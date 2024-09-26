Avaya Managed Services

Relieve an overloaded team or fill a skills deficit. Our experts help you manage operations for your communications infrastructure and apps. Short or long term, big or small, standard or custom—we keep your solution at peak performance and availability.

Reduced TCO

With the improved performance and reduced investment in tools, people, and processes that comes with outsourcing, large enterprises typically reduce TCO 15-20%.

Better performance

Avaya integrates AI to detect and fix many issues before they become problems. Rely on Avaya experts to resolve incidents that do require follow up.

Tailored to your needs

Avaya offers a full stack of ITIL/ISO-aligned standard or custom services for your entire communications infrastructure—all backed by SLAs.

Services tailored to your business

Release management

Keeps software current to maximize performance. Schedule, implement, and test updates. Includes minor releases, service packs, firmware, and OS updates.

Comprehensive managed services

Covers your entire communications infrastructure. Monitoring, problem management, service desk, release management, back up, and more. Multi-vendor support and standard SLAs.

Comprehensive managed services secure

All the features and benefits of our comprehensive managed services delivered by U.S. citizen technical experts. Management platform built to U.S. government security requirements.

Custom outsourced managed services

Complete service for large, complex, multi-vendor requirements. Tailored to your unique infrastructure and needs. Includes assets on book and custom SLAs.

