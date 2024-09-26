Modern dedicated cloud will power the future of work in government organizations
Discover how to make the right choice for your entity when it comes to cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.
by Frost & Sullivan
This executive brief provides an overview of cloud communications and contact center options to help government agencies address changing regulatory mandates, employee work styles, and the public’s evolving interaction preferences more effectively.
The Federal Cloud Smart initiative makes cloud deployment imperative for government agencies. However, one size does not fit all. When identifying the best fit for government requirements, we must consider the differences in cloud solution deployment and consumption models.
