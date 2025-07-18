GDIT
Transforming the medicare call center experience
As one of the many contracts GDIT holds, they operate a call center supporting Medicare. Faced with increasing demand for efficient and effective customer interactions and around 200 agents handling approximately 40,000 calls daily, GDIT sought to enhance its service delivery through technological innovation, with the goal of minimizing agent burnout while still successfully addressing customer queries. Partnering with Avaya over the last twenty-five years, GDIT leveraged advanced contact center solutions to transform the patient experience, optimize operations, and improve cost efficiency.
Challenges
GDIT's primary challenge was managing high call volumes while ensuring accuracy and coordination of benefits for Medicare patients. The center needed to reduce calls requiring customer service representative (CSR) intervention, optimize interactive voice response (IVR) systems, and streamline operations to maintain service quality without increasing staff.
Actions
GDIT transitioned from a Nortel system to Avaya's comprehensive technological suite over a decade ago, integrating solutions such as Avaya Aura, Call Center Elite, Call Management System and Avaya Experience Portal.
"Our partnership with Avaya has been instrumental in transforming GDIT’s call center operations. By leveraging their advanced solutions, we've reduced the amount of calls requiring CSR intervention significantly, which not only enhances efficiency but also alleviates agent burnout."
Peter Moore Vice President, GDIT
Outcomes
The collaboration with Avaya yielded significant improvements for GDIT and the patient experience:
Efficiency
Technology Optimization
The transition to Avaya's system improved call management capabilities and operational reporting.
Data-Driven Insights
Continuous data aggregation and advanced analytics provided actionable insights for improving customer interactions.
Cost Savings
By effectively coordinating benefits and reducing unnecessary payments, GDIT achieved substantial cost savings for Medicare.
Key numbers
By transitioning to Avaya's advanced contact center technology, GDIT improved operational efficiency, reducing calls needing CSR intervention from 10,000 to 6,000-7,000 daily, optimizing call management, and achieving significant cost savings. The collaboration led to a remarkable increase in IVR handle rates from 43% to 87%, demonstrating the effectiveness of innovative technology in healthcare communications.
200
agents
40,000
calls daily
30 %
decrease in CSR interventions
50 %
increase in IVR handle rates
Conclusion
GDIT's partnership with Avaya exemplifies the transformative impact of innovative technology in healthcare communications. By adopting Avaya's advanced contact center solutions, GDIT not only optimized its operations but also significantly improved the service experience for Medicare beneficiaries. The results were tangible, doubling their IVR handle rate from 43% to 87% over the years since adopting Avaya solutions. Their story underscores Avaya's commitment to enabling efficient, data-driven, and patient-centered communication solutions in the healthcare sector.
"Avaya has empowered us to redefine our customer experience with their innovative technology and expansive solutions. The predictive AI-powered algorithms and virtual queue management have enabled us to maintain high service levels while ensuring minimal wait times, thus optimizing our operations and improving cost efficiency."
Jim Brady Program Director, GDIT
About GDIT
