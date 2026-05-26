Avaya and avatarin Extend AI-Powered Customer Experience from the Contact Center to the Physical World

Companies connect AI agents, robotics, and human expertise to advance avatarin’s One Intelligence™ vision for real-world enterprise experiences

MORRISTOWN, N.J. and TOKYO - May 26, 2026 - Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, and avatarin Inc., a Tokyo-based AI and robotics company spun out of ANA HOLDINGS INC., today outlined the next phase of their collaboration: advancing a shared vision for real-world, AI-powered customer experience by combining Avaya Infinity® with avatarin's AI, robotics and real-time interaction technologies.

Building on the companies' recently announced work connecting Avaya Infinity with avatarin's AI and robotics capabilities, this next phase focuses on customer-facing scenarios that go beyond the traditional contact center. Together, Avaya and avatarin will enable AI agents, physical AI interfaces, and human experts to operate with shared context across voice, chat, web, on-site robotic interfaces, signage, kiosks, and other enterprise touchpoints.



Why This Matters: Use Cases for the Real World

Many enterprises are already experimenting with AI agents inside software workflows. In fact, Anthropic's 2026 State of AI Agents Report reveals that 55% of leaders surveyed expect to see AI agents drive ROI in customer service operations this year. The next frontier is applying those agents to real-world service environments — stores, airports, service counters, public facilities and operational sites — where customers still need guidance, trust, empathy and escalation to people who can solve complex issues.

avatarin's One Intelligence™ approach is designed for this shift. Rather than treating phone, chat, web, signage, robots and human support as separate channels, One Intelligence™ creates a shared intelligence layer across customer and operational touchpoints. With Avaya Infinity, that layer is connected to enterprise-grade customer experience workflows, real-time context, and human support.

Example in Action: The Smart Home Hardware Shopper



In a large retail store, avatarin social robots, AI signage or kiosks deliver AI-assisted shopping with seamless expert handoff:

A customer at a home improvement store wants to build a comprehensive smart security system. They approach an avatarin social robot, asking for help finding compatible cameras, sensors, and smart hubs. The AI instantly maps the products, compares specs, and confirms in-store inventory. When the customer asks, "Will this setup require upgrading my 20-year-old electrical panel, and how do your installation warranties work?", the inquiry shifts from simple discovery to expert consultation. Behind the scenes, Avaya Infinity can help orchestrate the handoff, routing the complete interaction history to an available in-store electrical specialist, while simultaneously queuing a remote installation coordinator on a tablet. When the specialist greets the customer moments later, they already have the full context of the planned project. The customer never has to repeat themselves, experiencing a single, frictionless journey from AI-guided discovery to human expert resolution. Note that this scenario can begin either online or in the store, and the same customer context can follow the shopper across digital and physical touchpoints.

Example in Action: Supporting a Frustrated Traveler at the Airline Gate

Real-time expert support for travelers, turning a point of friction into a model of efficiency and personalized customer service:

A traveler facing complex connection delays can be greeted at the gate by an avatarin social robot that already has details on the itinerary and the specific disruption, as well as any compliance issues. The platform provides immediate multilingual support with clear, accurate information. Recognizing that the situation requires nuanced judgment and empathy, the system can seamlessly hand off the conversation to a remote human expert, who joins the conversation with full digital context of the interaction and ready with a solution. The traveler is rebooked and resumes the journey without having to repeat information or navigate a language barrier.

Executive Quotes

"One Intelligence™ is our vision for transforming every customer and operational touchpoint into a new problem-solving interface," said Akira Fukabori, CEO of avatarin Inc. "With Avaya Infinity, we can connect agentic AI, physical AI and human expertise across the enterprise. Our goal is not to replace people, but to give every company a unified intelligence layer that helps customers and employees receive the right support at the right moment, wherever they are."

"Avaya Infinity was built for an AI-first enterprise environment where customer experience must be connected, contextual, and trusted," said Marylou "ML" Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, Avaya. "avatarin is showing how these capabilities can extend beyond the contact center into real-world environments and we are thrilled to be doing this work together to define what those experiences can become when agentic AI, physical AI and people work as one system."



Looking Ahead

Avaya and avatarin plan to continue developing joint market opportunities and implementation models for Japan and global markets. The companies will focus on use cases where digital AI agents, physical AI interfaces, and human experts can be orchestrated as one system, helping enterprises modernize customer experience across both contact centers and physical environments.





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