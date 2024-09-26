Metrigy Research: Why It's Time to Integrate UCaaS & CCaaS
By Metrigy
An integrated UCaaS/CCaaS platform generates a competitive advantage and business success by better connecting employees and customers.
In today’s experience-driven society, innovative customer experience solutions are more important than ever.
In this research report, Metrigy details how an integrated cloud-based UCaaS/CCaaS solution drives customer experience transformation projects and measurable success.
Download this report to learn how utilizing a cloud-based, UCaaS/CCaaS integrated platform from a single provider has proven to:
- Increase revenue by 53%
- Decrease operational costs by 6%
- Raise customer satisfaction scores by 35%
- Deliver better overall business success metrics