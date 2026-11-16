Connect the experiences that keep manufacturing moving
Avaya connects customer service, operational teams, enterprise data, and AI to help manufacturers resolve issues and coordinate action across plants, partners, and service networks. Modernize customer experiences and critical communications while building on the systems and infrastructure your business already depends on.
Connect customer experiences and critical manufacturing communications
Bring customer interactions and operational response together with complementary solutions for experience orchestration and resilient enterprise voice.
Avaya Infinity
Turn customer needs into coordinated action
Connect interactions, enterprise data, AI, employees, and workflows to support customer service, technical support, order inquiries, warranty, and partner engagement.
Avaya Nexus™
Strengthen critical operational communications
Support resilient enterprise voice across plants, warehouses, engineering, maintenance, and service operations where availability and continuity matter.
Connect customer experience with operational execution
Avaya Infinity connects customer conversations with the information, expertise, and workflows needed to resolve the issue. Carry context across channels and teams, coordinate next steps, and keep customers informed.
Make product and order support more contextual
Bring customer, product, order, and service information into the interaction. Help employees answer questions, explain changes, and coordinate follow-up without asking customers to repeat their story.
Accelerate technical issue resolution
Connect customers and field service teams with engineering and product specialists. Route issues by expertise and urgency, preserve context through escalations, and use AI to surface relevant knowledge.
Improve service and warranty experiences
Connect service scheduling, warranty inquiries, and follow-up with the teams responsible for action. Keep ownership clear and customers informed as work progresses.
Connect dealers, distributors, and partners
Help partners reach the information and expertise they need to support customers. Coordinate service requests and handoffs across distributed organizations.
From customer request to factory response
A customer asks why an order is delayed. Resolving the issue takes more than a status update—it requires information from across the business and a coordinated next step. Avaya Infinity connects the interaction with authorized data, teams, and workflows.
Understand the issue
Bring together customer, order, and interaction history with relevant production, inventory, or logistics information from connected systems.
Connect the right team
Route the issue to the people responsible for the next action, carrying context into the handoff.
Coordinate the response
Initiate the appropriate workflow and keep the customer informed as the team works toward resolution.
Close the loop
Track whether the required action was completed and documented, with clear ownership of any remaining follow-up.
Get a hands on look at Avaya Infinity
Discover how Avaya Infinity unifies your data, AI, and workflows so customer interactions become connected, real-time experiences your enterprise can control.
Keep critical manufacturing communications available
Production incidents, equipment problems, and urgent quality issues require teams to reach one another quickly. Avaya Nexus provides a resilient enterprise voice foundation to support operational coordination and continuity across manufacturing sites.
- Connect plant teams - Support communications among production, engineering, maintenance, quality, security, and site leadership when issues require a coordinated response.
- Coordinate across sites - Connect plants, warehouses, logistics teams, and service locations so operational changes reach the people responsible for responding.
- Support operational continuity - Plan resilient communications for continuous operations, including local survivability at supported locations when connectivity to centralized infrastructure is disrupted.
- Strengthen incident response - Help teams coordinate during equipment failures, facility incidents, network disruptions, and other events that affect operations.
Connect manufacturing data, AI, and workflows
Bring authorized customer, product, order, service, and operational information into communications workflows. Use open integration to connect the systems and approved AI tools your teams rely on.
Connect enterprise context
Give employees and approved AI access to relevant information from connected systems so they can understand the issue and determine the next step.
Put AI to work
Use AI to retrieve knowledge, summarize interactions, and assist with routine tasks through authorized tools and workflows.
Govern access and action
Define which information and tools AI can use, apply permissions, and monitor activity. Keep people involved in decisions requiring engineering expertise, safety consideration, or quality judgment.
Preserve technology choice
Use MCP and open integration approaches to connect approved AI models and enterprise capabilities while maintaining control over your technology choices.
Modernize around your production priorities
Evolve customer service and critical communications on timelines that fit your operations. Avaya supports phased modernization across plants with different infrastructure, integration requirements, and technology lifecycles.
- 1. On premises
- 2. Force-multiplier platforms
- 3. Composability
Powering manufacturing transformation with hybrid cloud
Manufacturing environments do not become simple just because technology moves to the cloud.
Manufacturers may operate plants built at different times, acquired facilities, highly specialized operational systems, warehouses, service centers, corporate environments, edge infrastructure, and applications with very different availability and security requirements.
Choose cloud, hybrid, dedicated, or on-premises approaches as part of a broader modernization strategy.
Extend established communications and enterprise systems while introducing AI, digital experiences, automation, and orchestration according to plant requirements, business priorities, infrastructure readiness, cybersecurity strategy, and operational risk.
Modernization should fit the manufacturing operation, not force the manufacturing operation to fit the technology.
Connected manufacturing through open, AI-driven solutions
Connect customer interactions, manufacturing data, AI, employees, applications, and workflows across the broader enterprise.
Avaya Infinity can help connect communications with authorized CRM, ERP, service management, quality, knowledge, field service, supply chain, data, and other enterprise environments through open integration.
With Model Context Protocol and open APIs, manufacturers can make appropriate tools and enterprise context available to approved AI capabilities while maintaining control over permissions, governance, AI choices, and execution.
The result is AI that can participate in manufacturing and customer workflows instead of operating as another disconnected application.
Composable architecture for complex manufacturing environments
Every major manufacturer's technology environment reflects its own history.
Plants may operate different generations of equipment. Business units may use different ERP environments. Acquisitions may introduce new systems. Production, quality, engineering, maintenance, field service, and customer operations may each depend on specialized applications.
Open APIs, Model Context Protocol, low-code and no-code workflows, enterprise data activation, and AI-enabled orchestration can help manufacturers create new experiences across those environments without requiring everything to be replatformed first.
- Modernize individual journeys, plants, or capabilities in phases.
- Connect the systems where enterprise truth already lives.
- Introduce new AI capabilities as technology evolves.
- Preserve flexibility as manufacturing requirements change.
Your manufacturing enterprise should not have to conform to somebody else's standardized technology architecture.
Manufacturing service on their terms
Explore how connected interactions, operational data, AI, and workflows support more responsive manufacturing service.
Resources
Report
The human psychology of critical communications
Explore why clear and dependable communication becomes especially important when customers face disruption, uncertainty, or a high-impact technology issue.
White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
Discover why organizations need a modern, highly available voice core for environments where communication failure can compound operational disruption and customer impact.