Avaya Support Services Related Information – Archived Documents

Find Avaya support policies, service descriptions, and agreement supplements for both customers and channel partners.

Explore Terms

On Premise

Cloud

On Premise

This category is for communications applications that are deployed on site and procured in a perpetual license model or as a subscription. This includes as-a-Service offers for devices and hardware.

Subscription Licensing Supplement (SLS)

Device as a Service (DaaS) Service Description

Support Advantage Service Agreement Supplement (SAS)

Avaya Heritage (Pre Support Advantage) Service Agreement Supplement (SAS)

Avaya Heritage Nortel Direct & Retail Sales Service Descriptions

Avaya IP Office Support Services

Cloud

This covers multi-tenant cloud applications including applications that can be added on top of on-premise

AvayaTop