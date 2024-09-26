Avaya VPATs—Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates
Providing Equal Access to Technology and Information.
Avaya offers an extensive portfolio of communication, collaboration and contact center solutions designed to provide equal access to communications for people with disabilities. These solutions enable a business or organization to offer a wider range of jobs to people who have disabilities, as well as to serve the needs of a wider range of customers.
Avaya is an invited, voting member of the US Access Board Telecommunications and Electronic and Information Technology Advisory Committee (author of the updated Section 255 and Section 508 recommendations) and the FCC Emergency Access Advisory Committee.
The purpose of a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template, or VPAT, is to document the manner and extent to which a product satisfies the accessibility standards of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act Amendments.
Communication and Data Infrastructure
- Avaya Aura Appliance Virtualization Platform 8.0
- Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 10.2
- Avaya Aura AVP Utilities 8.0
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 8.0
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 8.1
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 8.1.3
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.1
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.1.2
- Avaya Aura Communication Manager 10.2
- Avaya Aura Device Services (AADS)
- Avaya Aura System Manager 8.1.2
- Avaya Aura System Manager 8.1.3
- Avaya Communications API
- Avaya OneCloud Admin Portal
- Appliance Virtualization Platform 7.0
- AS5300 3.0 Administrative Interfaces
- AS5300 3.0 End User Interfaces
- Communication Manager 6
- Communication Manager 7
- Communications Server 1000 R7.6
- Ethernet Switching
- IP Office Cloud Self Admin 2.0
- IP Office Cloud Telephony VPAT 2.0
- IP Office Cloud WebManager VPAT 2.0
- IP Office R10.1
- IP Office R10.1 Voice Mail Pro
- IP Office R10.1 Branch Deployment
- IP Office R10.1 Web Manager, System Administrator
- IP Office R10.1 OneX Portal Call Assistant
- IP Office R10.1 Web Manager, End-User Self-Admin
- IP Office R11
- IP Office R11 Voice Mail Pro
- IP Office R11 Branch Deployment
- IP Office R11 OneX Portal Call Assistant
- IP Office R11 Web Manager, End-User Self-Admin
- Secure Router 2330-4134
- System Manager 6
- System Manager 7.x
- System Manager 8.0
- System Manager 8.1
- System Manager 10.1
- System Manager 10.2
- System Manager 10.2.1
- System Platform 6
- Utility Services 7.0
- VPN Client R10
- WLAN 8100
- Zang Cloud
Conferencing
Contact Center
- AACC/ACCS 7.0 Avaya Agent Desktop
- AACC/ACCS 7.0 CCMA
- AACC/ACCS 7.1.1 Avaya Aura Agent Desktop
- AACC/ACCS 7.1.1 Contact Center Manager
- Agent Browser Application 7.0
- Avaya Agent Desktop 7.0
- Avaya Analytics Release 3.x
- Avaya Analytics 4.x
- Avaya Android Web Chat App
- Avaya Aura Contact Center 6.3 AAAD Agent Desktop
- Avaya Aura Contact Center 6.3 CCMA Master Administration
- Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2
- Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2.1
- Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2.2
- Avaya Aura Experience Portal 7.2.3
- Avaya Automated Chat Desk 2.0
- Avaya Breeze 3.4
- Avaya Breeze 3.5
- Avaya Breeze 3.6
- Avaya Breeze 3.7
- Avaya Breeze 3.8
- Avaya Breeze 3.9
- Avaya Call Center Elite Digital 1.0
- Avaya Contact Center – Extended Capacity
- Avaya Control Manager 8.1
- Avaya Control Manager 8.0.2
- Avaya Control Manager 8.0.3
- Avaya Control Manager 8.0.4
- Avaya Control Manager 9.0
- Avaya Control Manager 9.0.1
- Avaya Control Manager 9.0.2
- Avaya Conversational Intelligence
- Avaya Desktop Wallboard 7.0-7.1
- Avaya Enterprise Cloud Admin Portal
- Avaya Enterprise Cloud Selfcare
- Avaya Experience Portal 8.0
- Avaya Experience Portal 8.1
- Avaya Experience Portal 8.1.2
- Avaya Expert Client 1.1
- Avaya Interaction Center 7.3.2 Avaya Agent Rich Client
- Avaya IX Workspaces 3.7
- Avaya NGM AXP Connect ACR
- Avaya Oceana Workspaces 3.5
- Avaya Oceana Workspaces 3.6
- Avaya OneCloud Admin Portal
- Avaya one-X Agent 2.5.4 Agent-facing GUI
- Avaya one-X Agent 2.5.4 Telecommunication Functions
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 3.1.2
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 3.1.3 Outbound Widgets with Avaya Workspaces For Elite 3.6.1
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 3.1.3
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 3.1.3 Outbound Widgets with Avaya Workspaces For Elite 3.6.1
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 4.0
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 4.0.1
- Avaya Proactive Outreach Manager 4.0.1 Outbound Widgets with Avaya Workspaces For Elite 3.8.1
- Avaya Survey Assist Release 4.2.0.x
- Avaya Workforce Engagement
- Avaya Workspaces 3.8
- Avaya Workspaces 3.8.1
- Avaya Workspaces 3.9
- Avaya Workspaces 4.0
- Avaya Workspaces for Call Center Elite 3.8.3
- Avaya Workspaces for Salesforce 3.8.1
- Business Rules Engine 3.5
- Business Rules Engine 3.6
- Business Rules Engine 3.7
- Business Rules Engine 3.8
- Callback Assist 5.x
- Callback Assist 5.0.x
- Call Management System R19.2
- Call Management System 20.x
- Call Management System Connectors R19.2
- Call Management System Supervisor Web R20.0
- Call Management System Supervisor Web R21.0
- Collaboration Designer 3.0
- Collaborative Browsing Snap-In 3.0
- Contact Center Manager Administration 7.0
- Contact Flow Analytics 7.1 Performance Analytics Administration
- CRM Connector 2.2
- Customer Journey Visualization 3.6
- Customer Journey Visualization 3.7
- Experience Portal 6.0
- Elite Multichannel 6.4
- Elite Multichannel 6.5
- Engagement Designer 3.4
- Engagement Designer 3.5
- Engagement Designer 3.6
- Engagement Designer 3.7
- Intelligent Customer Routing 8.0
- IP Office Contact Center R9.0 Agent Interface
- IP Office Contact Center R9.0 Supervisor Interface
- IP Office Contact Center R9.0 IVR
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x Supervisor Interface
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x Wallboard
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x SalesForce Agent
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x Chrome and Web Agent
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x Web Administration
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x Agent Interface
- IP Office Contact Center R10.x IVR
- IQ 5.2
- Media Processing Server Telephone User Interfaces
- Outbound Contact Center Express Web Agent 1.0
- Outbound Contact Center Express Script Manager 1.0
- POM 4.0 Outbound Widgets with Avaya Workspaces For Elite 3.8
- Proactive Contact 5.0
- Proactive Contact 5.1.2
- Proactive Contact 5.2
- Speech Analytics Desktop Client 2.0
- Syntelate Enterprise / webAgent
Gateways
- AudioCodes Mediant 3000
- G250 Branch Gateway
- G350 Branch Gateway
- G430 R6.2 Branch Gateway
- G430 R7.0 Branch Gateway
- G430 R7.1 Branch Gateway
- G430 R8.0 Branch Gateway
- G430 R8.1 Branch Gateway
- G430 R8.1.1 Branch Gateway
- G430 R8.1.2 Branch Gateway
- G430 R8.1.3 Branch Gateway
- G430 R10.1 Branch Gateway
- G430 R10.1.2 Branch Gateway
- G430 R10.2 Branch Gateway
- G450 R6.2 Branch Gateway
- G450 R7.0 Branch Gateway
- G450 R7.1 Branch Gateway
- G450 R8.0 Branch Gateway
- G450 R8.1 Branch Gateway
- G450 R8.1.1 Branch Gateway
- G450 R8.1.2 Branch Gateway
- G450 R8.1.3 Branch Gateway
- G450 R10.1 Branch Gateway
- G450 R10.1.2 Branch Gateway
- G450 R10.2 Branch Gateway
- G650 Gateway
- G860 Gateway R2.1.1
- IG550 Integrated Gateway
- M3K Gateway R3.0
- VPN Gateway R9
Messaging
- Avaya Aura Messaging R6.3 Telephone User Interface
- Avaya Aura Messaging R7.0 Telephone User Interface
- Avaya IX Messaging 10.8
- Avaya Messaging 11.0
- Avaya Multimedia Messaging 2.0 Administrative Interface
- Avaya Multimedia Messaging 2.0 Secure Message Playback
- Avaya Officelinx 10.7
- Avaya one-X Speech 6.3 Telephone User Interface
- Communication Manager Messaging 6.3 Telephone User Interface
- Communication Manager Messaging 7.0 Telephone User Interface
- Communication Manager Messaging Federal Market 6.3 Telephone User Interface
- Intuity AUDIX LX R2 Telephone User Interface
- IP Office R9.1 VoiceMail Pro
- IP Office R10 VoiceMail Pro
- Message Networking 6.3
- Modular Messaging R5.2 Subscriber Administration
- Modular Messaging R5.2 Telephone User Interface
Telephones and Telephony Software
- Amazon Alexa R1.0.0.1
- Avaya 375x R4.7.4
- Avaya Agent For Desktop 2.0.x
- Avaya Calling for Microsoft Teams
- Avaya Cloud Application Link 1.0
- Avaya Communicator for Microsoft Lync 6.4
- Avaya H2XX 1.0.0.0 Series Analog Phones
- Avaya H2XX 1.0.0.0 Series SIP Phones
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 3730/R4.7.1.1
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 3730/R4.7.2
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 3735/R4.7.1.1
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 3735/R4.7.2
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 374x/R4.7.1.1
- Avaya IX Wireless Handset 374x/R4.7.2
- Avaya IX Workplace Attendant 5.3.x
- Avaya IX Workplace Attendant 5.4.x
- Avaya IX Workplace Integration 8.0
- Avaya J100-Series H.323 Telephone/6.8.5
- Avaya Media Client 1.0
- Avaya Meetings Web Client R9.1.x
- Avaya one-X Communicator 6.1 SP 7
- Avaya Vantage Basic for Avaya Vantage
- Avaya Vantage Connect/R2.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K155 Device/R2.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K155 Device/R2.2.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K155 Device/R3.0.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K155 Device/R3.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K165 Device/R2.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K165 Device/R2.2.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K175 Device/R2.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K175 Device/R2.2.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K175 Device/R3.0.0.0
- Avaya Vantage K175 Device/R3.1.0.0
- Avaya Vantage UC Experience R3.0.0.0
- Avaya Vantage UC Experience R3.1.0.0
- Avaya Wireless Handset 3730 R4.7.3
- Avaya Wireless Handset 3735 R4.7.3
- Avaya Wireless Handset 3735 without Bluetooth / R4.7.5
- Avaya Wireless Handset 374x R4.7.3
- Avaya Workplace for Mobile Platforms 3.X
- Avaya Workplace for Mac OS 3.x
- Avaya Workplace for Windows 3.x
- DECT Model 3720, 3735, and 3735 Alarm Telephones
- DECT R4 374x Series Telephones
- Device Enrollment Services 3.x
- Equinox Attendant 5.0
- IP-DECT solution (IPBS1/IPBS2/IPBL1) R4.7.1.1
- IP-DECT solution (IPBS1/IPBS2/IPBL1) R4.7.2
- IP-DECT solution (IPBS1/IPBS2/IPBL1) Version 11.10.3 for Avaya Wireless Handset 3700 Series Release 4.7.6
- IP Office R9.1 Call Assistant
- IP Office R10 Call Assistant
- Konftel 55Wx
- Konftel 300Mx
- Model 1100 Series SIP Deskphones
- Model 1100 Series UNIStim Deskphones
- Model 1200 Series SIP Deskphones
- Model 1200 Series UNIStim Deskphones
- Model 1403 Digital Telephone
- Model 1408 Digital Telephone
- Model 1416 Digital Telephone
- Model 1603 H.323 Telephone
- Model 1608 H.323 Telephone
- Model 1616 H.323 Telephone
- Model 2410 and 2420 Digital Telephones
- Model 2500 Series Analog Telephones
- Model 3641 and 3645 Wi-Fi Telephones
- Model 3902 Digital Telephone
- Model 3904 Digital Telephone
- Model 4621 IP Telephone
- Model 6200 Series Analog Telephones
- Model 6400 Series Digital Telephone
- Model 9404 and 9408 Digital Telephones
- Model 9408 Digital Telephone with CM
- Model 9600 Series IP Telephones
- Model 9601 SIP Deskphone
- Model 9608 H.323 Deskphone
- Model 9608 SIP Deskphone
- Model 9608G H.323 Deskphone
- Model 9608G SIP Deskphone
- Model 9611G H.323 Deskphone
- Model 9611G SIP Deskphone
- Model 9621G H.323 Deskphone
- Model 9621G SIP Deskphone
- Model 9641G H.323 Deskphone
- Model 9641G SIP Deskphone
- Model 9641GS H.323 Deskphone
- Model E129 SIP Deskphone
- Model E169 Media Station
- Model J100 IP Phones R1.5
- Model J100 IP Phones R2.0
- Model J100 IP Phones 3.0
- Model J100 IP Phones 4.0