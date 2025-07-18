Transforming the medicare call center experience 

As one of the many contracts GDIT holds, they operate a call center supporting Medicare. Faced with increasing demand for efficient and effective customer interactions and around 200 agents handling approximately 40,000 calls daily, GDIT sought to enhance its service delivery through technological innovation, with the goal of minimizing agent burnout while still successfully addressing customer queries. Partnering with Avaya over the last twenty-five years, GDIT leveraged advanced contact center solutions to transform the patient experience, optimize operations, and improve cost efficiency.