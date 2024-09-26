Avaya Cloud Office rooms

Explore options for creating a more professional environment, no matter where you’re working.

Add video to any meeting room.

Video meeting room

Easy set-up, even easier collaboration.

Simple set up

  • Easy to provision new devices
  • Wireless pair your TV with an Avaya Cloud Office controller
  • Auto prompts for devices and softward updates

For your attendees

  • Invite anyone, from anywhere
  • Invite participants via video or call
  • Start instant meetings
  • Join meetings from any Android device
  • Share recordings

During the meeting

  • Change view layouts
  • Assign moderators 
  • Enable/disable the camera 
  • Change speaker volume 
  • Logout of room

Rich analytics

  • Room health 
  • Device status
  • Meeting quality
  • Usage trends
  • Event spikes

On-tap features

  • Scheduled or ad-hoc meetings
  • Start a meeting 
  • Calendar integration 
  • Dual screen 
Avaya Collaboration Unit 360 Device

Avaya Collaboration Unit

Avaya Phone Device

Avaya phones

