Enterprise-class cloud communications without compromise
by Frost & Sullivan
Unlock the enterprise value of dedicated cloud by choosing the right solution and vendor to ensure the highest return for your investments.
As leading organizations move their communication workloads to the cloud, many require dedicated cloud solutions. Dedicated cloud offers many benefits, such as efficiency of process automation, usage-based delivery models, robustness of multi-instance containers - and comprehensive feature sets that meet unique business requirements.
Compared to multi-tenant cloud offerings, dedicated cloud typically offers superior security, ultimate flexibility with the most functionality, support for more customization, and options for integration with third-party software. Yet, dedicated cloud solutions and providers vary. Whether you’re looking for flexibility and scalability, deployment options, migration and lifecycle support, or other factors, this white paper will help you choose the one that best fits your business requirements.
