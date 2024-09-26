Avaya Cloud Office rooms
Explore options for creating a more professional environment, no matter where you’re working.
Easy set-up, even easier collaboration.
Simple set up
- Easy to provision new devices
- Wireless pair your TV with an Avaya Cloud Office controller
- Auto prompts for devices and softward updates
For your attendees
- Invite anyone, from anywhere
- Invite participants via video or call
- Start instant meetings
- Join meetings from any Android device
- Share recordings
During the meeting
- Change view layouts
- Assign moderators
- Enable/disable the camera
- Change speaker volume
- Logout of room
Rich analytics
- Room health
- Device status
- Meeting quality
- Usage trends
- Event spikes
On-tap features
- Scheduled or ad-hoc meetings
- Start a meeting
- Calendar integration
- Dual screen