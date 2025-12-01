AXP AI Agent Demo

The Action-Ready AI Agent Built with MCP

AI agents are helping to revolutionize the customer experience. This demo of Avaya Infinity showcases the powerful convergence of agentic AI with Model Context Protocol (MCP) that allows organizations to dynamically engage their customers and deliver hyper-personalization. 

See how MCP-enabled, real-time context enhances the experience. In this demo, we use a travel scenario to highlight “tandem care” — AI assist working alongside the human booking agent, pulling CRM data and driving intelligent responses in the moment.

