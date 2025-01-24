Privacy fact sheets

Learn how we protect the personal data we process on behalf of our customers.

Privacy in AXP On-Prem

View fact sheet

Privacy in AXP Private Cloud

View fact sheet

Privacy in AXP Public Cloud

View fact sheet

Privacy in Avaya Workplace

View fact sheet

Privacy in Avaya Communication APIs

View fact sheet

Avaya Spaces EOL FAQs

Read the FAQs
Show more Show less