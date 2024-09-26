Avayans Creating Positivity, Spreading Kindness in Our World
Within Avaya you often hear us say that the very best thing about our company is the people. Professionalism and passion show in how we work together every day. But this after-work story shows why our people are truly worthy of admiration and honor.
Caio Moreno, Business Development Manager
I started my career at Avaya over 11 years ago with a degree in IT working as support in the Marketing function. At Avaya I was able to harness my strengths, identify my passion, and utilize my niche skill set for my current role.
I was presented with the opportunity to travel and experience another culture through the Avaya Talent Exchange Program. I traveled from Brazil to Canada for a duration of four months. The cultural exchange truly occurred at the Avaya Ottawa office, where people from different nationalities came together to drive a unified vision. I was able to build relationships, value diversity in thought, and bring that back to my home country. This also opened a gateway for a more sustainable cross-cultural collaboration that has helped my team and I immensely.
Overall, as an avid traveler this experience opened me up to appreciate the uniqueness we all bring into the work space through our various journeys.