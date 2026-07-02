Verint Engage 2026: Avaya’s Chris Royer Discusses AI Innovation and Open Architecture

Hear from Stu Goldstein from Verint and Chris Royer from Avaya as they discuss innovations within the Avaya Infinity® platform. During the Verint Engage Blue Lounge interview session, Chris highlights how the open architecture of Infinity offers customers flexible solutions, including cloud, on-prem, and hybrid options. The conversation also touches on recent advancements at Verint, including its acquisition by Thoma Bravo and the merger with Calabrio, reinforcing our long-standing partnership with both companies. We also discuss a new partnership with Databricks and emphasize AI innovations that give businesses the tools to measure performance and ROI effectively.