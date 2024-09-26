UK Contact Centre Verticals: Insurance
By ContactBabel
A look at the structure, growth, technology, HR and commercial issues found in contact centres within the UK insurance sector.
Insurers are currently facing a number of challenges when it comes to delivering exemplary customer experiences.
Whilst insurance organisations are increasing their technological investment, the complex nature of some of the work may be less suited to online self-service. A large proportion of insurance customers want to speak with human agents for reassurance and clarity, as the claims process may involve lengthy and high-emotion interactions. There is a need for personalised communication within the insurance sector, which – in common with any contract-based commoditised service – risks high annual customer attrition rates.
There has been strong pressure to consider consolidation and rationalisation in order to cut costs driven by reduced profits, increased competition, higher costs of compliance and the use of cost comparison websites.
The 2024 edition of the research contains data from multiple large-scale surveys of hundreds of UK contact centres, and is the definitive study of the insurance market’s customer contact operations.