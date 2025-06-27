Avis de droits d’auteur et conditions d’Avaya concernant les accords avec des tiers

Par ordre alphabétique, consultez nos informations sur les licences et les droits d’auteur pour les applications logicielles intégrées dans les produits Avaya et les produits tiers vendus par Avaya.

Conditions tierces parties

Produits et services de marque Avaya (A-L)

Produits et services de marque Avaya (M-Z)

Produits et services de marque de tiers (A-L)

Produits et services de marque de tiers (M à Z)

Archived Documents

Produits et services de marque Avaya (A-L)

Avaya Aura

 

Avaya Breeze Platform

 

 

Avaya IP Office

 

Produits et services de marque Avaya (M-Z)

 

Avaya Oceana Solution as (Oceana Solution)

 

Produits et services de marque de tiers (A-L)

Produits et services de marque de tiers (M à Z)

AvayaHaut