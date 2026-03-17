Beyond the Bot: How Avaya is Architecting the Future of "Connection Centers"

What if the most transformative force in modern customer experience isn’t just a flashier AI bot or a shinier dashboard, but a better foundation?

In a market saturated by an AI arms race, the most revolutionary move of 2026 didn't come from a Silicon Valley startup—it came from a partner you already trust, a long-time enterprise communications leader that’s charting a new path. The latest Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) 2026 report confirms that Avaya is redefining the race.

After a year of significant momentum and a high volume of change—marked by the launch of the Avaya Infinity™ platform, a successful Avaya Journeys roadshow, and strong customer retention rates—we are focused on one thing: providing solutions that offer unmatched platform flexibility and high-performing, AI-powered orchestration. In the Omdia report, Mila D'Antonio, Omdia Principal Analyst for Customer Engagement, validates this path forward:

“Avaya differentiates itself as a practical option for enterprises navigating real-world constraints… by executing a disciplined transformation from legacy communications vendor to modern CEP provider without sacrificing enterprise-grade reliability.”

In enterprise terms, being a practical option means being trusted, proven, and built for real-world complexity.

In addition to enterprise-level orchestration, AI governance and flexibility are at the heart of our mission. Omdia confirms that real differentiators in 2026 “now include governance, explainability, data quality, data privacy, model choice, and integration with existing business logic.” That is the Avaya Infinity promise.

From Contact Center to Connection Center

For too long, the industry viewed contact centers as cost centers—reactive endpoints for support. We’re subverting that. With Avaya Infinity, we’re shifting the focus from contact to connection.

A Connection Center isn’t a concept; it’s an orchestrated environment where brand, data, AI, and human touchpoints converge to create moments of genuine loyalty.

The Omdia Verdict: Avaya’s Powerhouse Performance

The underlying data from the Omdia report shows Avaya is delivering in the Customer Engagement Platform space. Avaya’s performance metrics highlight why we are a top-tier contender for the enterprise:

Solution Breadth: 98%

Vendor Execution: 95%

AI/Automation: 93%

Strategy & Innovation: 90%

These numbers reflect Avaya’s delivery of the technical depth and execution reliability that the world’s most demanding organizations require.

The Power of the Ecosystem: MCP and Architectural Freedom

What sets us apart from competitors? Omdia notes two strategic choices:

1. AI-Agnostic Flexibility: Unlike vendors forcing you into a single, closed AI stack, Avaya gives you the freedom to bring your own models. Omdia notes that being “AI-agnostic is important” for our customers, allowing you to swap models as technology evolves without being locked in.

2. Unrivaled Deployment Choice: Whether you need on-premises, private or sovereign cloud, or hybrid deployments across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, Avaya Infinity adapts to you. We are the practical choice for regulated industries—healthcare, government, finance—where cloud-only is often not an option.

Why This Matters Now

Enterprise buyers are done with stitched-together tools. An Omdia survey on top technology priorities for the next 18 months makes it clear what organizations are building today:

Next-Generation Infrastructure (31%): Providing the scalable, cloud-native foundation needed to run real-time workflow and AI agents.

Modern Data Infrastructure (31%): Ensuring unified data moves seamlessly across systems and departments.

Enterprise AI and Automation (27%): Executing decisions, tasks, and interactions across the entire journey.

Connected Systems (26%): Allowing processes, apps, and platforms to communicate and trigger actions across functions.

Avaya Infinity meets this moment by offering infrastructure and AI-powered capabilities that serve as a flexible connective fabric rather than a rigid tech stack.

The Bottom Line

Avaya Infinity is more than an updated product; it’s a mindset shift. It’s a move away from handling volume toward building value. As the industry realigns around platform flexibility and orchestration, the Omdia report confirms one thing: Avaya Infinity is the competitive edge our customers need.

Read the Avaya write-up from the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP) 2026 report and learn how the Avaya Infinity platform can best serve your organization.