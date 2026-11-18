Turn every shopping moment into one connected experience
Avaya connects shopper interactions, retail data, AI, and employees across digital commerce and physical stores. Personalize service, coordinate fulfillment and returns, and strengthen operational communications while building on the systems your business already depends on.
Connect shopper experiences and retail operations
Bring customer engagement, operational communications, infrastructure, and services together to support connected retail experiences.
Avaya Infinity
Connect shopper interactions with retail data, AI, employees, and workflows to personalize service and coordinate the next action across channels.
Avaya Nexus
Strengthen critical voice communications for stores, distribution centers, and operational teams where resilience and continuity matter.
Avaya Aura, Devices & Infrastructure
Build on established enterprise communications, compatible endpoints, and infrastructure across stores, offices, and distribution locations.
Avaya Services
Plan, integrate, and implement communications improvements with expertise across migration, managed services, and support.
Connect every stage of the shopping journey
Avaya Infinity carries relevant shopper context across digital channels, stores, and service teams, connecting each interaction with the people, information, and workflows needed to move the journey forward.
Discover and decide
Help shoppers compare products, check availability, and get relevant recommendations. Connect AI-assisted discovery with a store associate or specialist when expert advice can help complete a purchase.
Buy and fulfill
Connect service with order and inventory information. Provide proactive pickup and delivery updates, and coordinate follow-up when fulfillment needs attention.
Use and enjoy
Support product setup, ongoing assistance, and loyalty engagement with relevant purchase and interaction history, helping customers get more value after the sale.
Return and resolve
Automate routine return and exchange workflows. When an exception requires a person, carry the conversation and order context into the handoff and coordinate follow-through.
Automate routine requests
Use AI and self-service for order status, store information, and other common questions, with clear paths to employee assistance.
Equip employees to act
Give associates and service teams relevant customer history, interaction summaries, and access to expertise so they can resolve needs efficiently.
Prepare for peak demand
Combine self-service, intelligent routing, workforce forecasting, and analytics to manage seasonal surges and prioritize interactions that need human attention.
Bring AI from the website to the retail floor
Connect AI-powered shopping assistance with human expertise in the store.
A shopper uses an in-store AI assistant to explore a home technology system, compare products, and check availability. When questions turn to installation or warranty details, connect them with a specialist.
Avaya Infinity carries the conversation history and relevant shopper context into the handoff, giving the specialist the information needed to continue the experience.
Keep critical retail communications available
Stores, distribution centers, and operational teams depend on reliable communications during security incidents, service disruptions, and other urgent events.
Avaya Nexus provides resilient voice infrastructure with high availability, failover, security controls, and deployment flexibility to support operational continuity across retail locations.
Work across the retail systems you already depend on
Connect communications and workflows with the platforms that power your business through supported integrations and open APIs.
Commerce and customer systems
Bring relevant context from e-commerce, CRM, and loyalty systems into shopper interactions.
Orders and fulfillment
Connect order management, inventory, and logistics information with service workflows and customer updates.
AI and enterprise data
Connect approved AI and authorized data with retail workflows under retailer-defined controls.
Store and workforce operations
Connect service teams, store associates, and operational applications to support coordinated action across locations.
Modernize at the pace your retail business needs
- 1. On premises
- 2. Force-multiplier platforms
- 3. Composability
Build on your existing retail environment
Introduce AI, digital engagement, and workflow orchestration while retaining the communications and retail systems that continue to serve your business. Choose cloud, hybrid, or on-premises approaches according to operational needs, security requirements, and infrastructure readiness.
Modernize in phases across journeys, stores, brands, or regions, aligning investment with business priorities and technology lifecycles.
Connected commerce through open, AI-driven solutions
Turn connected retail information into coordinated action.
Avaya Infinity connects communications with retail systems so AI and employees can use relevant customer, order, and inventory information during an interaction.
Through Model Context Protocol and supported integrations, approved AI can access authorized tools and data to move workflows forward—from checking an order to initiating a service request—under retailer-defined permissions and oversight.
Adapt customer experiences as retail changes
Introduce new capabilities as customer needs and business priorities evolve.
Avaya Infinity’s open architecture helps retailers connect new technologies and adapt workflows while building on existing systems.
- Extend journeys to new channels and touchpoints.
- Introduce approved AI capabilities as needs evolve.
- Update workflows for new fulfillment models and service expectations.
Evolve individual experiences without redesigning the entire retail environment.
Keep customer interactions secure and governed
Connect retail data, AI, and workflows with controls that reflect your organization’s policies and operational requirements.
Protect customer information
Apply authentication, access controls, and permissions to govern access to customer and interaction data.
Govern AI actions
Define which data and tools AI can access, which actions it can take, and when employee approval is required.
Maintain oversight
Use monitoring, logging, and auditability to review activity across AI-enabled interactions and workflows.
Preserve human judgment
Keep employees involved in sensitive situations, policy exceptions, and decisions that require expertise or discretion.
Shopper experience on their terms
Avaya Infinity connects shopper interactions, commerce data, AI, employees, and workflows to deliver more seamless, personalized experiences across the shopping journey.
Resources
Report
The human psychology of critical communications
Explore why clear and dependable communication becomes especially important when customers face disruption, uncertainty, or a high-impact technology issue.
White Paper
The new imperative for critical communications
Discover why organizations need a modern, highly available voice core for environments where communication failure can compound operational disruption and customer impact.