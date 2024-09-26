Choose the right price for your business
Core
user/monthContact sales
Limited time offer! New customers only
- Business phone or toll-free numbers
- Inbound caller ID name
- Unlimited calls within US/CA
- Business SMS
- Voicemail transcription
- Team messaging
- Document sharing
- 24x7 support
- Business phone numbers in over 100 countries
- Single sign-on
- Unlimited audio conferencing
- Video meetings with up to 100 participants
- Up to 24 hour meeting duration
- AI Video meeting summaries, transcripts, and highlights
- Quality-of-service reports
- Popular integrations including 365, G Suite, Slack and more
Advanced
user/monthContact sales
Everything in Core PLUS
- Automatic call recording
- Multi-site admin and management
- Unlimited Internet Fax
- Up to 8 digit extensions with site codes
- Hot Desking
- Advanced call handling including Whisper, Barge and more
- Video meetings with up to 200 participants
- Real-time Analytics
- Popular CRM integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk and more
- Industry-specific integrations with Canvas, Smarsh, and more
- Developer System and Custom Integrations
Ultra
user/monthContact sales
Everything in Advanced PLUS
- Device status reports
- Device status alerts
- Unlimited storage
Product features
Easy add-ons:
Additional local, toll-free, or
vanity numbers
From $4.99/user per month
$4.99
Per user/Month
Additional international numbers
Starting at $5.99/user per month
$5.99
Per user/Month
Additional international
toll-free numbers
$14.99/month, $25 one-time fee
$14.99
Per month
Avaya Cloud Office Rooms
$49 per room/month or $468 annually
$49.00
Per room/Month