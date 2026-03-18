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Request a product preview of Avaya Nexus™
Speak with an Avaya expert to explore the new standard for critical communications infrastructure.
The standard for mission-critical voice
Avaya Nexus™ delivers Critical Communications Infrastructure for organizations where voice supports life-safety, operational continuity, and regulated operations.
Built on the proven foundation of Avaya Aura environments, Avaya Nexus™ introduces a modern, cloud-native architecture designed to support secure, resilient communications while preserving existing infrastructure investments.
- Deliver always on reliability
Support continuous operations with a modern architecture designed for zero-downtime communications.
- Modernize while preserving existing infrastructure
Extend your communications environment without forcing large-scale infrastructure replacement.
- Support security, governance, and compliance requirements
Reduce risk and operate with confidence in your regulated environment. As voice increasingly becomes operational evidence that feeds AI and compliance workflows, its integrity is critical.
Organizations evaluating Avaya Nexus™ often operate in environments such as:
- Healthcare systems and clinical environments
- Public safety and emergency operations
- Utilities and energy infrastructure
- Financial services and regulated enterprises
- Large campuses and transportation systems
Request your product preview
Here’s how it works:
1. Share your details.
2. An Avaya expert will contact you to schedule a convenient time.
3. Join a virtual product preview tailored to your environment.