Most enterprises are not short on customer data. They are short on customer context. Customer context is the difference between knowing facts about a customer and understanding what is happening for that customer right now. It is the live, assembled picture of who the customer is, what they are trying to do, what is going on across the business systems that touch them, and what should happen next.

Data is the raw material. Context is data made usable at the moment of interaction.

That distinction matters because data alone does not resolve a customer's issue. A billing record sitting in one system, usage history in another, and a fraud flag in a third are all technically "known" to the enterprise. But if none of it reaches the agent or AI assistant handling the conversation, the customer experiences an organization that does not know them at all.

Context comes from multiple kinds of signals working together:

Interaction signals : what the customer is saying, asking, and doing in the current conversation, along with recent interaction history across channels.

: what the customer is saying, asking, and doing in the current conversation, along with recent interaction history across channels. Enterprise signals : account records, transaction history, entitlements, contracts, and preferences that live across CRM, billing, and operational systems.

: account records, transaction history, entitlements, contracts, and preferences that live across CRM, billing, and operational systems. Operational signals : real-time conditions like an outage in the customer's area, a delayed shipment, a claims status change, or a fraud alert.

: real-time conditions like an outage in the customer's area, a delayed shipment, a claims status change, or a fraud alert. Workflow signals: where the customer sits in a process, such as an open ticket, a pending approval, a scheduled appointment, or an escalation in progress.

When these signals come together in a governed, trusted way, AI and human agents can act with understanding rather than guesswork. Getting there starts with the data foundation.

Why Governed, Secure Data is the Foundation for Customer Experience AI

Customer experience AI has a higher bar than most enterprise AI. It operates in real time, in front of customers, often in regulated industries. An analytics model that produces a questionable insight gets reviewed before anyone acts on it. An AI agent in a live interaction acts immediately. Trusted, governed data is not simply a nice-to-have for CX AI. It is the precondition for running it in production at all.

As AI moves closer to customer-facing workflows, several data requirements become non-negotiable:

Access control. AI systems and agents should only see the data they are permitted to see, scoped by role, use case, customer consent, and regulatory boundary. Fine-grained, policy-based access helps ensure an AI assistant supporting a billing question only uses data appropriate to that role, use case, and customer context.

AI systems and agents should only see the data they are permitted to see, scoped by role, use case, customer consent, and regulatory boundary. Fine-grained, policy-based access helps ensure an AI assistant supporting a billing question only uses data appropriate to that role, use case, and customer context. Lineage and auditability . When an AI system recommends an action or resolves an issue, organizations need to trace what data informed that decision, where it came from, and whether it was current. In regulated industries, audit trails are not optional. Every AI interaction needs to be explainable after the fact.

. When an AI system recommends an action or resolves an issue, organizations need to trace what data informed that decision, where it came from, and whether it was current. In regulated industries, audit trails are not optional. Every AI interaction needs to be explainable after the fact. Privacy and compliance . Customer data used in live interactions is often the most sensitive data an enterprise holds: financial records, health information, and identity details. Governance policies need to travel with the data, so privacy and compliance are enforced wherever the data is used, including by AI.

. Customer data used in live interactions is often the most sensitive data an enterprise holds: financial records, health information, and identity details. Governance policies need to travel with the data, so privacy and compliance are enforced wherever the data is used, including by AI. Structured and unstructured data together. Customer context is not just rows in a database. It includes call transcripts, chat logs, documents, emails, and knowledge articles alongside transaction tables and account records. Governance has to cover both, because CX AI draws on both.

Databricks enables enterprises to meet these requirements. First, it establishes a unified platform for organizing an organization’s data across sources and formats. Then comes Unity Catalog, a single governance layer for data, analytics, and AI assets that sits upon this unified platform, allowing for fine-grained access controls, automated lineage tracking, and audit logging across structured and unstructured data. Last, OpenSharing extends that foundation, enabling enterprises to share governed data securely across platforms, partners, and applications without copying it or losing control of it.

OpenSharing Enables Enterprise AI

As enterprises move toward agentic AI, governed data alone is no longer enough. AI agents increasingly rely on enterprise knowledge, semantic context, models, prompts, and reusable AI capabilities, spread across multiple applications, to reason and act. Those assets must be shared with the same governance, security, and auditability as the underlying data itself.

This is where OpenSharing represents the next evolution. Building on the success of Delta Sharing, OpenSharing extends secure, zero-copy sharing beyond data to AI assets, enabling organizations to exchange governed AI assets and enterprise knowledge across platforms through open standards.

It becomes especially important for organizations trying to understand and enhance customer experience, which requires drawing from information across CRM, ERP, billing, operational systems, partner ecosystems, and knowledge bases. With OpenSharing, AI agents can now securely consume trusted enterprise knowledge regardless of where the data - or the AI application itself - resides while organizations maintain a single source of truth. The result is a data estate that AI can be trusted to use: permissioned, traceable, current, and compliant by design.

For customer experience, that foundation matters most when trusted enterprise knowledge can reach the interaction layer, where AI, agents, and workflows can use it in real time.

The Gap Between Data Readiness and Customer Action

However, even with a strong data foundation, there is a gap between data that is ready and data that is acting in a customer moment.

Right now, the customer experience often looks like this: a customer reaches out with a question. The agent or AI assistant sees the question and a limited slice of the account history. The actual answer may live in billing, usage, fraud, scheduling, inventory, or operations systems, but it takes time and effort on the customer’s part to go find it.

But with the right context, the interaction can be enriched by trusted enterprise data and live signals as it happens. AI and agents can understand the issue, identify the cause, recommend next steps, and trigger the right workflow quickly and seamlessly.

Closing this gap requires more than connecting systems. Turning enterprise data into customer context requires governed access, shared data definitions, workflow design, AI controls, and clear decisions about what should be automated, recommended, or escalated to a human.

How Avaya Infinity Turns Governed Data Into Real-Time CX Action

This is where the Databricks and Avaya partnership comes together. Databricks provides the trusted data foundation, while Avaya Infinity activates that foundation in the customer experience layer.

Databricks helps enterprises unify and govern their data, resolving what is true across systems, enforcing who can access what, and keeping lineage and audit trails intact. Avaya Infinity brings that governed data into live customer interactions, connecting interaction context, enterprise data, AI, agents, and workflows in a real-time orchestration layer.

The goal is action during the interaction, not only analysis after it. When a customer reaches out, the platform can assemble relevant context in real time, pulling permissioned data through governed connections, surfacing it to AI assistants and human agents, and enabling workflows to execute in the same conversation: verify an identity, book an appointment, initiate a credit, escalate a case.

Governance also has to extend into the workflow itself. Organizations need clear controls around what AI can access, what it can recommend, what it can execute, and when a human should review or intervene. That matters because the strongest CX operations do not replace human judgment with AI. They use AI to assemble context, reduce manual effort, and support faster, more informed decisions while keeping people involved for empathy, judgment, review, and exceptions.

In that model, Databricks helps make enterprise data trusted and usable. Avaya Infinity helps make it actionable in the live customer experience.

Real-Time Customer Context Use Cases

Financial services. A customer calls about a declined card transaction. Governed data may include fraud signals, transaction history, device data, travel patterns, and customer status. Real-time context can help the agent or AI verify, explain, escalate, or resolve the issue.

A customer calls about a declined card transaction. Governed data may include fraud signals, transaction history, device data, travel patterns, and customer status. Real-time context can help the agent or AI verify, explain, escalate, or resolve the issue. Healthcare. A patient calls about a bill, appointment, referral, or care instruction. Governed data may include eligibility, appointment history, claims status, prior outreach, and scheduling data. Real-time context can help guide the next step without forcing the patient to repeat information.

A patient calls about a bill, appointment, referral, or care instruction. Governed data may include eligibility, appointment history, claims status, prior outreach, and scheduling data. Real-time context can help guide the next step without forcing the patient to repeat information. Utilities. A customer calls during an outage or service disruption. Governed data may include meter data, outage maps, field crew status, account history, and service priority. Real-time context can help route, inform, prioritize, and trigger follow-up.

Across industries, the pattern is the same. The data was there all along, but governance makes it trustworthy, and orchestration makes it actionable when it matters most.

The Next Phase of Enterprise AI

The next generation of enterprise AI will not be defined by larger language models alone. It will be defined by how well organizations connect trusted enterprise knowledge, governed data, reusable AI capabilities, and intelligent orchestration into every customer interaction. For customer experience, that moment is the live interaction.

Together, Databricks and Avaya enable an open enterprise AI architecture: governed data through Unity Catalog, secure collaboration through OpenSharing, and real-time orchestration through Avaya Infinity.

When governed data becomes customer context, AI and human agents can work from a fuller picture of the customer, the issue, the business process, and the next best action. Databricks provides the governed enterprise data foundation. Avaya Infinity brings that intelligence into live customer experience workflows, where AI, agents, and systems can act with context.

The result is a more connected customer experience: one where the enterprise can use what it knows to respond with greater relevance, speed, and control.