Modern dedicated cloud will power the future of work in government organizations

Discover how to make the right choice for your entity when it comes to cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

Get your copy

Get your copy

https://www.avaya.com/en/registration/frost-sullivan-enterprise-class-cloud-communication-ty/ 22CLD-GL-PRV-MPFW-GOV 22CLD-GL-PRV-MPFW-GOV-WF Modern dedicated cloud will power the future of work in government organizations https://www.avaya.com/en/documents/frost-sullivan-dedicated-cloud-government-organizations.pdf <p>Thank you for showing interest in the white paper “Modern dedicated cloud will power the future of work in government organizations” by Frost &amp; Sullivan. You can access the asset anytime you want from the link below.</p> /content/dam/aem-avaya-portal/en_us/registration/frost-sullivan-dedicated-cloud-government-organizations-reg/gettyimages-697387567-1440x535.jpg Research Cloud Your Frost & Sullivan white paper for government organizations. Access the whitepaper Access the whitepaper
test

by Frost & Sullivan

This executive brief provides an overview of cloud communications and contact center options to help government agencies address changing regulatory mandates, employee work styles, and the public’s evolving interaction preferences more effectively.

The Federal Cloud Smart initiative makes cloud deployment imperative for government agencies. However, one size does not fit all. When identifying the best fit for government requirements, we must consider the differences in cloud solution deployment and consumption models.

This executive brief provides an overview of cloud communications and contact center options to help government organizations address changing regulatory mandates, employee work styles, and the public’s evolving interaction preferences more effectively.

Access the full report by filling out the form.

Additional resources

Professionals having a discussion around desk

Enterprise-class cloud communications without compromise

Unlock the enterprise value of dedicated cloud by choosing the right solution and vendor to ensure the highest return for your investments.

Access white paper
Group of employees working on computers

Avaya Aura Private Cloud

Find a cloud that’s flexible, secure, and dedicated to your organization.

Explore now
Show more Show less