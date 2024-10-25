Features and options for your best experience
See what you can do with Avaya Spaces.
Connect everyone
Bring together global teams with messaging, video, file sharing and more—on any device.
Keep things moving
Make faster decisions by breaking down barriers across teams and departments to keep everyone informed 24/7.
See it all at a glance
Get a quick look at your project spaces, messages, and tasks with a dashboard view of your entire virtual space.
Workstream collaboration
- Multiple collaboration space profiles
- Invite people to a space by name, email, phone number, or web link
- Direct and team chat, delivered to any device
- Rich chat with bullets, lists, code blocks, formatting, and more
- File sharing and repository to access and save content in one place
- File previews in chat
- Posts with attachments
- Task management with scheduling and multiple user assignments
- Activity stream notifications
- Search across all spaces
Meetings & conferencing
- Up to 1,000 participants per meeting with fully interactive HD video, voice, and collaboration
- Unlimited meetings in duration and number
- Concert view to see up to 61 colleagues at once
- Video layout selection—auto, concert, grid, lecture, panel
- Patented multi-share cloud-processed video for excellent performance with low bandwidth and low CPU utilization
- Video acceleration on NVIDIA GPUs in Google Cloud Platform
- Meeting recording with a two-year default retention period
- Meeting moderator features: raise hand, smart mute based on activity, disable unmute
- Meeting records include start time, duration, attendees
- Personal URL
- Share entire screen or specific applications
- Shared content magnification 100-200%
Rich calling
- Reach anyone—inside or outside the organization—with voice or video
- Call directly from a browser via integrated WebRTC
- Transfer, merge and manage multiple calls
- Search contacts from multiple devices
- Bring existing on-premise Avaya enterprise telephony to the digital workplace
- No download, intuitive user adoption, and zero disruption
Artificial Intelligence
- Works on any device—mobile phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, video systems
- Noise elimination knocks out background sounds to remove barking dogs, conversations, doorbells, etc.
- Superior background blur or replacement with no need for special lighting, green screens, or high-powered devices
- Intelligent transcription and closed captioning recognize different voices
- Overlay a speaker's video on a presentation to create a more engaging experience
User interface
- 26 languages: Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Hong Kong), Chinese (Taiwan), Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, French, French (Canada), German, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Spanish (Latin America), Swedish, Thai, Turkish
- Dark mode
- 21 keyboard shortcuts
- Startup tips
Connectivity
- Join with your browser, no download needed for Chrome, Edge, Firefox
- Alternative Mac and Windows desktop apps
- Google Android and Apple iOS mobile apps
- Use multiple devices at once
- Dial-in option with numbers in 47 countries
- Dedicated apps for Avaya Vantage desktop device and Avaya CU360 video system
- Avaya XT video system connectivity
- Third-party video system SIP connectivity
- Citrix VDI support
- Pre-meeting setup with audio and video preview
Integration
- Enterprise SSO, Google, Office 365, Salesforce single sign-on
- Google, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365 calendar integration
- Slack, Teams, Zoom.ai integration
- Avaya Contact Center integration
- Application Programming Interface (API)
- Built on Avaya CPaaS, which provides unlimited integration, development, and customization potential
Security
- High security with over 30 significant features
- Randomized alphanumeric meeting IDs with strong passwords
- Unique private rooms where only authenticated members can enter, even when a meeting link and password is shared without permission
- Encrypted data in-transit and at rest
- Extensive security measures via Google Cloud Platform
- Role-based access control (RBAC)
- HIPAA and GDPR compliant
- Aggregate and manage users by company domain
- Message retention policy control
Video rooms
- Dedicated Avaya Spaces app goes beyond mere connectivity
- Use Avaya Spaces with the Avaya Collaboration Unit to turn any TV or video display in your home or office into a video room
- Easy to set up, easy to use, easy on the budget
- One touch on your mobile, laptop, or calendar instantly adds your video room to your Avaya Spaces meeting
- Join via QR code