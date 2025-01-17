Avaya Cloud Office for Education: 2022 Year in Review

Avaya Cloud Office® by RingCentral is a versatile unified communications solution that provides everything users need to effectively communicate – anytime, anywhere, from any device – using the power of the cloud. Learn more about Avaya Cloud Office as a versatile, unified communications solutions and check out the resources in this blog.

2022 was a big year for Avaya Cloud Office in education. Among the many schools we work with that implemented Avaya Cloud Office throughout the last year, some are on track to save an estimated $60,000 annually , improve call quality by as much as 90%, and reduce phone system workloads by as much as 30% — all while enabling virtual work, ensuring E911 compliance, and creating a foundation for innovation without disruption to their existing infrastructure.

Many schools turned to Avaya Cloud Office this year to properly support faculty and staff and restore critical opportunities for students to learn and thrive. The work we’ve done with these customers to transform their experiences has led to some of our proudest moments. As we welcome in 2023, here’s a look at this past year’s highlights with Avaya Cloud Office for education:

Avaya Cloud Office was Front and Center at EDUCAUSE 2022

We looked forward to returning to EDUCAUSE (the biggest higher education IT event in the U.S.) in person. Avaya Cloud Office shined at this year’s event as the industry focused on delivering a more connected and mobile environment, ensuring compliance with Kari’s Law and the Ray Baum Act, blended learning, and upskilling students and faculty. Our team showed how:

Avaya Cloud Office can be used to call, chat, meet, and collaborate no matter where staff or students might be.

Faculty can use app integrations to effortlessly create unique learning experiences.

Avaya Cloud Office improves security for students, faculty, and staff with industry leading E911 functionality.

“Many universities found themselves at a technological crossroads as they examined their digital transformation. Our team was honored to be at EDUCAUSE 2022 to show how Avaya Cloud Office can provide an ‘all-in-one’ experience for all students, faculty, and staff,” said Julie Johnston, Avaya Executive Education Vertical Director.

Schools Saved Big with Special EDU Pricing

In 2022, Avaya rolled out a special pricing offer specifically for education institutions to keep pace with what’s happening in their industry (blended learning, digital learning, remote work) at a major cost-saving price. The offer provides two license tiers with all the integrations, meeting, messaging, and telephony capabilities these customers need.

Several schools benefited from this offer, and we’re extending it into 2023 so more educators can take advantage of the savings and value! Get all the details about Avaya Cloud Office pricing for education.

Most of All, We Helped Schools Innovate Without Disruption

EDUCAUSE research shows that 13% of colleges and universities are actively engaging in digital transformation, 32% are developing a digital strategy, and another 38% are exploring digital.

Avaya Cloud Office is helping universities like Louisiana-based Nicholls State University drive digital transformation on their terms. The university was already looking at Avaya Cloud Office to replace its legacy communication system when the pandemic hit, pushing the entire school off campus for the first time in its 74 years of existence. A free trial of Avaya Cloud Office turned full implementation after the university saw drastic improvements in productivity and user experience with estimated annual cost savings of $60,000.

Transitioning to the cloud helped support the university’s ongoing evolution, provided a fully secure, work-from-anywhere solution (which helped massively when the campus was hit by Hurricane Ida in August 2021), and brought Nicholls State into compliance with Kari’s Law and Ray Baum’s Act.

Learn more about Avaya’s work with education, and start transforming your classroom experiences today.