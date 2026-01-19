Contact center leaders today face a dual mandate: improve operational efficiency while delivering hyper-personalized customer experiences (CX). However, for large enterprises, the path to AI adoption is often blocked by technology fragmentation, internal skills gaps, and the operational risks associated with "rip and replace" cloud migrations.

The answer isn't a binary choice between on-premise stability and cloud innovation. It is deployment architecture optionality.

Read this executive brief from Frost & Sullivan to discover why the future of enterprise CX is Hybrid, and how you can layer AI-driven orchestration over your existing voice investments to innovate at your own pace.

