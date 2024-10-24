Trends Report: Connecting Experiences From Employees to Customers
“The bottom-line question here is why people are still fighting over who owns CX.”
- Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research
It’s time for customer experience clarity. The contact center is in an ever-changing state and will continue to evolve with the speed of technology and changes to our working models. As contact centers are improving, customer experience (CX) strategies for many enterprises are shifting and being fine-tuned. CX impacts the entire organization – not only your contact center.
In this report, Constellation deep dives into five trends that are currently shifting priorities and strategies in the modern contact center. According to the research, as much as 76% of consumers say they’ll stop doing business with an organization after just one bad experience. That’s a lot of customers!
Download the report to see what actions you can take to improve your customer experience strategy, decrease the number of negative experiences, and ultimately improve your ROI.