Request a product preview of Avaya Nexus™

Speak with an Avaya expert to explore the new standard for critical communications infrastructure.

The standard for mission-critical voice Avaya Nexus™ delivers Critical Communications Infrastructure for organizations where voice supports life-safety, operational continuity, and regulated operations. Built on the proven foundation of Avaya Aura environments, Avaya Nexus™ introduces a modern, cloud-native architecture designed to support secure, resilient communications while preserving existing infrastructure investments. Deliver always on reliability

Support continuous operations with a modern architecture designed for zero-downtime communications.

Support continuous operations with a modern architecture designed for zero-downtime communications. Modernize while preserving existing infrastructure

Extend your communications environment without forcing large-scale infrastructure replacement.

Extend your communications environment without forcing large-scale infrastructure replacement. Support security, governance, and compliance requirements

Reduce risk and operate with confidence in your regulated environment. As voice increasingly becomes operational evidence that feeds AI and compliance workflows, its integrity is critical. Organizations evaluating Avaya Nexus™ often operate in environments such as: Healthcare systems and clinical environments

Public safety and emergency operations

Utilities and energy infrastructure

Financial services and regulated enterprises

Large campuses and transportation systems Request your product preview Here’s how it works:



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