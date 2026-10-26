AI is transforming how hospitality organizations serve guests, support employees, personalize stays, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your guest and employee experiences, your brand or your technology vendors?

At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP). It is the right move for hospitality organizations that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, guest data, established workflows, or the service standards that define their brand.

Read the press release