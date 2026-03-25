We talk about empathy in customer experience as though it only lives in tone of voice, warm greetings, and heartfelt apologies. But our latest research reveals something that most CX leaders have been overlooking: the single most powerful act of empathy a brand can deliver is simply being fast.

Not just fast in the way a chatbot spits out a canned response. Fast in the way that says, "We know your time matters. We were ready for you before you even arrived."

That distinction changes everything.

The Six-Minute Window Nobody Talks About

Avaya surveyed U.S. consumers to understand what they truly expect when they reach out to a business. One finding stopped us in our tracks.

60% of consumers expect to speak with a live agent in 6 minutes or less before frustration sets in, or they disengage entirely. Break that down further: 4% want a response in under a minute, 19% will tolerate one to three minutes, and 37% draw the line at four to six minutes.

Six minutes. That is the window brands have to demonstrate that a customer's problem, and by extension their emotional state, actually matters.

But here is the part that makes this data truly provocative. Speed alone did not rank high on the priority list. When we asked consumers what matters most when contacting a business, accuracy of information came first at 39%, with speed of response second at 24%. Together, these two attributes account for 63% of what consumers care about most.

The implication is clear: customers are not asking you to rush. They are asking you to be ready.

Why Speed Feels Like Respect

There is an emerging body of behavioral science research suggesting that wait times carry emotional weight far beyond their literal duration. A three-minute hold feels longer when you are anxious about a billing error than when you are checking on an order status. Context shapes perception, and perception shapes loyalty.

Our data confirms this. Nearly 74% of consumers have abandoned a brand entirely because of a frustrating interaction. Not a bad product. Not a price increase. A frustrating interaction. And the research on silent abandonment makes it even more alarming: 74% of consumers admit they have stopped doing business with a company without ever complaining. They just left.

Speed, in this context, is not an operational metric. It is an emotional one. When a brand responds quickly, the customer hears: "You are important to us." When the wait drags on, they hear: "You are not a priority."

That reframing, from operational KPI to emotional signal, is what separates connection centers from contact centers.

The Paradox: Customers Want Humans, But They Also Want Speed

Here is where the data gets interesting, and where most companies get stuck.

83% of consumers say it is very important to speak with a human agent when contacting a business with a problem. At the same time, 56% say they are satisfied with an automated assistant as long as it resolves the issue.

These numbers are not contradictory. They reveal a sophisticated consumer who thinks in layers:

For simple, transactional issues, speed wins. Resolve it fast, and the customer does not care whether a human or a bot handled it.

For complex, emotional, or high-stakes situations, human presence is non-negotiable. 86% of consumers prefer human interaction for serious financial matters , such as fraud or insurance claims.

, such as fraud or insurance claims. The transition between these layers is where most brands fail. 94% of consumers say it is important that a human agent already knows their context when taking over from AI. For 70%, it is very important.

This is the paradox brands must solve: deliver the speed of automation without sacrificing the depth of human connection. And the only way to do that is through orchestration.

Engineering Empathy at Scale

The six-minute standard is not a target you hit by hiring more agents or deploying faster chatbots. It requires a fundamentally different architecture, one that treats speed and empathy as two expressions of the same principle.

This is exactly what Avaya Infinity was designed to deliver.

Intelligent Prioritization Over Queue Management

Traditional contact centers operate on a first-come, first-served model. Avaya Infinity replaces that with intelligent prioritization, using real-time customer signals, historical data, and AI-driven intent recognition to route the right conversations to the right resources at the right time. The customer who is about to churn does not wait behind the customer who is checking a delivery status.

Context That Travels With the Customer

One of the most damaging forms of disrespect in customer service is forcing someone to repeat themselves. Our research found that 96% of consumers say it is at least important to switch channels without repeating information, with 71% calling it very important.

Avaya Infinity maintains a persistent context engine across every channel, whether a customer starts on a mobile app, moves to live chat, or finishes with a phone call. The conversation thread is preserved. The agent sees the full history. The customer never starts over.

AI That Prepares Humans to Be More Human

The most powerful use of AI in customer experience is not replacing human agents. It is making them better. Avaya Infinity equips agents with real-time summaries of prior interactions, sentiment analysis, next-best-action recommendations, and dynamic knowledge surfacing. When the agent picks up the call, they are not reading a script. They are entering a conversation already in progress, armed with everything they need to resolve the issue quickly and with emotional intelligence.

69% of consumers say it is extremely or very important that AI and human agents work together, reinforcing a strong preference for augmentation over automation.

The Memory Imperative

Speed without memory is just rushing. And our data reveals that memory has become a baseline expectation.

83% of consumers either expect agents to know their history or believe it would be helpful for agents to know it. Even for AI agents, 70% hold the same expectation. And 87% of consumers say it would be helpful or expected for companies to remember their preferences across interactions.

Avaya Infinity delivers on this through its persistent context layer. These CRM integrations provide agents with a 360-degree customer view and interaction summarization that ensures every handoff, whether from AI to human or between departments, includes full conversation history and resolution attempts.

The result is an experience where the customer feels known—not surveilled. Not data-mined. Known. That is the difference between personalization as a feature and personalization as a form of care.

Real-Time Personalization: The New Frontline

Our research uncovered a striking statistic: 92% of consumers say real-time personalization based on their history and preferences is at least somewhat important, with 60% rating it very important.

This is not about recommending products based on browsing history. This is about a service interaction that adapts in real time to who the customer is, what they have experienced before, and what they likely need right now.

Avaya Infinity enables this through its cross-system intelligence layer, which pulls customer data from CRMs, ticketing systems, interaction history, and behavioral cues into a single, real-time, actionable view. Whether the customer is engaging through a virtual assistant or a live agent, the experience is personalized to their intent and history.

69% of consumers say they always or usually notice when experiences feel personalized. Only 6% rarely or never notice. Personalization is not invisible background optimization. Customers see it, feel it, and reward it with loyalty.

The Silent Exit: Why Speed Matters More Than You Think

Perhaps the most sobering finding in our research is the prevalence of what we call "the silent exit."

39% of consumers say they have stopped using multiple companies without saying anything. Another 35% have done it once or twice. These customers did not file complaints. They did not leave negative reviews. They simply disappeared.

Traditional feedback mechanisms, CSAT surveys, NPS scores, and complaint volumes capture only a fraction of actual dissatisfaction. The customers who leave without warning are the ones whose frustration exceeded their patience before anyone noticed.

This is why the six-minute standard matters so much. Every additional minute in a queue is a minute closer to an invisible exit. Every forced repetition of information is a signal that the brand does not value the customer's time. Every clunky handoff is another reason to try a competitor.

Avaya Infinity addresses this through real-time sentiment and friction detection, proactive intervention triggers that escalate or reroute when experiences begin to degrade, and journey-level visibility that exposes patterns traditional metrics miss.

The Trust Equation

Speed and empathy alone are not enough without trust. Our research reveals that 87% of consumers say trust in data protection is essential, even as they continue to demand fast, convenient, and human-quality experiences.

This creates what we call the trust equation: customers want companies to know them deeply enough to serve them personally, while also trusting that their data is respected, protected, and used responsibly.

Avaya Infinity solves this through enterprise-grade data security and compliance, privacy-aware personalization that uses only what is needed when it is needed, and transparent, governed AI experiences with guardrails and auditability.

46% of consumers say trust is essential and that they will not remain loyal without it. In the experience economy, trust is not a background requirement. It is the foundation of every relationship.

The Voice Channel Is Not Dying. It Is Evolving.

One more finding worth highlighting: phone remains the most preferred channel by a wide margin, favored by 41% of consumers, followed by live chat and email tied at 18%. Despite the proliferation of digital channels, voice is still where customers go when it matters most.

But today's voice channel is not the one from a decade ago. Avaya Infinity pairs voice with real-time AI, speech analytics, and intelligent routing, making every phone call smarter, faster, and more contextually aware.

The phone is not going away. It is becoming more powerful. And the brands that invest in elevating voice, rather than merely maintaining it, will capture the loyalty of consumers who still equate a human voice with trust.

What the Six-Minute Standard Really Means

The six-minute service standard is not just about reducing hold times. It is about building an entire experience architecture around the principle that respect for the customer's time is the most tangible form of empathy a brand can offer.

It means routing intelligently, not just quickly. It means transferring context, not just calls. It means knowing the customer before they introduce themselves. It means deploying AI where it accelerates resolution and humans where they deepen connection.

It means treating every second of delay as an opportunity cost, not just an operational one.

Avaya Infinity was built for this moment. Not as a contact center upgrade, but as a connection platform engineered for continuity, context, and care. Because in the end, the brands that master speed without sacrificing empathy will be the ones that customers remember and return to.

The six-minute window is open. The question is whether your platform is ready to meet customers inside it.

This blog post draws on findings from "Signals of Connection: What Your Customers Reveal About the Future of Customer Experience," the first report in the Avaya Connected Consumer Research Series, based on a survey of 510 U.S. consumers conducted in January 2026. Learn more about Avaya Infinity.





Frequently Asked Questions

What is the six-minute service standard in customer experience?

The six-minute service standard refers to research findings showing that 60% of U.S. consumers expect to connect with a live agent within six minutes or less before frustration sets in or they disengage. This window represents a critical threshold: either build trust or begin losing customers.

Why is speed considered a form of empathy in customer service?

Speed signals respect for the customer's time and emotional state. When customers are dealing with urgent problems, every additional minute of waiting communicates that their concern is not a priority. Responding quickly tells customers their issue matters, which is one of the most tangible ways a brand can demonstrate care.

What do customers value more: speed or accuracy?

According to Avaya's Connected Consumer Research, accuracy of information (39%) ranks as the top customer priority, followed by speed of response (24%). Together, these account for 63% of what matters most. Customers want fast answers, but only if those answers are correct.

Can AI replace human agents in customer service?

The research shows that 83% of consumers consider it very important to speak with a human agent for problem resolution. However, 56% are satisfied with AI-powered resolution for simpler issues. The most effective approach is orchestrated collaboration, where AI handles routine tasks and human agents manage complex, emotional, or high-stakes interactions.

What is a connection center, and how does it differ from a contact center?

A connection center evolves beyond the traditional contact center model by integrating AI-powered orchestration, persistent customer memory, real-time personalization, and seamless channel transitions. Rather than simply routing calls, a connection center builds ongoing relationships through contextual, empathetic, and intelligent experiences across every touchpoint.

How does Avaya Infinity help businesses meet the six-minute service standard?

Avaya Infinity uses intelligent prioritization, real-time analysis of customer signals, and AI-driven routing to ensure the right conversations reach the right resources at the right time. It also maintains persistent context across channels so agents are prepared before the conversation begins, eliminating repeated questions and accelerating resolution.

What is "silent abandonment" and why should businesses care about it?

Silent abandonment occurs when customers stop doing business with a company without ever complaining or providing feedback. Research shows 74% of consumers have done this at least once. Because these departures generate no signals in traditional feedback systems, businesses often lose customers without understanding why.

How important is real-time personalization to consumers?

92% of consumers say real-time personalization based on their history and preferences is at least somewhat important. 69% say they always or usually notice when experiences feel personalized. This makes personalization a visible, measurable differentiator rather than a background technical feature.

Do customers expect AI to know their history with a company?

Yes. While expectations are slightly lower for AI than for human agents, 70% of consumers say they either expect AI to know their history or would find it helpful. Customers increasingly view AI as an extension of the brand, not a separate tier of service.

What role does data trust play in customer loyalty?

87% of consumers say trust in data protection is essential. Nearly half (46%) say they will not stay loyal to a brand they cannot trust with their data. Trust has become the foundation of customer loyalty, not merely a compliance checkbox.

How important is seamless channel switching to customers?

96% of consumers say it is at least important to switch between channels without repeating information, with 71% calling it very important. Additionally, 70% have abandoned an interaction specifically because channel switching was difficult.

What channels do customers prefer for contacting businesses?

Phone remains the most preferred channel at 41%, followed by live chat and email tied at 18%. Despite widespread multichannel use (80% have used the phone and 67% have used email in the past six months), voice remains dominant for situations that require clarity, speed, and human reassurance.