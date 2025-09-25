Smooth sailing at Norwegian Cruise Line with geo-redundant contact center

Hurricanes and other extreme weather can be a major disruption to operations at Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)—in more ways than you would expect. Interruptions to the company’s contact center, which takes approximately 4.8 million calls every year from guests and travel agents, can seriously impact customer service and revenue.

“We live and die by the call center,” says Barbara Tucker, Manager, Telecommunications at NCL. “Customers have to be able to reach us to book cruises.”

That’s why NCL made a critical move recently, in shifting its contact center operations from its Miami headquarters, where they were centralized. Housed in a glass building near the Miami coast, the office was particularly vulnerable to weather. When a hurricane headed its way, the staff spent days planning and preparing, and hours re-routing calls and people to other locations.

“Before, if a hurricane was coming toward Florida, it was two weeks of chaos, with us sending people to other parts of the world,” Tucker says. “We had a deep dependency on this office with no resilience if we lost the phone system. We had no easy way to transfer calls from Miami to other offices.”