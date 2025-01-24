Data Processing Addendum (Global)
Explore data processing addendum
The enactment of privacy laws all around the globe mandates companies’ obligations in handling and protecting personal data. Through its leading-edge privacy enhancing technology solutions and its security/privacy focused features, Avaya is strongly committed to support your business in complying with privacy laws.
What is Covered under the Avaya DPA
As per requirements of multiple privacy laws all around the world, the processing activities conducted by a data processor shall be governed by a written contract between such data processor and the data controller. Many of the services Avaya offers to its customers will include certain "processing on behalf." To facilitate privacy compliance for its customers, Avaya has prepared a global Data Processing Addendum (DPA), which has been benchmarked against numerous compliance obligations mandated by privacy laws around the world. It not only fulfils the major legal requirements under respective privacy regulations, but also has been drafted for the benefit of Avaya customers. Avaya offers the global DPA to all customers.
The DPA assures that, regarding the personal data Avaya processes on behalf of its customers, Avaya shall:
- Act on written instructions of its customers
- Ensure that Avaya staff, that has access to personal data, is bound by appropriate confidentiality obligations
- Assist customers where data subjects enforce legitimate rights under respective privacy laws
- Apply appropriate security measures while processing personal data on behalf of customers
- Notify data breaches without undue delay to customers and, if required under applicable privacy laws, data protection authorities
- Assist customers in the event there is a need to carry out a data protection impact assessment/prior consultation with data protection authority
- Delete or return personal data upon the termination of services
- Make available all information necessary to demonstrate compliance with its contractual obligations under the DPA
- Allow for and contribute to audits and inspections
How to Execute the Avaya DPA
The Avaya DPA is embedded in all Avaya agreements, where appropriate. Please reach out to your Avaya Sales Representative if you have any questions.
Revised March 2023