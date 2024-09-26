Why Avaya authorized partners
Purchasing Avaya products
When you purchase Avaya products or services from Avaya authorized resellers with authorization to sell within your region, you can expect to receive new equipment fully supported by Avaya.
If your Avaya product or component was purchased from a non-authorized source, Avaya cannot:
- Guarantee its authenticity
- Certify the equipment for Avaya maintenance support eligibility
- Provide Avaya support
If such a product causes or is involved in a system failure, the failure is not covered by an Avaya warranty or an existing Avaya maintenance contract and places the entire system at risk.
Unauthorized resellers have not been granted by Avaya a license to distribute or to sublicense any Avaya proprietary products. Avaya’s software products are the proprietary intellectual property of Avaya and are protected under international, US federal and state intellectual property laws including, for example, copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws. Since these unauthorized resellers have no contractual relationship with Avaya regarding our products or services, they are not authorized by Avaya to sell, install, or distribute such products to customers or otherwise and have no direct access to any support from Avaya or Avaya’s authorized resellers.
To learn more about unauthorized resellers and their products including sales practices commonly used to mislead customers, please reference our fact sheet: Unauthorized Resellers – Separating Fact from Fiction.
For additional information on Unauthorized Maintenance Providers, please reference our fact sheet: Unauthorized Maintenance Providers – Separating Fact from Fiction.
Products sold outside of authorized channels are commonly referred to as “gray market.” Avaya defines gray market as generally available Avaya products or components, represented as new or unused, and acquired or sold by a source other than Avaya or Avaya authorized partner, at any point before reaching the end user customer. Unauthorized resellers which deal in gray market products may mix gray, refurbished, or counterfeit, products but misrepresent them as new, authentic products.
Below is a list of some companies that are not authorized by Avaya to sell new Avaya products. This is not intended to be a complete list and is subject to change at any time by Avaya.
Unauthorized Sources – USA
Acumen
Adalex Communications
American Telebrokers
American Telecom HQ (ATHQ)/Telquest
A-Plus Telephone Recyclers, LLC
Atlas Systems/Atlas Phones/The Telecomdealer
Axtel Consulting
BluePoint Voice & Data
Call One, Inc
Continuant
Corporate Tele-Consultants Inc
Dan Mar Components
Direct Business Services International LLC /DBSI
DMS Technology
Drew Telecom Group
Dynamic Voice and Data
Featurecom
Five Stars Telecom
Fonesys Communications
Hi-Line Supply
Index Trading & Mfg
IP Phone Warehouse
J & J Communications
Jason Hines, dba National IT Consultants
Juxto
KMA Brokers
Lanstreet
Metroline Direct/FiveStarsTelecom
Morgan Birge
Najmee
Netexperts
NetVoc Communications LLC
New Century Imaging, Inc.
Nexxtworks Inc.
Number1telecom
Otisco Valley Tel-Com
Panda Ventures
Paragon
PC Liquidations
PhoneLady
Platinum Networks
Prospect Communications
Proven IT
Quazo Systems
R.U.Game, Inc.
Realm Corporation/Realm Communication (Broomfield, Colorado)
ReLogisTechs, LLC
RQ Communications
RUN-DLJ Telecom
Shop4tele
Sotel Systems LLC
Super Tech Supplies
Superior Telecom Services
Synergy Telecom/Synergy Data
Systems Plus Telecom, Inc
Take 1 Technologies
Takson Technologies
Telbest
Telecom Creations
Telecom Recycle
Telecom Warehouse
Teledigit
Telegiants
Telephone Man of America
Telephony Global
Teleswitch
TelQuest
The Dynamic Resource
The TelecomSpot
Tri-State Communications
US Tel
Velasea
Unauthorized Sources – Americas International
A1 Teletronics
AG & Jireh
Plexus Telecom Canada
Ruckus Colombia
Teleswitch
Unauthorized Sources - Europe
Aaamen
Ak7-IT A/S
Avconn Telecom KG
B&H Telecom GmbH
Best4Systems
CPS/Phone-Distribution
CXtec
DectDirect/GlobalWire BV
Dectel A/S
Digitec
Exertis
Ghekko
Handset Solutions
HeadOn Communications
Legacy Telecom
Makedonski Telekom AD
Manchester Technologies
MF Communication
Nimans
Partner Care
PMC Telecom
Proshop.dk
Real
Square1 Products
Systems Telecom (Systems STL)
Telecom Hunter
Telecom Supplier
Teleswitch/ictelewinkel
Trade X Networking
TradeViser
WBS IT Service GmbH
Unauthorized Sources – Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
Al Subhiah Trading & Contracting
Ak7-IT A/S
Bridge Systems & Services
Comtalkinc
Datavox IT & Telecom Solution Provider
Generation IT
GIM Technologies
Hardware Direct
Hydra Business Solutions
HyperNym
Infinity Worldwide DMCC
KIT Technologies
Metis International
SAMA Technology
Secure IT
Synchro
The TelecomShop Australia
UCOM Communications FZCO
In our efforts to keep you informed of potential risks to your investment in Avaya products and services, please be advised that Avaya authorized resellers may not sell via an online marketplace (such as Amazon, Ebay, Walmart or others like them) and any electronic or internet sales conducted via a website or other electronic method of selling products or services must be conducted in the Partner’s Account Name.
If you have any questions about unauthorized resellers, unauthorized maintenance providers, Avaya products, or use of Avaya intellectual property, contact Avaya Brand Protection at brandprotect@avaya.com.
Below are some examples of how we offer our assistance to protect your investment in Avaya products and services:
- Confirmation of whether your potential product or service source is an Avaya Authorized Reseller and assistance to identify an authorized source. You may also use the Avaya Reseller Locator.
- Assisting you to request a Letter of Authenticity for products purchased
- Providing a determination of whether products you’ve recently purchased or are considering to purchase are authentic and authorized based on trace and validation of serial numbers and review of reseller details you provide
Sending your correspondence on above matters to brandprotect@avaya.com is preferred; however, if you prefer to make an anonymous report, you may do so through Avaya’s Ethics & Compliance Help Line. Call Avaya's Compliance Help Line 1-877-99-ETHIC (1-877-993-8442) for U.S. or 1-908-953-7276 for Non-U.S. callers or by logging in to www.convercent.com/report. When using convercent.com, under ‘File a New Report’, please type “Avaya” under ‘Enter Organization’s Name’ to be directed to the appropriate form.
As these reports are collected by an independent third party, please provide all detail and specifics related to your concern. If you report serial numbers that were purchased from an unauthorized source, please also provide a copy of the order with any info redacted as you deem necessary.