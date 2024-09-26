Microsoft
Better connect customers and employees.
Avaya and Microsoft's strategic partnership provide organizations with more options to increase their productivity and customer engagement.
Microsoft Teams and Avaya Calling
Whether using an Avaya On-prem, Public, or Private cloud solution, maintain business continuity by adding Avaya calling solutions to Microsoft Teams. To learn more about the different options and how to integrate voice into Microsoft Teams today, contact one of our Avaya experts.
Avaya Experience Platform
Avaya Experience Platform with Microsoft Azure delivers more options to increase team productivity, customer engagement, and greater data and privacy controls. Our alliance includes Contact Center & Security AI from Nuance, tailoring customer interactions, enhancing agent productivity, and combating fraudulent activities. Integrating Microsoft Teams with Avaya Experience Platform means contact center agents can team up with any staff member using Teams, swiftly resolve customer concerns, and provide superior service.
Aura Private Cloud
Aura Private Cloud, offered on a dedicated instance of Microsoft Azure, gains you the most modern of environments, where you can launch and add extensive, unified communications that include video, conferencing, calling, messaging, mobility, and workstream collaboration.
Azure Marketplace
Leverage existing Azure invoicing and payment processes for payment of your Avaya Enterprise Cloud and Avaya Experience Platform subscriptions. Transacting Avaya solutions through the Azure Marketplace may even apply to Microsoft Azure spend commitments for your business.
Avaya integration with Microsoft Azure enhances communication flexibility.
The addition of Avaya to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace provides customers with the agility to create communications and collaboration experiences using the public, private, or hybrid cloud delivery approaches to offer the broadest range of options to fit an organization’s needs.
R “Ray” Wang CEO, Constellation Research, Inc.