voice clarity, and hardened security. Learn more at avaya.com.

