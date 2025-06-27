Archive-Avis de droits d’auteur et conditions d’Avaya concernant les accords avec des tiers
Archive-Conditions tierces parties
Pour demander la traduction en français de tout contenu sur cette page, veuillez nous envoyer un courriel à QB96translation@avaya.com.
Produits et services de marque Avaya (A-L)
Avaya Aura
- Application PassThru Report for Avaya Aura System Manager (SMGR) 10.2
- System Manager, License Terms
- System Manager, Notice Terms
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura System Manager (SMGR) 10.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura System Manager (SDM) 10.2
Avaya Aura Appliance Virtualization Platform Utilities
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® AVP Utilities 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Open Source Software License list for Avaya Aura® AVP Utilities 8.1.1(October 2019)
Avaya Aura Communication Manager
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Communication Manager 10.1.2.0.0 (January 2023)
- Application PassThru Terms for Avaya Aura® Communication Manager 10.1.2.0.0 (January 2023)
- Communication Manager, License Terms
- Communication Manager, Notice Terms
- Media Server, License Terms
- Media Server, Notice Terms
Avaya Aura Device Services
- Application PassThru Terms for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.3 (May 2018)
- Linux license Text for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.5 (January 2019)
- Open Source Software license list for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.5 (January 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.5 (January 2019)
- Application PassThru Terms for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.5 (January 2018)
- Linux license Text for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.6 (April 2019)
- Open Source Software license list for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.6 (April 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.6 (April 2019)
- Application PassThru Terms for Avaya Aura® Device Services 7.1.6 (April 2019)
- Linux license Text for Avaya Aura® Device Services 8.0.0 (July 2019)
Avaya Aura Experience Portal (Avaya Experience Portal uses Oktopous ccXML Interpreter)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.2.1 (March 2018)
- Open Source Software License list for Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.2.1 (March 2018)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.2.2 (March 2019)
- Open Source Software License list for Avaya Aura® Experience Portal 7.2.2 (March 2019)
Avaya Aura Orchestration Designer
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Orchestration Designer 8.0.0 (September 2020)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Orchestration Designer 8.1.0 (July 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Orchestration Designer 8.1.1 (February 2022)
Avaya Aura Presence Services
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Event Delivery Snap-in 8.1 (June 2019)
- Open Source Software license List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Event Delivery Snap-in 8.1 (June 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Connector 8.1 (June 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Connector 8.1 (June 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1(June 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1(June 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Connector 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Connector 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Event Delivery Snap-in 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Aura® Presence Services Event Delivery Snap-in 8.1.1(October 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1.2 (March 2020)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Presence Services 8.1.3 (October 2020)
Avaya Aura Utility Services
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Utility Services 7.1.3.2 (October 2018)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Aura® Utility Services 7.1.3 (February 2019)
- Linux License List for Avaya Aura® Utility Services 7.1.3 (February 2019)
Avaya Aura Web Gateway
- Linux License list for Avaya Aura® Web Gateway (AAWG) 3.5.0 (October 2018)
- PassThru Terms for Avaya Aura® Web Gateway (AAWG) 3.5.0 (October 2018)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Aura® Web Gateway (AAWG) 3.5.0 (October 2018)
- Open Source License List for Avaya Aura® Web Gateway (AAWG) 3.5.0 (October 2018)
Avaya Breeze
- Open Source License List for Avaya Breeze® 3.6.0(December 2018)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze® 3.6.0(December 2018)
- Application PassThru Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.6.0 (December 2018)
- Open Source License List for Avaya Breeze® 3.7(October 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze® 3.7(October 2019)
- Application PassThru Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.7 (October 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze® 3.8.0.0(September 2020)
- Application PassThru Notice Terms for Avaya Breeze 3.8.0.0 (September 2020)
- Avaya G430 Media Gateway
- Avaya G450 Media Gateway
Avaya Callback Assist
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Callback Assist 4.7.1 (January 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Callback Assist 4.7.1 (January 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Callback Assist 5.0.0 (February 2020)
Avaya Communicator
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for iOS 3.37
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for iOS 3.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for iOS 3.38
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Windows 3.37
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Windows 3.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Windows 3.38
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.33
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.34
- Third Party Notice Terms for ClientSDK 4.35
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Android 3.37
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Android 3.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for Android 3.38
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for MacOS 3.37
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for MacOS 3.36
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Communicator for MacOS 3.38
Call Management System
Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.5.0.0 (July 2018)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.5.0.0 (July 2018)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.7.0.0 (December 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.8.0.0 (September 2020)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.8.1.0 (April 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.8.2.0 (March 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Chat Bot Snap-In 3.9.0.0 (July 2022)
Avaya Client SDK
- Copyright Notice documents for Avaya IX Client SDK 4.4(October 2019)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya IX Client SDK 4.5.0(March 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya IX Client SDK 4.6(June 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya IX Client SDK 4.7 (August 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya IX Client SDK 4.8 (September 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.9 (September 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.10 (October 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.11 (November 2020)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.12 (January 2021)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.13 (February 2021)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.14 (March 2021)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.15 (April 2021)
- Third Party Notice terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.16 (June 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.17 (July 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.18 and 4.19 (August 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.20 (November 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.21 (January 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.22 (March 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.23 (April 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.24 (June 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.25 (July 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.26 (August 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.27 (October 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Client SDK 4.28 (December 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya ClientSDK 4.29 (January 2023)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya ClientSDK 4.30 (March 2023)
- Avaya ClientSDK 4.32, Notice Terms
Avaya Contact Center – Extended Capacity
Avaya Diagnostic Server
Avaya Engagement Designer (ED)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Engagement Designer 3.6 (March 2019)
- Open Source Software License list for Avaya Engagement Designer 3.6 (March 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Engagement Designer 3.6.1 (July 2019)
- Open Source Software License list for Avaya Engagement Designer 3.6.1 (July 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Engagement Designer 3.7 (December 2019)
Avaya IP Office
- Third Party Notice Terms for G430 Media Gateway 10.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for G450 Media Gateway 10.2
Avaya IP Office CMM
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya IP Office CMM 11.0.3.0 (March 2019)
- Third party Notice Terms for Avaya IP Office CMM 11.0.6.0 (November 2021)
Avaya IP Office Soft Console
- Third Party Terms for Avaya IP Office Soft Console 11.0.4.0 (March 2019)
- Open Source Software license list for Avaya IP Office Soft Console 11.0.4.0 (March 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya IP Office Soft Console 11.1.2.0 (March 2019)
Avaya IP Office Voice Mail Pro
- Third Party Terms for Avaya IP Office Voicemail Pro 11.0.3.0 (March 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya IP Office Voicemail Pro 11.1.2.0 (November 2021)
Avaya IP Office Web Manager
- Third Party Terms for Avaya IP Office Web Manager 11.0 (March 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya IP Office Web Manager 11.0 (March 2019)
- Open Source Software License List for Avaya IP Office Web Manager 11.1FP1 (February 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya IP Office Web Manager 11.1-FP2 (November 2021)
J100 Series IP Phones
Produits et services de marque Avaya (M-Z)
Avaya Oceana Solution
- Avaya Workplace Client for Android for iOS 3.35
- Avaya Workplace Client Communicator for iOS 3.35
- Avaya Workplace Client Communicator for MacOS 3.35
- Avaya Workplace Client Communicator for Windows 3.35
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Border Controller 10.2.0.0
Secure Access Link Gateway
- Third Party Notice Terms For Secure Access Link SAL BP Alarm Receiver 4.0.0 (October 2022)
- Third Party Notice Terms For Secure Access Link Gateway 4.0.0.0 (January 2022)
Avaya Session Border Controller for Enterprise
- Third Party Notice Terms for Avaya Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 8.0.0.0 (January 2019)
- Application Passthru Terms for Avaya Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 8.0.0.0 (January 2019)
- Linux RPM List for Avaya Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 8.0.0.0 (January 2019)
- Red Hat EULA Pass Thru Terms_Linux for Session Border Controller 8.0.0.0 (January 2019)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Session Border Controller 8.1.1.0 (October 2020)
- Red Hat EULA Pass Thru Terms_Linux For Session Border Controller 8.1.1.0 (October 2020)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Session Border Controller 8.1.2.0 (December 2020)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Session Border Controller 8.1.3.0 (August 2021)
- Third Party Notice Terms for Session Border Controller Advanced for Enterprise 10.1.0.0 (December 2021)
Avaya Streaming and Recording
Avaya IX Wireless Handsets 3700
Produits et services de marque de tiers
911 Secure LLC
Provision
- Software Release: PROVISION-[ProVision] Versions: 2023.1
- Software Release: PROVISION-[ProVision] Versions: 2024.1
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision 2024.2
- Third Party Notice Terms for ProVision PSA 2024.2