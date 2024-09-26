I started my career at Avaya over 11 years ago with a degree in IT working as support in the Marketing function. At Avaya I was able to harness my strengths, identify my passion, and utilize my niche skill set for my current role.



I was presented with the opportunity to travel and experience another culture through the Avaya Talent Exchange Program. I traveled from Brazil to Canada for a duration of four months. The cultural exchange truly occurred at the Avaya Ottawa office, where people from different nationalities came together to drive a unified vision. I was able to build relationships, value diversity in thought, and bring that back to my home country. This also opened a gateway for a more sustainable cross-cultural collaboration that has helped my team and I immensely.



Overall, as an avid traveler this experience opened me up to appreciate the uniqueness we all bring into the work space through our various journeys.