Avaya Copyright Notices and Terms from Third Party Agreements
In alphabetical order, see our licensing and open-source copyright information for software applications in Avaya products, services, and third party products that Avaya resells.
Third Party terms
Avaya Branded Products and Services (A-L)
Third Party Notice Terms for Communication Manager
Avaya Aura
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Avaya Call Management System
- Call Management System Web R21.0.2.0
- Avaya Aura Contact Center for Aura Platform
- Avaya Aura Contact Center Select for IP Office Platform
- Appliance Virtualization Platform Utilities
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura Media Server 10.2.0
- Communicator for Android 3.35, Notice Terms
- Device Services, License Terms
- Device Services, Notice Terms
- Experience Portal, License Terms
- Experience Portal, Notice Terms
- PassThru Report for Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- PassThru Report RedHat Linux 8.10 For Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- PassThru Report for Avaya Session Manager 10.2.1
- RedHat Avaya Linux 8.4 Report for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Media Server 10.2.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura G430 Media Gateway Versions 10.2.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura G450 Media Gateway Versions 10.2.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura SDM Client for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms RHEL 8.10 for Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Manager 10.2.1
- Utility Services, License Terms
- Utility Services, Notice Terms
- Web Gateway, License Terms
- Web Gateway, Notice Terms
Avaya Breeze Platform
- Third Party License and Copyright Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.9 Platform
- Third Party Pass-thru Notices for Avaya Breeze 3.9
- Third Party License and Copyright Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.8.1 Platform
- Third Party Pass-thru Notices for Avaya Breeze 3.8.1 Platform
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Session Manager 10.2
- Avaya Callback Assist, License Terms
- Avaya Callback Assist, Notice Terms
- Avaya Call Management, License Terms
- Avaya Call Management, Notice Terms
- Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.33
- Avaya Cloud Office
- Avaya Co-Browse for Snap-In
- Avaya Contact Center - Extended Capacity, Notice Terms
- Avaya Contact Centre – Extended Capacity 10.1 S56
- Avaya Contact Center – Extended Capacity 10.2
- Avaya Control Manager
- Avaya Desktop Wallboard, License Terms
- Avaya Desktop Wallboard, Notice Terms
- Avaya Engagement Designer
- Avaya Experience Portal, License Terms
- Avaya Experience Portal, Notice Terms
Avaya IP Office
- Third Party Notice Terms for Application Enablement Services 10.2.1
- PassThru Notice Terms for Application Enablement Services 10.2.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for RHEL 8.10 for Application Enablement Services 10.2.1
- PassThru Notice Terms RHEL 8.10 for Application Enablement Service 10.2.1
- Application PassThru report for Avaya Contact Center Extended Capacity 10.1 S5
- Application Passthru Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway 1.0.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Contact Center Extended Capacity 10.1 S51
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway [axp-admin-connector]
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway [axp-admin-connector-aok-connector]
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office 12.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office MediaManager 12.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office Web Management 12.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office webRTC 12.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for one-X-Portal for IP Office 12.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office SoftConsole 12.1.0.0.0
- Application PassThru Report for IP Office SoftConsole 12.1.0.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for IP Office VoiceMail Pro 12.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for J100 Series IP Deskphones 4.1.4.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Workspaces for Call Center Elite 3.8.3
- Third Party Notice Terms for SIP96X1-4.1.6.0
Avaya Branded Products & Services (M-Z)
Avaya Oceana Solution as (Oceana Solution)
- Analytics - Licensing Terms
- Analytics - Notice Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Android 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for iOS 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for MacOS 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Windows 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Oceana Solution 3.10.0.1
- Workspaces
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager (POM)
- Avaya SAL - Policy Manager
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Session Border Controller (Enterprise)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 10.2.1.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for RHEL 8.10 and Avaya Solutions Platform R6
- Avaya Solutions Platform 130 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 130 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 4200 R5.0 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 4200 R5.0 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Notice Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless 3700 Release 5.0 Handset Licensing terms(ASCOM)
- Avaya Wireless 3700 Release 5 IP-DECT Licensing terms (ASCOM)
- Avaya Workplace Attendant
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Wireless Handset 3700 Series Release 4.7.6
Third Party Branded Products & Services (A-L)
- 911inform LLC, Licensing Terms
- 911inform LLC, Support Terms
- 911 Secure, Licensing Terms
- 911 Secure, Support Terms
- Aceyus Subscription
- Aceyus EULA
- Acqueon EULA
- Alvaria EULA
- Axim
- Beta 80 EULA
- Beta 80 Support Plan
- Calabrio - Teleopti
- Calero Software
- CallQX
- Cognigy End User License Agreement
- Datagamz EULA
- eGain - EULA Cloud
- eGain - Policy Support Cloud
- Empirix - Global InfoVista Quality Charter for Empirix
- Empirix - Pass Thru Terms
- EMEA specific 3rd party products (HAWA)
- EngelBart - EULA
- EngelBart - Support Plan
- Geomant-Algotech ZRT - EULA
- Geomant-Algotech ZRT - Support Plan
- Germany specific 3rd party products (HAWA)
- Hammer Technologies, Inc.
- Imperium Support Plan
- Inemsoft - EULA
- Inemsoft - EULA (iCAS)
- Inisoft, Licensing Terms
- Inisoft, SLAs
- Intradiem, Terms of Service
- Integrated Research - EULA and Terms of Service
- Integrated Research - Support Policy
- Journey.ai
- Journey.ai
- Koopid, Inc. - EULA Terms
- Koopid, Inc. - Support Agreement
- Koopid, Inc. - Terms of Service
- LivePerson - Tenfold Services
- LumenVox ASR & TTS
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Admin Portal 4.2
Third Party Branded Products & Services (M-Z)
- Nectar Services, License Terms
- Nectar Services, Support Guide
- Noble Systems, License Terms
- Noble Systems, OnQ Terms
- Noble Systems, CallTech terms
- Nuance
- Pexip, Licensing Terms
- Pexip, Support Terms
- Praxis AI, License Terms
- Praxis AI, Support Guide
- Real Numbers, Eula Terms
- Red Hat, Licensing Terms
- Semafone, License terms
- Semafone, Support Guide
- SmarterHi Communications, Licensing Terms
- SmarterHi Communications, Support Guide
- SpinSci Technologies, License Terms
- SpinSci Technologies, Support Guide
- Starfish Associates, Perpetual Terms
- Starfish Associates, Subscription Terms
- Swampfox Technologies, Licensing Terms
- Synergem, Notice Terms
- Synergem, License Terms
- T-Metrics
- Tetherfi - End User License Agreement
- Tetherfi - Support Policy
- Tetherfi - Third Party Notice Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Enterprise Cloud Admin Portal 4.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision-2025.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision-PSA-2025.1
- Trinity - End User License Agreement
- Verint - Terms of Use
- Virsae - Data Protection Addendum
- Virsae - Service level Overview
- Virsae - Terms of Use
- Youcon - End User License Agreement
- Youcon - LinkThat Cube Maintenance