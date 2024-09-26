White Paper: The Customer Experience Is Fluid, Your Contact Center Strategy Should Be Too
According to Frost and Sullivan, “Almost half of all decision-makers will not consider replacing their existing infrastructure with a 100% cloud-based solution.”
- the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center
- how to choose the right vendor
- and why a hybrid contact center approach could be the right decision for your business
For enterprises to stay competitive in today’s market, outstanding customer experience is a must. With the competition found only a click away, it’s difficult for businesses to keep their customers. In this white paper by Frost & Sullivan, analysts cover the most important “must haves” in any modern contact center, how to choose the right vendor, and why a hybrid contact center approach could be the right decision for your business.
