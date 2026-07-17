Global Industry Marketing Lead for Communications, Media, and Advertising, Databricks

Elena Tesser is the Global Industry Marketing Lead for Communications, Media, and Advertising at Databricks, where she helps organizations understand how unified data and AI can help enterprises deliver better customer and business outcomes. Prior to Databricks, she held product and integrated marketing roles at Amazon Ads and NBCUniversal, building go-to-market strategies and advertiser solutions. A storyteller at heart, Elena specializes in translating complex platform and product capabilities into clear value for technical and business audiences alike.