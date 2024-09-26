Zoom
Overview:
Avaya offers an integrated Zoom Workplace solution and delivers an enhanced collaboration experience. Zoom Workplace—Zoom’s AI-powered collaboration platform that will include meetings, team chat, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, and more—now integrates with Avaya’s Communication & Collaboration Suite, providing customers with a new, streamlined way to manage their communications environments and workflows.
The new Avaya and integrated Zoom Workplace experience and device interoperability will be available to Avaya customers globally.
Collaboration at a glance.
Available in Avaya Aura and Avaya Enterprise Cloud—without disrupting investments in existing customizations, workflows, or infrastructure.
Full access
Businesses will have access to collaboration solutions such as Zoom AI Companion, Zoom’s generative AI digital assistant, and collaboration solutions such as Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Scheduler, Zoom Whiteboard, flexible spaces, and more.
Additional value
Avaya customers can gain additional value from their existing investments in Avaya Private Cloud and premise-based solutions while leveraging Zoom’s user experience and interface to power their collaboration needs. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion, will include collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more.
Eric Rossman, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships
“By partnering with Zoom, we can deliver on the promise of ‘innovation without disruption’ for Avaya customers, providing added value to enterprises through world-class collaboration experiences within the Avaya platform.”
Eric Yuan, Zoom founder and CEO
“Customers and partners like Avaya continue to look to Zoom to power their collaboration needs because of its speed of innovation and because it just works. We are excited to deliver that same experience to the thousands of Avaya customers who will benefit from a simple yet powerful way to collaborate.”