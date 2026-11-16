Understand the issue

Bring together customer, order, and interaction history with relevant production, inventory, or logistics information from connected systems.

Connect the right team

Route the issue to the people responsible for the next action, carrying context into the handoff.

Coordinate the response

Initiate the appropriate workflow and keep the customer informed as the team works toward resolution.

Close the loop

Track whether the required action was completed and documented, with clear ownership of any remaining follow-up.