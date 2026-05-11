Avaya Infinity® Pairs with avatarin Robots to Create Customer Experiences that Unite Agentic AI, Physical AI and Humans Across Channels

avatarin leverages Avaya tandem care approach and new Avaya Infinity capabilities to pioneer physical AI deployments in travel, government, and retail

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – May 13, 2026 – Avaya, a global leader in enterprise software solutions, today announced that avatarin Inc., a Tokyo-based startup spun off from ANA Holdings Inc. that focuses on developing AI and robotics, selected Avaya Infinity® to modernize its communications ecosystem. This unique customer experience application seamlessly orchestrates AI-powered social robots with chat and phone. Leveraging Avaya’s tandem care approach and new Avaya Infinity capabilities, avatarin ensures a consistent experience for collaborative AI and human support across digital and physical environments including airline reservation desks, local government service counters, and retail floors.

Scaling for the AI era, avatarin is creating a seamless flow of information sharing between digital divisions and frontline employees. Leveraging Avaya Infinity with Model Context Protocol (MCP), avatarin ensures that whether a customer speaks to a phone agent, interacts via chat, or engages with a social robot on-site, the real-time context of the entire conversation is preserved and passed across channels. This unified intelligence ensures a seamless customer journey.

"Our objective is to create 'One Intelligence™' where AI, robotics, and contact centers function as a single unit. One Intelligence™ leads to transforming every customer touchpoint into a new interface that delivers unprecedented problem-solving experiences," said Akira Fukubari, CEO of avatarin Inc. "We place a strong emphasis on AI that enhances human capabilities rather than replacing them. By leveraging a hybrid model, we ensure that while AI handles scalability and responsiveness, human experts can continue to provide empathy, sophisticated decision-making, and complex problem-solving that customers demand."

Modernizing with New Avaya Infinity Capabilities

Avaya is introducing several new capabilities within Avaya Infinity to support customers like avatarin, including:

Out-of-the-Box Real-time Insights: Optimizes the contact center by combining customer interaction data with enterprise business data from systems like CRM and ERP, so customer experience business managers immediately understand not only what happened, but also why it did. This out-of-the-box intelligence also suggests optimized business actions based on real-time data.

Tandem Care: Designed to exponentially increase human potential by pairing people with agentic AI for self-service and automation. AI agents augment human agents, using Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect to enterprise systems like billing and CRM, for secure, real-time context and task execution, supporting enhanced decision making. Avaya Infinity leverages the Data Intelligence Platform from our partner Databricks, ensuring secure, compliant, production-ready AI quality, and acting as the central control layer for AI and data governance.

Delta Sharing: Fuels enterprise AI with real-time customer interaction context, generating insights from the contact center. Using the open Delta Sharing standard, this secure, zero-copy access to live engagement data eliminates complex ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes. This integration feeds real-time interaction insights directly into the Databricks enterprise lakehouse, combining them with other enterprise data to power sophisticated AI initiatives outside of the contact center, removing the operational blind spot often faced by enterprise AI.

avatarin is building its global service operations on specific new capabilities within Avaya Infinity, allowing the company to:

Support a hybrid mix of human and AI agents to meet diverse demographic needs.

Use Avaya Infinity customer insights across its ecosystem without the friction of traditional data silos, enabling more personalized and proactive service.

Power avatarin-designed social robots that can move, detect and aim to solve customer needs in physical spaces, where they can proactively engage with customers.

“Avaya Infinity was born in the AI age and is specifically designed to meet the broad and diverse needs of companies like avatarin, helping them give life to concepts many have only dreamed of until now," said Marylou “ML” Maco, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer, Avaya. “Seeing them bring to life these new Avaya Infinity capabilities in support of their ‘'One Intelligence™’ is truly a testament to the power of innovation at the speed of AI.”

By connecting channels, insights, technologies, and workflows, the Avaya Infinity platform gives organizations the advanced capabilities they need to interact with customers and constituents on their terms from both within and beyond the contact center. Users no longer need to choose between the flexibility and speed of the cloud and the security and data privacy of on-premises solutions. Now they can innovate in virtually unlimited ways across private, on-prem and hybrid environments, without compromising on the foundational reliability and control that is essential for addressing enterprise data sovereignty requirements. They can also take advantage of the platform’s AI-agnostic capabilities, selecting and switching among their AI tools of choice with complete flexibility and control.

Agentic AI Research Supporting a Tandem Care Approach and Growth of Physical AI

According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, 74% of organizations expect to deploy agentic AI within the next two years, indicating AI agents serve as "force multipliers" that allow humans to shift into more strategic roles. This underscores the importance of a tandem care approach where human expertise and AI capabilities are complementary.

Deloitte also highlights that the use of physical AI is accelerating, with global adoption projected to reach 80% by 2028. This movement is currently being led by the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, where 71% of organizations have already implemented these technologies, compared to 56% in both the Americas and EMEA. APAC also leads in implementation depth, with the highest share of organizations reporting moderate to extensive integration of robotics and autonomous systems.

Another 34% of enterprises are reimagining the core processes of how they work.

Raising the Standard for Customer Experience

Maco added, “This data confirms that AI is moving quickly and avatarin is a compelling example of how we help our customers turn their most ambitious ideas into reality. By providing real-time insights and customer interaction context capabilities through the flexibility of hybrid cloud, Avaya Infinity enables a tandem care approach that truly empowers the people using it. This kind of partnership defines what’s possible when we collaborate and innovate to elevate the future of customer experience.”

The partnership between Avaya and avatarin demonstrates how organizations can unify their customer service experience across multiple channels. Using Avaya Infinity to manage the flow of information across phone, chat, and social robots, avatarin ensures customer history and context are preserved as they move between different environments. As global markets move toward the widespread adoption of physical AI, this integration with avatarin ensures that automated systems and human experts work in tandem with the same real-time information. Together, Avaya and avatarin are moving beyond basic automation to deliver a more responsive and integrated customer experience for global operations.

Additional Resources