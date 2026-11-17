Give each inquiry a clear next step.

Use benefits and claims status, care-management priorities, and communication preferences to guide service workflows. Avaya Infinity helps preserve relevant context across supported voice and digital channels, AI-assisted service, and human handoffs.

Simplify access

Route members and provider offices by their request and verified context. Support after-call work

Use AI-assisted summaries and configured tasks to support after-call work. Coordinate follow-up

Record action, owner, and status in the responsible plan or case system through configured integrations. Measure whether the workflow helped

Establish a baseline for repeat contacts, time to resolution, completed callbacks, unresolved tasks, and employee effort.

Health plan contact center use cases

Examples of workflows you can configure around your plan’s systems and permissions:



Benefits or authorization-status question. Caller verified → Authorized plan information retrieved → Answer or exception routed → Member updated → Disposition recorded.

Caller verified → Authorized plan information retrieved → Answer or exception routed → Member updated → Disposition recorded. Care-gap outreach. Plan identifies need → Approved contact → Member barrier captured → Responsible team engaged → Outreach result recorded. Clinical and quality systems verify care-gap closure.

Plan identifies need → Approved contact → Member barrier captured → Responsible team engaged → Outreach result recorded. Clinical and quality systems verify care-gap closure. Care-management connection. Plan identifies a member for outreach → Caller identity and authority checked → Support need captured → Care manager receives context → Follow-up status recorded.

Plan identifies a member for outreach → Caller identity and authority checked → Support need captured → Care manager receives context → Follow-up status recorded. Provider services. Provider identity and authority checked → Eligibility or claims status retrieved → Answer or exception routed to the responsible plan team → Provider office updated → Disposition recorded.



Make authorization decisions easier to understand

Beginning in 2026, CMS-0057-F requires affected payers to provide a specific reason for a prior authorization denial, regardless of how the request was submitted. This provision excludes drugs.