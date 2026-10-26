|Launch guest-service changes faster
Give authorized teams visual tools to update guest service.
CHALLENGE
Reservation and guest-service changes depend on specialist IT capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Create and adjust approved workflows while IT retains governance and release control.
|Recognize the guest and the stay
Use current context to make guest service more relevant.
CHALLENGE
Static routing misses changes in the customer’s situation.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use reservation, loyalty, and service context to inform routing, guidance, and next-best actions.
|Adopt AI without locking yourself in
Connect AI and enterprise context without fixing one provider forever.
CHALLENGE
New AI capabilities can require separate integration projects.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Orchestrate approved models and tools through an open enterprise architecture.
Orchestrate unforgettable guest experiences for the AI age
Avaya Infinity connects guest interactions, hospitality data, AI, employees, systems, and workflows to help hotels, resorts, cruise lines, casinos, and hospitality organizations turn every guest interaction into coordinated action.
Guest experience has outgrown the traditional contact center
Guests view your organization as a single entity, expecting seamless support across reservations, check-ins, requests, and loyalty services. However, necessary data and personnel are often scattered across property management, central reservation, CRM, POS, guest apps, and contact center systems. Avaya Infinity provides a real-time orchestration layer that unifies guest interactions, hospitality data, AI, employees, and workflows. This delivers faster service, personalized guest journeys, enhanced employee effectiveness, and lasting guest loyalty.
Unified
Guest interactions, hospitality systems, data, employees, AI, and workflows operate in one orchestrated environment across the contact center, individual properties, and the broader hospitality enterprise.
Contextual
AI and workflows use relevant guest, reservation, loyalty, property, interaction, and service context, not isolated signals, to support inbound and outbound engagement.
Real-time
Understanding, decisions, and authorized actions can happen during the interaction, helping employees respond while the guest is still engaged and while the moment can still be improved.
Governed
AI, data, and workflows operate within organization-defined policies, permissions, security controls, and auditability.
Controlled
Maintain control over deployment, guest data, AI choices, infrastructure, and the pace of modernization.
Guest experience on their terms
Discover how to create seamless, personalized experiences across the guest journey by bringing together guest interactions, hospitality data, AI, employees, and workflows.
Avaya Infinity's next wave of innovation for hospitality
The latest Avaya Infinity advancements help hospitality organizations move from AI experimentation to measurable execution across reservations, guest services, loyalty, property operations, service recovery, concierge services, sales, and inbound and outbound engagement.
Measure AI by guest and business outcomes, not hype
AI Performance Index (APIx) helps hospitality organizations measure AI across outcomes, efficiency, cost, and automation so teams can track performance, identify improvements, and manage accountability over time.
Accelerate workflow discovery and reconstruction
Use AI to analyze existing Avaya workflows for reservations, loyalty support, and guest-service routing, document business logic, generate reviewable Avaya Infinity workflows, and validate outputs. Avaya experts and your teams remain in control of testing, governance, and rollout.
Coordinate AI and hospitality professionals around every guest
Tandem care helps AI and employees work from shared context. AI can gather information, summarize guest history, surface guidance, translate conversations, and coordinate routine work while employees focus on moments requiring warmth, judgment, creativity, empathy, or the personal attention that defines exceptional hospitality.
Give AI and employees real-time guest context
Avaya Infinity, built with Databricks, activates reservation, loyalty, property-service, and interaction data in real time through Delta Sharing. Give AI and guest-service teams authorized enterprise context for reservations, loyalty, and service recovery, rather than relying only on information inside the contact center. Data access depends on authorized integrations and the selected deployment.
Turn guest intelligence into action during the interaction
Connect hospitality systems, guest data, AI, employees, and workflows in real time so teams can verify, route, reserve, schedule, notify, personalize, document, automate, and advance authorized guest requests while the guest is still engaged.
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration for hospitality
Avaya Infinity, with support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), connects guest data, hospitality systems, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver contextual, continuous experiences across the guest journey.
Get the advantages of cloud while maintaining the control hospitality requires
Modernize through a flexible architecture while maintaining options for security, data, infrastructure, property operations, business continuity, and existing technology requirements.
Infuse omnichannel guest conversations with AI-driven workflows
Connect voice and digital interactions with workflow and task automation across reservations, guest services, concierge, loyalty, dining, transportation, service recovery, property operations, and other hospitality journeys.
Hyper-personalize guest and employee experiences
Turn fragmented interaction, reservation, loyalty, preference, and property data into actionable context that helps employees and AI understand who the guest is, what they need, what has already happened, and what can make the experience better.
Connect and orchestrate without heavy-lift integrations
Connect existing hospitality systems and emerging technologies through open integration, orchestration, MCP, and low-code/no-code workflows without requiring the organization to rebuild its technology environment around a new platform.
Rapidly adapt with AI-agnostic orchestration
Use AI models that fit your hospitality strategy, balance experience, performance, and cost, apply enterprise guardrails, and evolve as AI technologies and guest expectations change.
Avaya Infinity AI-Powered Outbound Customer Engagement: From Dialing to OrchestrationRead the blog
Explore Avaya Infinity by your role and business outcome
Choose your perspective to see how Avaya Infinity can support guest service, day-to-day operations, and the technology priorities behind them.
- Business leadership
- CX operations
- IT leadership
|Connect guest care with property teams
Move guest-service requests toward completed follow-up.
CHALLENGE
Reservations, property, and loyalty teams rely on manual handoffs.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Trigger and track authorized work across connected reservation, property-service, and CRM systems.
|Keep context across channels
Carry relevant history across interactions with guests.
CHALLENGE
People repeat stay details and earlier service requests after transfers.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Preserve authorized context so contact center and property teams can continue the journey.
|Act on guest-service friction sooner
Support supervisors during booking and holiday peaks.
CHALLENGE
Historical reports reveal service problems after they happen.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use real-time analytics and AI-assisted insights to inform coaching and operational decisions.
|Modernize with greater control
Introduce CX capabilities while managing cost and operational risk.
CHALLENGE
Existing reservation integrations and property-service workflows complicate change.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Phase modernization around brand priorities, seasonal calendars, and property readiness.
|Reduce routine IT dependency
Delegate suitable reservation and guest-routing updates to authorized users.
CHALLENGE
Routine changes consume specialist development capacity.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use governed visual tools while IT controls access, architecture, and release policies.
|Keep your AI strategy flexible
Connect AI and data without centering the architecture on one model.
CHALLENGE
New tools can add integration complexity and vendor dependencies.
WITH AVAYA INFINITY
Use open orchestration for approved AI, reservation, property-service, and CRM systems, and workflows.
Why hospitality organizations choose Avaya
Norwegian Cruise Line relies on Avaya to keep millions of guest and travel-agent interactions connected while supporting the operational resilience its business demands.
- Approximately 4.8 million calls every year
- 1,300 agents moved to the new Avaya environment overnight
- New geo-redundant infrastructure designed and implemented in six weeks
Complete guest understanding
Bring together authorized interaction history, reservations, loyalty status, preferences, service activity, intent, and other hospitality context to create a more complete real-time understanding of the guest.
Intelligence that explains and improves
Understand not only what happened during a guest interaction, but why, helping hospitality leaders identify friction, improve operations, optimize staffing, strengthen service recovery, and continuously improve the guest experience.
Bring your own, keep what works
Bring your own carrier, messaging, workforce management (WFM), and AI, and integrate preferred workforce engagement management (WEM) tools. Hospitality organizations can preserve selected provider relationships, agreements, and technology investments while modernizing guest service.
Open, enterprise-ready architecture
Use MCP and open integration to connect AI, hospitality systems, guest data, and workflows without depending exclusively on brittle point-to-point integrations or a single technology provider.
Enterprise control and governance
Maintain control over deployment, guest data, AI choices, access, governance, and auditability as hospitality experiences become more intelligent and connected.
Action in the moment
Help employees and AI guide decisions, automate authorized steps, and advance work across systems while the guest is still engaged, whether someone is changing a reservation, requesting an amenity, reporting a problem, arranging transportation, making a dining reservation, or asking about loyalty benefits.
Enterprise control, without the cloud-only tradeoff
Hospitality tech environments are complex, supporting thousands of locations, brands, systems, and customized setups built over years. Disruption to guest communications or operations can instantly degrade the guest experience.
Avaya Infinity is designed for that hospitality reality:
- Flexible deployment: Cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and backward-compatible modernization paths
- Governed operations: Role-based access control (RBAC), audit trails, retention controls, and bring your own key (BYOK), aligned to the selected deployment and organizational policies.
- Enterprise resilience at scale: Geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health dashboards, and hyperscaler infrastructure to support resilience, geographic reach, and scale within the chosen deployment design.
- Global scale: Support for distributed properties, service centers, employees, and operationsOpen integration: Connect hospitality applications and emerging technologies while protecting existing investments
- AI choice: Evolve AI models and technologies over time without rebuilding the guest experience around a single provider
Get more from the investments you already have
Add new AI, data, and orchestration capabilities for guest service without requiring wholesale replacement of the technology, provider agreements, and infrastructure already supporting your organization.
Build on what you have
Extend your existing Avaya environment and modernize reservations, loyalty, and service recovery in phases.
Keep valuable investments
Retain selected carrier agreements, messaging services, WEM/WFM platforms, and other technologies where they continue to make sense.
Invest where it creates value
Prioritize new capabilities around brand priorities, seasonal calendars, and property readiness.
A flexible path forward for Avaya CC Elite hospitality customers
Avaya CC Elite can support extensive guest interactions across key hospitality operations. Modernization doesn't require total replacement; Avaya Infinity provides a practical way to layer real-time AI, digital engagement, unified guest data, automated workflows, and intelligent orchestration onto your trusted environment, integrations, and expertise.
Extend existing investments
Build on your current Avaya environment and hospitality systems while introducing new AI, automation, analytics, digital engagement, and orchestration capabilities.
Move in phases
Modernize specific brands, properties, journeys, or capabilities according to guest priorities, business objectives, renovation cycles, technology roadmaps, seasonal requirements, and operational readiness.
Accelerate workflow migration with AI
Use AI-assisted analysis, workflow generation, and validation to carry proven reservations, loyalty support, and guest-service routing logic toward Infinity. Your teams and Avaya experts retain control of testing and rollout.
Keep deployment control
Support cloud, hybrid, and on-premises requirements rather than forcing every property, contact center, and hospitality workload into the same architecture.
"For us, moving to Avaya Infinity came down to trust—trust in the team, trust in the plan, and confidence that the right people would be there if anything came up."
Alex Williams Deputy CIO/CTO, NYC Public Schools, (largest school district in the U.S.)
See Avaya Infinity in action. Choose your demo:
- Product Tour
- Live demo series
- Custom demo
Take a self-guided tour
Experience Avaya Infinity from the perspective of a guest, hospitality employee, and administrator. Explore connected voice and digital journeys, contextual service, AI-enabled assistance, intelligent orchestration, and low-code/no-code workflows at your own pace.
Register for our live demos
Explore the next generation of enterprise customer experience and see how Avaya Infinity can help hospitality organizations introduce AI, orchestration, connected data, and digital capabilities while building on existing communications and contact center investments.
Request a personalized demo
See Avaya Infinity applied to the journeys that matter most to your guests and your business. An Avaya specialist can tailor the experience around reservations, guest services, loyalty, concierge, service recovery, dining, property operations, contact centers, proactive engagement, VIP service, or other hospitality workflows.
An open ecosystem for hospitality experience
Hospitality organizations rely on diverse platforms for property management, CRM, loyalty, payments, POS, analytics, and communications. Avaya Infinity connects these systems in an open ecosystem, combining AI models, guest data, and partner tech for real-time orchestration. With MCP and open integration, organizations activate guest context and advance their AI strategy without unifying every property, brand, or workflow under one vendor.
Examples across the Avaya Infinity ecosystem
- CRM and agent experience: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams.
- Workforce engagement: Verint WEM, plus flexibility to integrate preferred WEM and WFM environments.
- Telecom and messaging: Bring-your-own carrier and messaging options designed to preserve existing provider relationships and commercial arrangements.
The power of context for creating memorable guest experiences
Hospitality relies on context. Reservation, front desk, concierge, and service recovery teams need guest history, reported issues, and relationship value to deliver seamless service. AI agents also require controlled access to necessary systems and data. MCP offers an open connection model that enables AI to securely interact with enterprise tools and turn guest context into coordinated action.
AI-powered context unlocked by MCP delivers personalization at scale
The action-ready AI agent built with MCP
Avaya Infinity combines agentic AI and Model Context Protocol to unify guest context, authorized systems, data, and workflows for hospitality organizations. AI can go beyond answering questions to execute real-time actions with defined permissions, governance, security, and human oversight.
Moments that make the connection
Avaya Infinity is built for the moments that define hospitality, when guest context, employee expertise, AI, and hospitality systems all need to work together.
Do we already know this guest?
Bring together authorized reservation information, loyalty status, preferences, interaction history, service activity, and intent to create a more complete understanding before and during the interaction.
Does the guest have to repeat what they already told us?
Carry appropriate context across web, mobile, messaging, IVR, virtual agents, agentic AI, contact center employees, and property teams so the guest journey can continue rather than restart at every handoff.
Can we anticipate what the guest may need next?
Use reservation, journey, preference, loyalty, and service context to support timely communications, relevant recommendations, and appropriate next-best actions before the guest has to ask.
Should AI handle this or should a hospitality professional?
Coordinate automation and human expertise based on context, complexity, sentiment, guest value, sensitivity, and the moments where warmth, creativity, judgment, or personal attention matters most.
Can we fix the problem while it can still change the stay?
Orchestrate authorized systems, workflows, employees, and AI so service requests, escalations, notifications, scheduling, documentation, and recovery actions can happen while the guest is still at the property or actively engaged.
Can we close the loop across the property?
Coordinate work across reservations, front desk, housekeeping, engineering, food and beverage, concierge, transportation, loyalty, and other teams so requests are assigned, completed, documented, and confirmed.
Can we remember what matters the next time the guest returns?
Use authorized interaction, preference, loyalty, and service history to help future experiences reflect the relationship rather than treating each stay as if it were the first.
Can our technology strategy evolve without disrupting the guest?
Support multiple AI models, open standards, partner technologies, and flexible deployment approaches so the organization can modernize while protecting the communications and property systems guests already depend on.
Frequently asked questions about Avaya Infinity for hospitality
How is Avaya Infinity different from traditional CCaaS for hospitality?
Traditional CCaaS platforms may require hospitality organizations to move complex guest operations into a standardized cloud architecture. Avaya Infinity takes a different approach by connecting interactions, AI, hospitality data, existing systems, employees, and workflows through a real-time orchestration layer. That gives hospitality organizations a way to modernize guest experience while building on existing property systems, Avaya infrastructure, integrations, applications, processes, and technology investments.
What enterprise CX leaders are really asking in AI platform demos
How does Avaya Infinity scale for large guest service contact centers?
Avaya Infinity is designed for complex contact centers with thousands of agents. Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises options combine with geo-redundancy, API gateway support, health monitoring, and hyperscaler infrastructure. Capacity and deployment design are tailored to the environment’s requirements rather than treated as a single fixed configuration.
For hospitality organizations, deployment planning can account for booking and holiday peaks, distributed teams, and existing service commitments.
Why does MCP matter for hospitality?
Model Context Protocol provides a standardized way for AI to connect with enterprise systems, data, and tools. For hospitality organizations, MCP can help AI work with appropriate context from property management, reservations, CRM, loyalty, service management, dining, knowledge, and other authorized systems instead of operating as a disconnected assistant. An open protocol also gives hospitality organizations greater flexibility to evolve AI technologies over time without rebuilding every workflow around one AI provider.
How does Avaya Infinity work with enterprise data platforms like Databricks?
Infinity uses the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and unified Lakehouse to create a scalable, secure, AI-ready data foundation. Key benefits include a unified Lakehouse for all structured and unstructured contact center data, offering a single source of truth with centralized governance and audit trails. Delta Sharing enables secure, zero-copy data sharing, eliminating silos and accelerating real-time AI initiatives. Pre-built assets democratize insights for business managers. The platform enables running reliable, trustworthy, and compliant enterprise AI at scale, with automated AI Judges providing full visibility into both human and AI agent performance.
What is tandem care?
AI can handle many of the tasks that take employee attention away from the guest. It can gather information, summarize history, translate conversations, search knowledge, identify relevant context, coordinate routine requests, and recommend next steps. That gives hospitality professionals more opportunity to focus on the human elements technology cannot replace, including warmth, empathy, creativity, judgment, and personal service. Avaya calls this coordinated model tandem care.
How can Avaya Infinity connect the guest journey from reservation to property?
Guest experience spans many systems and teams. Avaya Infinity can help connect interactions and authorized context across reservation centers, digital channels, loyalty programs, property employees, service teams, and other hospitality operations. Rather than forcing the guest to repeatedly explain the journey, Infinity can help carry relevant context forward and orchestrate the next appropriate action.
How does Avaya Infinity support proactive guest engagement?
Avaya Infinity brings inbound and outbound engagement into the same orchestration environment. Reservation and event context can help support timely communications around upcoming stays, confirmations, transportation, dining, property information, itinerary changes, service updates, loyalty opportunities, or other appropriate moments. Proactive engagement can answer questions before they become calls while creating additional opportunities to improve the stay and strengthen the relationship.
What deployment models are supported?
Cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployments are all supported. This gives organizations the flexibility to modernize in stages and align with their existing infrastructure, security requirements, and regulatory needs.
Why should Avaya CC Elite hospitality customers consider Avaya Infinity?
Because modernization does not have to begin with replacement. CC Elite may already support millions of reservation, sales, loyalty, and guest-service interactions and may be deeply integrated with hospitality workflows. Avaya Infinity provides a path to build on that foundation by adding capabilities such as real-time AI, digital channels, connected guest data, workflow automation, and cross-system orchestration. That allows hospitality organizations to modernize the guest journeys that matter most while protecting the value of existing technology and operational investments.
How does Avaya Infinity support AI governance?
Avaya Infinity is designed to give organizations control over AI model selection, system access, enterprise data, workflows, permissions, and execution. Hospitality organizations can introduce AI into specific guest and employee workflows while maintaining controls appropriate to the information, action, and business process involved.
An open architecture also gives organizations greater flexibility to evolve AI models and technology partners as their strategy changes. With support from technologies such as Databricks, teams can monitor how AI uses information, track performance, and maintain data oversight as adoption grows.
Can Avaya Infinity work with the carrier, messaging, WFM, and WEM investments I already have?
Yes. Avaya Infinity supports bring-your-own options for carrier, messaging, WFM, and AI, and can integrate preferred WEM tools. This helps enterprises preserve existing provider relationships, negotiated contracts, and technology investments while adding new customer experience capabilities.
Which CRM and collaboration environments can Avaya Infinity work with?
Avaya Infinity offers embedded agent experiences and integration options for Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Zendesk, and Microsoft Teams. Depending on the integration, agents can access call controls, screen pops, click-to-call, directories, and collaboration within familiar workspaces.
How does Avaya support global hospitality operations?
Large hospitality organizations may operate brands, properties, contact centers, and employees across multiple countries and time zones. Avaya provides enterprise communications and customer experience capabilities designed for complex distributed operations.
Capabilities such as intelligent routing, digital engagement, automation, multilingual AI assistance, centralized management, analytics, and resilient communications can help organizations deliver greater consistency while still supporting local operations.
What workforce engagement capabilities are available with Avaya Infinity?
Avaya works with Verint to provide workforce engagement capabilities and also supports integration with preferred WEM and WFM environments. Organizations can build on selected workforce tools already in use instead of treating their replacement as a prerequisite for CX modernization.
How is Avaya Infinity priced?
Avaya Infinity uses a flexible per-seat commercial model, with package, licensing, add-on, and services options based on the organization’s requirements. Named and Concurrent licensing, volume ranges, contract terms, and bring-your-own options provide additional flexibility.
How can Avaya Infinity help lower total cost of ownership?
Avaya Infinity can help organizations reduce unnecessary replacement and migration costs by building on existing technology investments. Enterprises can retain selected infrastructure, carrier agreements, messaging services, workforce engagement tools, and other systems while introducing new Avaya Infinity capabilities over time.
Can Avaya help hospitality organizations generate revenue as well as improve service?
Yes.
Guest experience and revenue are closely connected across reservations, upgrades, loyalty, dining, entertainment, amenities, and future stays. Avaya customer journey orchestration and proactive engagement capabilities can help organizations recognize relevant opportunities, deliver personalized recommendations, support outbound campaigns, and connect digital interactions with employees when a human conversation can help complete the journey.
How can Avaya support personalized loyalty experiences?
Loyalty becomes more meaningful when the organization recognizes the relationship during actual moments of service.
Avaya Infinity can use authorized loyalty, preference, reservation, and interaction context to help employees and AI deliver more relevant experiences, route high-value interactions appropriately, support personalized recommendations, and create continuity across visits and channels.
Reimagine your contact center with Avaya Infinity, now with support for MCP
Customer Story
Norwegian Cruise Line creates resilient guest engagement
See how Norwegian Cruise Line worked with Avaya to build a geo-redundant contact center supporting approximately 4.8 million guest and travel-agent calls every year.
Report
Guest experience on their terms
Video
Verint Engage 2026: Avaya’s Chris Royer discusses AI innovation and open architecture
Hear from Stu Goldstein from Verint and Chris Royer from Avaya as they discuss innovations within the Avaya Infinity platform.
Blog
Why tandem care is the new CX operating model
Too many AI conversations in customer experience (CX) still assume automation and human service are opposing choices. But at Avaya, we see a different story unfolding.
Report
Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms, 2026
Avaya is modernizing its mission through the Avaya Infinity platform, a customer experience platform designed to unify fragmented interactions.
Blog
What Is APIx? Avaya’s AI performance index for CX
Blog
How Avaya uses AI to modernize contact center workflows
See how Avaya uses AI to analyze existing contact center configurations, generate and validate Infinity workflows, and reduce months of manual modernization work to days.
Video
Tandem care: Training AI & empowering agents
Fact Sheet
Avaya Infinity: Driving intelligent orchestration and creating connections
Explore how to evolve the contact center into the customer connection center, to strengthen relationships and build business value.
White Paper
Capture the power of intelligent orchestration
Avaya Infinity delivers seamless, AI-driven orchestration forCX and EX from data sources beyond the contact center.
Report
The hybrid reality: How to modernize CX without breaking business continuity
This executive brief from Frost & Sullivan explores how you can layer AI-driven orchestration over your existing voice investments to innovate at your own pace.
White Paper
From data to decisions: Reimagining CX analytics as a real-time intelligence layer
Avaya Infinity Analytics Insights evolves traditional contact center metrics into conversational AI that allows stakeholders to interact with real-time data to solve operational inefficiencies.