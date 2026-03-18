Request a product preview of Avaya Nexus™

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Speak with an Avaya expert to explore the new standard for critical communications infrastructure.

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The standard for mission-critical voice

Avaya Nexus™ delivers Critical Communications Infrastructure for organizations where voice supports life-safety, operational continuity, and regulated operations.

Built on the proven foundation of Avaya Aura environments, Avaya Nexus™ introduces a modern, cloud-native architecture designed to support secure, resilient communications while preserving existing infrastructure investments.

  • Deliver always on reliability
    Support continuous operations with a modern architecture designed for zero-downtime communications.
  • Modernize while preserving existing infrastructure
    Extend your communications environment without forcing large-scale infrastructure replacement.
  • Support security, governance, and compliance requirements
    Reduce risk and operate with confidence in your regulated environment. As voice increasingly becomes operational evidence that feeds AI and compliance workflows, its integrity is critical.

Organizations evaluating Avaya Nexus™ often operate in environments such as:

  • Healthcare systems and clinical environments
  • Public safety and emergency operations
  • Utilities and energy infrastructure
  • Financial services and regulated enterprises
  • Large campuses and transportation systems

Request your product preview

Here’s how it works:

1. Share your details.
2. An Avaya expert will contact you to schedule a convenient time.
3. Join a virtual product preview tailored to your environment.

https://www.avaya.com/en/products/nexus-critical-communications-infrastructure/request-preview-ty/ 26GLO_MCCI_DCNT_NEXAURA 26GLO_MCCI_DCNT_NEXAURA Your request has been received https://www.avaya.com/en/blogs/avaya-aura-to-mission-critical-voice/ Thank you for your interest. An Avaya expert will review your information and contact you shortly to schedule your briefing. In the meantime, you may find this resource valuable. It explains the architectural evolution from Avaya Aura® to the Critical Communications Infrastructure framework introduced with Avaya Nexus™. Nexus Your Avaya Nexus™ product preview request Read the blog Submit