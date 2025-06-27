Avis de droits d’auteur et conditions d’Avaya concernant les accords avec des tiers
Par ordre alphabétique, consultez nos informations sur les licences et les droits d’auteur pour les applications logicielles intégrées dans les produits Avaya et les produits tiers vendus par Avaya.
Conditions tierces parties
Produits et services de marque Avaya (A-L)
Avaya Aura
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Avaya Call Management System
- Call Management System Web R21.0.2.0
- Avaya Aura Contact Center for Aura Platform
- Avaya Aura Contact Center Select for IP Office Platform
- Appliance Virtualization Platform Utilities
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura Media Server 10.2.0
- Application PassThru Report for RedHat Avaya Linux 8.4 Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Communicator for Android 3.35, Notice Terms
- Device Services, License Terms
- Device Services, Notice Terms
- Experience Portal, License Terms
- Experience Portal, Notice Terms
- RedHat Avaya Linux 8.4 Report for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Session Manager, License Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Media Server 10.2.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Manager 10.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.1.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2.0.0.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura G430 Media Gateway Versions 10.2.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura G450 Media Gateway Versions 10.2.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura SDM Client for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura System Manager 10.2.1.0
- Utility Services, License Terms
- Utility Services, Notice Terms
- Web Gateway, License Terms
- Web Gateway, Notice Terms
Avaya Breeze Platform
- Third Party License and Copyright Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.9 Platform
- Third Party Pass-thru Notices for Avaya Breeze 3.9
- Third Party License and Copyright Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.8.1 Platform
- Third Party Pass-thru Notices for Avaya Breeze 3.8.1 Platform
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Session Manager 10.2
- Avaya Callback Assist, License Terms
- Avaya Callback Assist, Notice Terms
- Avaya Call Management, License Terms
- Avaya Call Management, Notice Terms
- Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.33
- Avaya Cloud Office
- Avaya Co-Browse for Snap-In
- Avaya Contact Center - Extended Capacity, Notice Terms
- Avaya Contact Centre – Extended Capacity 10.1 S56
- Avaya Contact Center – Extended Capacity 10.2
- Avaya Control Manager
- Avaya Desktop Wallboard, License Terms
- Avaya Desktop Wallboard, Notice Terms
- Avaya Engagement Designer
- Avaya Experience Portal, License Terms
- Avaya Experience Portal, Notice Terms
Avaya IP Office
- Application PassThru Report for Application Enablement Services 10.2
- Application PassThru report for Avaya Contact Center Extended Capacity 10.1 S5
- Application Passthru Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway 1.0.0.0
- RedHat Avaya Linux 8.4 Report for Application Enablement Services 10.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for Application Enablement Services 10.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Contact Center Extended Capacity 10.1 S51
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway [axp-admin-connector]
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Hybrid Cloud Gateway [axp-admin-connector-aok-connector]
- Third Party Notice Terms for J100 Series IP Deskphones 4.1.4.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for Workspaces for Call Center Elite 3.8.3
- Third Party Notice Terms for SIP96X1-4.1.6.0
Produits et services de marque Avaya (M-Z)
Avaya Oceana Solution as (Oceana Solution)
- Analytics - Licensing Terms
- Analytics - Notice Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Android 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for iOS 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for MacOS 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Windows 3.39
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Oceana Solution 3.10.0.1
- Workspaces
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager (POM)
- Avaya SAL - Policy Manager
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Secure Access Link Gateway - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Session Border Controller (Enterprise)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 10.2.1.0
- Third Party Notice Terms for RHEL 8.10 and Avaya Solutions Platform R6
- Avaya Solutions Platform 130 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 130 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 4200 R5.0 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Solutions Platform 4200 R5.0 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Streaming and Recording - Notice Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless Handsets 3700 - Licensing Terms
- Avaya Wireless 3700 Release 5.0 Handset Licensing terms(ASCOM)
- Avaya Wireless 3700 Release 5 IP-DECT Licensing terms (ASCOM)
- Avaya Workplace Attendant
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Wireless Handset 3700 Series Release 4.7.6
Produits et services de marque de tiers (A-L)
- 911inform LLC, Licensing Terms
- 911inform LLC, Support Terms
- 911 Secure, Licensing Terms
- 911 Secure, Support Terms
- Aceyus Subscription
- Aceyus EULA
- Acqueon EULA
- Alvaria EULA
- Axim
- Beta 80 EULA
- Beta 80 Support Plan
- Calabrio - Teleopti
- Calero Software
- CallQX
- Cognigy End User License Agreement
- Datagamz EULA
- eGain - EULA Cloud
- eGain - Policy Support Cloud
- Empirix - Global InfoVista Quality Charter for Empirix
- Empirix - Pass Thru Terms
- EMEA specific 3rd party products (HAWA)
- EngelBart - EULA
- EngelBart - Support Plan
- Geomant-Algotech ZRT - EULA
- Geomant-Algotech ZRT - Support Plan
- Germany specific 3rd party products (HAWA)
- Hammer Technologies, Inc.
- Imperium Support Plan
- Inemsoft - EULA
- Inemsoft - EULA (iCAS)
- Inisoft, Licensing Terms
- Inisoft, SLAs
- Intradiem, Terms of Service
- Integrated Research - EULA and Terms of Service
- Integrated Research - Support Policy
- Journey.ai
- Journey.ai
- Koopid, Inc. - EULA Terms
- Koopid, Inc. - Support Agreement
- Koopid, Inc. - Terms of Service
- LivePerson - Tenfold Services
- LumenVox ASR & TTS
Produits et services de marque de tiers (M à Z)
- Nectar Services, License Terms
- Nectar Services, Support Guide
- Noble Systems, License Terms
- Noble Systems, OnQ Terms
- Noble Systems, CallTech terms
- Nuance
- Pexip, Licensing Terms
- Pexip, Support Terms
- Praxis AI, License Terms
- Praxis AI, Support Guide
- ProVision
- Real Numbers, Eula Terms
- Red Hat, Licensing Terms
- Semafone, License terms
- Semafone, Support Guide
- SmarterHi Communications, Licensing Terms
- SmarterHi Communications, Support Guide
- SpinSci Technologies, License Terms
- SpinSci Technologies, Support Guide
- Starfish Associates, Perpetual Terms
- Starfish Associates, Subscription Terms
- Swampfox Technologies, Licensing Terms
- Synergem, Notice Terms
- Synergem, License Terms
- T-Metrics
- Tetherfi - End User License Agreement
- Tetherfi - Support Policy
- Tetherfi - Third Party Notice Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Enterprise Cloud Admin Portal 4.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision-2025.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision-PSA-2025.1
- Trinity - End User License Agreement
- Verint - Terms of Use
- Virsae - Data Protection Addendum
- Virsae - Service level Overview
- Virsae - Terms of Use
- Youcon - End User License Agreement
- Youcon - LinkThat Cube Maintenance