What mechanisms has Avaya implemented to ensure appropriate safeguards for the transfer of personal data outside of EEA, Switzerland, and UK where Avaya is acting as processor?

When providing services to a customer, Avaya may transfer personal data outside of EEA, Switzerland and UK in its capacity as processor. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has been incorporated into UK’s domestic legislation, and therefore the data transfer mechanism permitted under the GDPR for transfers of personal data outside the EEA will also apply to transfers from the UK. Regarding Switzerland, the Federal Act on Data Protection follows a similar framework as the GDPR and therefore, the same data transfer mechanisms apply to transfers from Switzerland.

Importers of personal data processed by Avaya on behalf of customers include Avaya affiliates and certain third-party vendors we engage to provide our services (Sub-Processors).

Intra-Group Transfers: Whenever Avaya, acting as a processor, shares personal data originating in the EEA, it will do so based on its processor binding corporate rules (Processor BCRs), which establish adequate protection of such personal data and are legally binding on Avaya affiliates.

Avaya’s Processor BCRs were approved by the European Data Protection Authorities on February 5, 2018. Transfers of personal data originating in the UK are governed by the International Data Transfer Agreement (IDTA).

Transfers to Third-Party Sub-Processors: For its Sub-Processors, Avaya has in place Data Processing Agreements (DPAs), which incorporate the appropriate EU standard contractual clauses (SCCs) to ensure safe, secure, and legal data transfers from the EEA and Switzerland, supplemented by International Data Transfer Addendum for personal data originating in the UK. Avaya has incorporated the new SCCs and the UK addendum into its DPA, to ensure all Sub-Processors are bound by these contractual obligations, unless other appropriate transfer safeguards are in place.