Metrigy Research: Why It's Time to Integrate UCaaS & CCaaS

By Metrigy

An integrated UCaaS/CCaaS platform generates a competitive advantage and business success by better connecting employees and customers.

In today’s experience-driven society, innovative customer experience solutions are more important than ever.

In this research report, Metrigy details how an integrated cloud-based UCaaS/CCaaS solution drives customer experience transformation projects and measurable success.

Download this report to learn how utilizing a cloud-based, UCaaS/CCaaS integrated platform from a single provider has proven to:

  • Increase revenue by 53%
  • Decrease operational costs by 6%
  • Raise customer satisfaction scores by 35%
  • Deliver better overall business success metrics