DevConnect - SDKs

End User License

IMPORTANT NOTICE: READ THIS CAREFULLY BEFORE ELECTRONICALLY ACCESSING OR USING THIS PROPRIETARY PRODUCT, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO COPYRIGHT!

BY OPENING, INSTALLING, DOWNLOADING, COPYING OR OTHERWISE USING THE AVAYA SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT KIT (“SDK”) YOU, INDIVIDUALLY, AND/OR THE LEGAL ENTITY FOR WHOM YOU ARE (COLLECTIVELY, AS REFERENCED HEREIN, “YOU”, “YOUR”, OR “LICENSEE”) ARE AGREEING TO THE AVAYA SDK LICENSE AGREEMENT, FOUND AT HTTP://SUPPORT.AVAYA.COM/LICENSEINFO (OR A SUCCESSOR SITE PROPERLY NOTICED) WHICH MAY BE UPDATED FROM TIME TO TIME AND WILL APPLY PROSPECTIVELY (THE “AGREEMENT”) BETWEEN YOU AND AVAYA LLC OR ANY AVAYA AFFILIATE (COLLECTIVELY, “AVAYA”). IF YOU ARE ACCEPTING THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF A LEGAL ENTITY, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT YOU HAVE FULL LEGAL AUTHORITY TO ACCEPT ON BEHALF OF AND BIND SUCH LEGAL ENTITY TO THIS AGREEMENT. BY OPENING THE MEDIA CONTAINER, BY INSTALLING, DOWNLOADING, COPYING OR OTHERWISE USING THE AVAYA SDK OR AUTHORIZING OTHERS TO DO SO, YOU SIGNIFY THAT YOU ACCEPT AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY OR DO NOT WISH TO BE BOUND BY THE TERMS OF THIS AGREEMENT, DO NOT OPEN, INSTALL, DOWNLOAD, COPY OR OTHERWISE USE THE AVAYA SDKS AND YOU SHALL HAVE NO RIGHT TO USE THE SDK POSTED HEREIN.

Avaya Experience Platform

Avaya Aura Private Cloud

The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip download contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.

Avaya Client SDK

Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services

MIB Files

DMCC APIs

System Management Service

Telephony Web Services

Web Telephony Interface

The Web Telephony Interface API Reference .zip downloads contains JSON files. https://editor-next.swagger.io/ can be used to view this material.

JTAPI

TSAPI

CVLAN API

Avaya Aura Session Manager

Avaya Aura System Manager

Avaya Session Border Controller

Experience Portal

Orchestration Designer

  • Developers interested in obtaining the Avaya Orchestration Designer Release 8.1.2 (8.1.2.1101 build) ISO image should contact Avaya DevConnect for download instructions.

Avaya Aura Contact Center

Contact Control Service

Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)

CCMS Programming APIs

Enterprise Web Chat

CCT .Net API

Historical Reporting Database

Headset Interface API

    Contact Center Select

    Contact Control Service

    Open Interfaces (SOA Web Services)

    CCMS Programming APIs

    Enterprise Web Chat

    CCT .Net API

    Database Connectivity Drivers

    Proactive Outreach Manager

    Avaya Breeze

    Workplace Client

    Avaya IP Office

    TAPI, DevLink3, & DevLink

    SSL VPN Onboarding APIs

    Location API & Emergency Service Call Alarm

    SNMP

    WebRTC SDK API

    Web Services

    Management API

    Avaya Analytics

    Avaya Oceana Solution

    Assisted Chat Client APIs

    Avaya Digital Connector (Messaging) APIs

    Generic Channel APIs

    Developer Resources

    Sample Customer Journey Workflow

    Postman Collections

    Avaya WebRTC Connect

    Changelog

    • 17 June 2024 – Initial SDK set published
    • 2 July 2024 – Avaya Client SDK Developer Documentation Local Archive added
    • 15 July 2024 - Swagger.io link added to Avaya Aura AES and Avaya Aura Private Cloud; Avaya Enterprise Cloud name change to Avaya Aura Private Cloud
    • 16 August 2024 - Avaya Breeze platform SDK and Developer Resources added
