Modernize health plan service with AI orchestration and resilient voice
Avaya Infinity brings authorized benefits information, claims status, and service workflows into member and provider interactions. Avaya Nexus supports resilient enterprise voice across offices and distributed teams. Add AI-assisted service and digital channels while building on the systems your health plan already uses.
Contact center technology for some of America’s largest health insurers
Avaya supports organizations within insurance groups ranked among the largest U.S. commercial and Medicare Advantage insurers in the American Medical Association’s 2025 market-share study.
National and multi-state health insurers
Provider-sponsored health plans
Regional and community health plans
Government healthcare program administrators
GDIT reduces calls requiring representative assistance by 30%
At a Medicare call center handling approximately 40,000 calls a day, GDIT improved self-service with Avaya technology and reduced demand for live representative assistance.
Contact center and enterprise voice solutions for healthcare payers
Put plan information into service workflows. Give employees the context to manage the next step. Modernize member services and enterprise communications on the timelines that fit your organization.
Help members understand costs over the phone
CMS’s 2026 Transparency in Coverage final rules add phone access to required cost-sharing disclosures. The relevant amendments apply for plan or policy years beginning on or after January 1, 2027. Read the CMS fact sheet
Avaya Infinity
Coordinate member and provider services
Use authorized plan information to coordinate outreach, AI-assisted service, human support, and follow-up through configured integrations.
Avaya Nexus
Strengthen enterprise voice continuity
Support dependable calling and team coordination across health plan offices with resilient enterprise voice and operational control.
Avaya Aura, Devices & Infrastructure
Build on the foundation already in place
Keep compatible endpoints and established voice infrastructure in use as you plan the next stage of modernization.
Avaya Services
Put the service strategy into practice
Plan integrations and migration with Avaya expertise. Support rollout, employee training, and ongoing operations.
Intelligent Routing | Context Preservation | Workflow Orchestration | AI-Assisted Service | Workforce & Quality Integrations | Analytics & Recording | Resilience & Continuity | Action & Status Tracking
Put plan data to work across member and provider services
- Member and provider services
- Employee communications and continuity
One platform for voice, video, messaging, SMS & digital channels
Give each inquiry a clear next step.
Use benefits and claims status, care-management priorities, and communication preferences to guide service workflows. Avaya Infinity helps preserve relevant context across supported voice and digital channels, AI-assisted service, and human handoffs.
|Simplify access
Route members and provider offices by their request and verified context.
|Support after-call work
Use AI-assisted summaries and configured tasks to support after-call work.
|Coordinate follow-up
Record action, owner, and status in the responsible plan or case system through configured integrations.
|Measure whether the workflow helped
Establish a baseline for repeat contacts, time to resolution, completed callbacks, unresolved tasks, and employee effort.
Health plan contact center use cases
Examples of workflows you can configure around your plan’s systems and permissions:
- Benefits or authorization-status question. Caller verified → Authorized plan information retrieved → Answer or exception routed → Member updated → Disposition recorded.
- Care-gap outreach. Plan identifies need → Approved contact → Member barrier captured → Responsible team engaged → Outreach result recorded. Clinical and quality systems verify care-gap closure.
- Care-management connection. Plan identifies a member for outreach → Caller identity and authority checked → Support need captured → Care manager receives context → Follow-up status recorded.
- Provider services. Provider identity and authority checked → Eligibility or claims status retrieved → Answer or exception routed to the responsible plan team → Provider office updated → Disposition recorded.
Make authorization decisions easier to understand
Beginning in 2026, CMS-0057-F requires affected payers to provide a specific reason for a prior authorization denial, regardless of how the request was submitted. This provision excludes drugs.
Keep enterprise calling available across offices and distributed teams
Avaya Nexus supports resilient enterprise voice across offices and distributed teams. Give staff the context and accessible tools to manage the next step.
|Calling and collaboration
Connect member services, provider services, and back-office teams through supported calling and collaboration tools.
|Employee access
Evaluate making, answering, and transferring calls with keyboard navigation and assistive technology.
|Operational continuity
Plan redundancy, failover, and recovery around the calls your organization needs to keep available.
|Deployment control
Align voice architecture with site requirements, support arrangements, and data-location needs.
The enterprise voice foundation
Enterprise calling | Internal service-team coordination | Distributed-office communications | Business continuity
Bring claims, benefits, and member context into service workflows
Use authorized information from plan systems, CRM applications, and data platforms in Avaya Infinity workflows. Supported APIs, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and partner integrations help your teams work across existing systems.
Benefits and claims information
Bring authorized information from connected plan systems into self-service and representative workflows.
CRM and back-office work
Connect conversations with case records, assigned tasks, and follow-up status.
AI and data governance
Define which information AI can access and which actions it can take. Learn about our Databricks partnership for an example of governed enterprise data in action.
Employee experience
Give staff the context and accessible tools to manage the next step. Bring coaching and workforce information into supported workflows.
Protect member information and support accessible service
Build privacy, human assistance, and accessibility into the member and employee experience.
Privacy and access controls
Access controls | Data governance | Auditability | HIPAA / BAA
Define data access, permitted actions, retention, and human review for each workflow. Confirm BAA scope for the selected services.
Accessibility for members and employees
Keyboard navigation | Assistive technology | Language support | Human assistance
Help people use the channels and work tools they need. Review product-specific accessibility reports and test key tasks with employees who use assistive technology.
Build on what you have. Choose what’s next.
Introduce AI-assisted workflows and digital channels for selected teams while established Avaya Call Center Elite voice routing remains in place. Plan enterprise voice modernization separately around your Avaya Aura environment and continuity needs.
Avaya Call Center Elite → Avaya Infinity
Start with selected teams or workflows
Introduce new experiences while established voice routing remains in place.
Avaya Aura → Avaya Nexus
Plan the next stage of enterprise voice
Review calling needs and endpoint compatibility alongside continuity requirements.
Plan total cost of ownership: licensing, integrations, migration, employee training, and ongoing support. Review existing contracts and renewal dates alongside the capabilities you want to add.
Resources
Blog
Hybrid contact center modernization can start before the full migration
See how selected teams and workflows can adopt Infinity while CC Elite continues established voice routing.
Customer Story
Aflac improves customer and employee experiences
See how the supplemental health insurer combined employee training, service redesign, and technology, reporting a 15% reduction in average handling time.
Blog
When enterprise data becomes customer context
Databricks’ Elena Tesser explains how governed enterprise data becomes usable context for AI, employees, and live service workflows.
Blog
AI-powered outbound customer engagement: From dialing to orchestration
Explore how outreach can use context, AI, and workflows to coordinate the next service action.
Blog
The pathway from Avaya Aura to mission-critical voice
Explore the enterprise voice modernization path from Avaya Aura to Avaya Nexus.
Questions about healthcare payer contact centers and AI
What does AI orchestration mean for a health plan contact center?
AI orchestration coordinates authorized data, AI tools, employees, and service workflows around an interaction. For a benefits question, that can mean retrieving plan information, helping a representative answer, and assigning follow-up when review is needed. Avaya Infinity supports this coordination through configured integrations; coverage and clinical decisions remain with the plan.
How can Avaya connect claims and benefits systems with the contact center?
Supported APIs and partner integrations bring authorized plan information into Avaya Infinity workflows and the representative’s workspace. Configure how each workflow retrieves information and records actions, owners, and status in the responsible plan or case system. Explore Avaya’s open integration approach.
How can health plans track whether a member’s issue was resolved?
Define the service action to complete, such as answering a benefits question or completing a callback. Use configured integrations to record its owner and status in the responsible case system. Establish a baseline for repeat contacts, time to resolution, completed callbacks, unresolved tasks, and employee effort.
How can contact center modernization improve the employee experience?
Bring relevant interaction history and connected applications into the representative’s workspace. Include workforce scheduling, coaching, and supervisor reporting in the design. Test routine tasks with keyboard and screen-reader users, and measure task completion, system switching, and after-call effort. Review Avaya’s product-specific accessibility reports for the releases under consideration.
Can health plans modernize without replacing all of CC Elite at once?
Yes. A hybrid deployment can retain established CC Elite voice routing while selected teams adopt the Avaya Infinity desktop or new workflows and digital channels. Scope a first workload around your integrations and operating requirements. Read Hybrid Contact Center Modernization Can Start Before the Full Migration.
Can health plans keep their workforce management and quality tools when adopting Avaya Infinity?
Avaya Infinity supports integration with preferred workforce management (WFM) and workforce engagement management (WEM) environments. Health plans can evaluate retaining existing scheduling, quality, and coaching tools as they modernize. Confirm support for your products, releases, and required functions. Explore the Avaya Infinity technology partner ecosystem.
What should health plans require of AI voice agents?
Verify the caller’s identity and authority before sharing sensitive information or taking action. Define approved tasks and when the agent must involve a person. Test whether the handoff carries the request, prior actions, and unresolved work. Our pediatric AI voice-agent guide explores these safeguards in a pediatric context; apply them to your plan’s member, caregiver, and authorized-representative policies.
How should health plans evaluate accessible and multilingual service?
Test the whole interaction: self-service, language changes, interpreter access, and transfer to a person. Include employee tools as well as member channels. Review VPATs and Accessibility Conformance Reports for each product and release, then test real tasks with the people who will use them. Translation alone does not establish an equivalent experience.
Does Avaya offer a BAA for health plan contact centers?
Avaya offers a Business Associate Agreement for specified services, including Avaya Infinity. Confirm the selected services, partner responsibilities, and data-processing locations for your deployment. View current BAA scope in the Avaya Trust Center.
How can health plans use outreach to address gaps in preventive care?
A care gap may be an overdue screening or other recommended service identified by the plan’s quality or care-management systems. An approved outreach workflow can capture a member’s barrier, coordinate scheduling support, and engage the responsible team. Record the outreach result; clinical and quality systems verify care-gap closure. Learn about NCQA’s HEDIS quality measures.