Why Avaya authorized partners

When you purchase Avaya products or services from Avaya authorized resellers with authorization to sell within your region, you can expect to receive new equipment fully supported by Avaya.



If your Avaya product or component was purchased from a non-authorized source, Avaya cannot:

Guarantee its authenticity

Certify the equipment for Avaya maintenance support eligibility

Provide Avaya support

If such a product causes or is involved in a system failure, the failure is not covered by an Avaya warranty or an existing Avaya maintenance contract and places the entire system at risk.



Unauthorized resellers have not been granted by Avaya a license to distribute or to sublicense any Avaya proprietary products. Avaya’s software products are the proprietary intellectual property of Avaya and are protected under international, US federal and state intellectual property laws including, for example, copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws. Since these unauthorized resellers have no contractual relationship with Avaya regarding our products or services, they are not authorized by Avaya to sell, install, or distribute such products to customers or otherwise and have no direct access to any support from Avaya or Avaya’s authorized resellers.

To learn more about unauthorized resellers and their products including sales practices commonly used to mislead customers, please reference our fact sheet: Unauthorized Resellers – Separating Fact from Fiction.

For additional information on Unauthorized Maintenance Providers, please reference our fact sheet: Unauthorized Maintenance Providers – Separating Fact from Fiction.

Products sold outside of authorized channels are commonly referred to as “gray market.” Avaya defines gray market as generally available Avaya products or components, represented as new or unused, and acquired or sold by a source other than Avaya or Avaya authorized partner, at any point before reaching the end user customer. Unauthorized resellers which deal in gray market products may mix gray, refurbished, or counterfeit, products but misrepresent them as new, authentic products.

Below is a list of some companies that are not authorized by Avaya to sell new Avaya products. This is not intended to be a complete list and is subject to change at any time by Avaya.

Unauthorized Sources – USA

Acumen

Adalex Communications

American Telebrokers

American Telecom HQ (ATHQ)/Telquest

A-Plus Telephone Recyclers, LLC

Atlas Systems/Atlas Phones/The Telecomdealer

Axtel Consulting

BluePoint Voice & Data

Call One, Inc

Continuant

Corporate Tele-Consultants Inc

Dan Mar Components

Direct Business Services International LLC /DBSI

DMS Technology

Drew Telecom Group

Dynamic Voice and Data

Featurecom

Five Stars Telecom

Fonesys Communications

Hi-Line Supply

Index Trading & Mfg

IP Phone Warehouse

J & J Communications

Jason Hines, dba National IT Consultants

Juxto

KMA Brokers

Lanstreet

Metroline Direct/FiveStarsTelecom

Morgan Birge

Najmee

Netexperts

NetVoc Communications LLC

New Century Imaging, Inc.

Nexxtworks Inc.

Number1telecom

Otisco Valley Tel-Com

Panda Ventures

Paragon

PC Liquidations

PhoneLady

Platinum Networks

Prospect Communications

Proven IT

Quazo Systems

R.U.Game, Inc.

Realm Corporation/Realm Communication (Broomfield, Colorado)

ReLogisTechs, LLC

RQ Communications

RUN-DLJ Telecom

Shop4tele

Sotel Systems LLC

Super Tech Supplies

Superior Telecom Services

Synergy Telecom/Synergy Data

Systems Plus Telecom, Inc

Take 1 Technologies

Takson Technologies

Telbest

Telecom Creations

Telecom Recycle

Telecom Warehouse

Teledigit

Telegiants

Telephone Man of America

Telephony Global

Teleswitch

TelQuest

The Dynamic Resource

The TelecomSpot

Tri-State Communications

US Tel

Velasea

Unauthorized Sources – Americas International

A1 Teletronics

AG & Jireh

Plexus Telecom Canada

Ruckus Colombia

Teleswitch

Unauthorized Sources - Europe

Aaamen

Ak7-IT A/S

Avconn Telecom KG

B&H Telecom GmbH

Best4Systems

CPS/Phone-Distribution

CXtec

DectDirect/GlobalWire BV

Dectel A/S

Digitec

Exertis

Ghekko

Handset Solutions

HeadOn Communications

Legacy Telecom

Makedonski Telekom AD

Manchester Technologies

MF Communication

Nimans

Partner Care

PMC Telecom

Proshop.dk

Real

Square1 Products

Systems Telecom (Systems STL)

Telecom Hunter

Telecom Supplier

Teleswitch/ictelewinkel

Trade X Networking

TradeViser

WBS IT Service GmbH

Unauthorized Sources – Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Al Subhiah Trading & Contracting

Ak7-IT A/S

Bridge Systems & Services

Comtalkinc

Datavox IT & Telecom Solution Provider

Generation IT

GIM Technologies

Hardware Direct

Hydra Business Solutions

HyperNym

Infinity Worldwide DMCC

KIT Technologies

Metis International

SAMA Technology

Secure IT

Synchro

The TelecomShop Australia

UCOM Communications FZCO

In our efforts to keep you informed of potential risks to your investment in Avaya products and services, please be advised that Avaya authorized resellers may not sell via an online marketplace (such as Amazon, Ebay, Walmart or others like them) and any electronic or internet sales conducted via a website or other electronic method of selling products or services must be conducted in the Partner’s Account Name.

If you have any questions about unauthorized resellers, unauthorized maintenance providers, Avaya products, or use of Avaya intellectual property, contact Avaya Brand Protection at brandprotect@avaya.com.

Below are some examples of how we offer our assistance to protect your investment in Avaya products and services:

Confirmation of whether your potential product or service source is an Avaya Authorized Reseller and assistance to identify an authorized source. You may also use the Avaya Reseller Locator .

. Assisting you to request a Letter of Authenticity for products purchased

Providing a determination of whether products you’ve recently purchased or are considering to purchase are authentic and authorized based on trace and validation of serial numbers and review of reseller details you provide

Sending your correspondence on above matters to brandprotect@avaya.com is preferred; however, if you prefer to make an anonymous report, you may do so through Avaya’s Ethics & Compliance Help Line. Call Avaya's Compliance Help Line 1-877-99-ETHIC (1-877-993-8442) for U.S. or 1-908-953-7276 for Non-U.S. callers or by logging in to www.convercent.com/report. When using convercent.com, under ‘File a New Report’, please type “Avaya” under ‘Enter Organization’s Name’ to be directed to the appropriate form.

As these reports are collected by an independent third party, please provide all detail and specifics related to your concern. If you report serial numbers that were purchased from an unauthorized source, please also provide a copy of the order with any info redacted as you deem necessary.