Avaya Support Services Related Information
Find Avaya support policies, service descriptions, and agreement supplements for both customers and channel partners.
On Premise
This category is for communications applications that are deployed on site and procured in a perpetual license model or as a subscription. This includes as-a-Service offers for devices and hardware.
Subscription Licensing Supplement (SLS)
- Avaya Subscription SLS
- Avaya IP Office SLS
- AXP Essential and Advanced Subscription License Supplement and Service Description
Device as a Service (DaaS) Service Description
Hardware as a Service (HaaS) Service Description
Support Advantage Service Agreement Supplement (SAS)
- SAS for Avaya Support Advantage Essential and Preferred Support
- SAS for Avaya Support Advantage Parts and Onsite Support
- SAS for Essential and Preferred Support
Avaya Heritage (Pre Support Advantage) Service Agreement Supplement (SAS)
CS1K Service Descriptions
Avaya IP Office Support Services
Avaya Managed Services
Hybrid Cloud
This covers Avaya Enterprise Cloud, Avaya Aura, or Avaya Contact Center Elite run on Microsoft Azure.
Cloud
This covers multi-tenant cloud applications, including applications that can be added on top of on-premises solutions.
Related Policies
The English version of the Software License Terms listed below applies unless the software is installed or otherwise licensed for use in Latin America, Spain, France, Japan, or Russia (in which case the country-specific versions for these jurisdictions apply).