Avaya Cloud Office features
Features overview:
Voice & messaging
Join a virtual meeting for hundreds of participants from a browser or app. It’s one stop for file sharing, tracking tasks, meetings and more.
Meet & collaborate
Track performance with easy-to-use, built-in reporting tools or create your own custom dashboards.
Analytics
Work easily with HD-quality cloud calling, messaging, and fax that works the same from any location, on a mobile phone or desktop.
Embrace remote work with the Avaya Collaboration Unit, turn any area into a huddle room, or find the perfect phone.
Extend the same communications capabilities across more than 40 countries worldwide.
Seamlessly add Avaya Cloud Office’s reliable and powerful cloud-based calling to your Microsoft Teams.
Frequently asked questions:
What is Avaya Cloud Office?
Avaya Cloud Office is a cloud-based communications system with enterprise grade voice, video, IM/messaging, meetings, conferencing and collaboration. With Avaya Cloud Office you can easily connect all your workers, whether in the office, mobile, or remote to a single system regardless of their location.
Where is Avaya Cloud Office available?
Avaya Cloud Office is available in 15 billing countries:
- North America: USA, Canada
- Europe: UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Switzerland
- Asia Pacific: Australia, Singapore
Subscribe to Avaya Cloud Office in one of the above billing countries and you can extend your global reach to over 40 countries with the Global Office feature. Get the same great all-in-one calling, meeting, and messaging solution, all on a single global bill, in your billing country currency. Plus, you can establish virtual numbers, either local or toll-free, for incoming calls in over 100 countries.
What are the benefits of Avaya Cloud Office?
One solution for all your communications needs: No onsite PBX hardware to install or maintain—you use it, we manage it for you. Connect your office, remote, and mobile workers to a single system. Never miss a call. And, collaborate from anywhere on any device.
Are all my calls secure with Avaya Cloud Office?
Yes. Avaya Cloud Office uses encryption to safeguard your day-to-day business communication to ensure secure voice between endpoints on the network, including desk phones, conference phones, and the Avaya Cloud Office mobile app and desktop app.
Are there available avenues to ensure Avaya Cloud Office is the best fit for my business?
Customers may have the opportunity to engage in a Proof of Concept. For more details, please contact Avaya Sales.
What features are included with Avaya Cloud Office?
Avaya Cloud Office delivers a rich set of features for your business communication solution. You’ll get everything you need in one complete system with one low price including voice, video, messaging/IM, online meetings and conferencing, multiple extensions, auto attendant, call forwarding, and more.
What is Avaya Cloud Office Phone for Desktop?
Avaya Cloud Office Desktop is the Avaya collaboration app for your desktop PC and Macintosh. This all-in-one application lets you run all your voice calls, and text from a single app. Web and video conferencing are enabled through a clientless web-client that is available anywhere in the world.
Can I use Avaya Cloud Office mobile apps with my service?
Yes. All Avaya Cloud Office customers can use the mobile app at no additional cost. The app provides access to your entire Avaya Cloud Office communication solution. The app is downloadable from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
How long does Avaya Cloud Office take to activate?
Your account and phone number are activated immediately, and your phones will arrive in 5-7 business days, depending on the shipping method.
What types of reports can be generated?
Avaya Cloud Office gives you the ability to create reports with historical call data, such as inbound and outbound call volume, total number of calls, information about missed/answered calls, average calls per day/per user, times, and more.
What Avaya devices are compatible with Avaya Cloud Office?
The Avaya J100 Series IP Phones (J139, J159, J179, J189 and J100 Expansion Module) and the Avaya Conference Phone B199 are supported. More devices are planned, to include additional desk and conference phones.
What training is available?
These courses are available for Avaya Cloud Office Customer Administrators:
64010W – Introducing Avaya Cloud Office Service Web (30 mins)
64020W – Administering Avaya Cloud Office (60-90 mins)