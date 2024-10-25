Avaya Spaces Plans and Pricing
Choose Your Experience
Pay as you grow.
Select # of users below
I want aContract and I haveusers.
Contract Length
Monthly
- Monthly
- 1 year
- 3 years
- 5 years
# of Users
2000-3999
- 1-999
- 1000-1999
- 2000-3999
- 4000-7999
- 8000-14999
Essential
$ 0.00
user/monthSign Up
Your personal digital workplace
- Video Conference – 100 Participants per Meeting*
- Desktop & Application Sharing
- Chat & Messaging
- Storage of 1 GB for 30 days
- Task Management
- Integration – Outlook, Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams
* Limit of two 60 minute Video Meetings per 24 hours
Most Popular
Business
$ 6.00
user/monthBuy Now
Boost your digital workplace with AI
- Video Conference – 200 Participants per Meeting
- Desktop & Application Sharing
- Chat & Messaging
- File Sharing – Unlimited
- Task Management
- Integration – Outlook, Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams
- AI Noise Removal
- 1-to-1 Video Calling
- Avaya Enterprise Calling Integration
- Manage Users by Domain
Power
$ 18.00
user/monthBuy Now
Supercharge your digital workplace with large meetings & recording
- Video Conference – 1,000 Participants per Meeting
- Desktop & Application Sharing
- Chat & Messaging
- File Sharing – Unlimited
- Task Management
- Integration – Outlook, Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams
- AI Noise Removal
- 1-to-1 Video Calling
- Avaya Enterprise Calling Integration
- Manage Users by Domain
- Meeting Recording
- Dial-in Meeting Access
Custom QuoteContact Sales
Compare plans:
Essential
Business
Power
Voice Conference
Up to 100 Participants
Up to 200 Participants
Up to 1,000 Participants
Video Conference
Up to 100 Participants
Up to 200 Participants
Up to 1,000 Participants
Simultaneous Participants Viewed
5 Participants
34 Participants
61 Participants
Avaya CU360 / XT Video System Connectivity
-
Meeting Recording
-
-
Reasonable use clauses apply, please see the Avaya Cloud Terms of Service
What customers are saying.
Check out Avaya Spaces ratings from independent review site TrustRadius.
Avaya Spaces
- Easier communications: Let everyone work and meet the best way they know how with docs, voice and chat all integrated.
- Collaborate, don't juggle: Tools like document sharing, screen sharing, and meeting scheduling will maximize your productivity without bogging you down with excess features.
- Smart organization: When you've outgrown task lists but don't need super complicated task management, use Avaya Spaces to organize your communications, coordinate work across teams and track the project progress.