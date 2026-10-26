AI is transforming how hospitality organizations serve guests, support employees, personalize stays, and operate across increasingly complex technology environments. But one question stands above the rest: Who controls the future of your guest and employee experiences, your brand or your technology vendors?
At Avaya, we believe the answer should be you. That is why we are embracing the open future of AI, building the Avaya Infinity® platform to support Model Context Protocol (MCP). It is the right move for hospitality organizations that need to innovate without abandoning trusted systems, guest data, established workflows, or the service standards that define their brand.
What is MCP?
MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard that enables AI models such as GPT, Claude, or Gemini to securely and reliably interact with external tools, data sources, APIs, and user context in a structured way.
For hospitality, this can give AI access to the context needed to understand a guest, reservation, loyalty relationship, property, service request, preference, or interaction across multiple systems. Instead of operating in isolation, AI can work with relevant guest context, established workflows, permissions, and operational intent.
The result is AI that can become significantly more useful across reservations, guest services, loyalty, concierge, property operations, contact centers, sales, events, and other hospitality environments where personalization, speed, continuity, and trust matter.
"This is not a 'wait-and-see' moment. Avaya believes the time to be intentional about building the definitive open orchestration engine for the modern enterprise is now."
David Funck, Chief Technology Officer, Avaya
How does MCP work?
MCP is built on a client → model → server architecture:
- The Client gathers context (user info, role, task, environment).
- The Model (e.g., Claude, GPT) receives the context and a list of available tools or actions.
- The Server hosts the tools (APIs, databases, etc.) and executes any actions the model requests.
All communication follows structured schemas so interactions can be interpretable, traceable, and governed, an important requirement when AI is interacting with guest information, loyalty data, payment-related workflows, and brand-critical service experiences.
Avaya Infinity with MCP: Achieving AI-powered hospitality communications intelligence
Hospitality teams can analyze guest experience data, spot trends, and generate real-time insights beyond static dashboards. Guest experience, operations, loyalty, and revenue leaders can access vital information securely, preserving system integrity and data controls.
Removing friction from hospitality AI with MCP
For too long, bringing AI into hospitality customer experience has meant choosing between two difficult options:
- Lock in to a single provider's closed ecosystem, limiting flexibility as AI models, guest expectations, loyalty strategies, service standards, and technology priorities evolve.
- Create costly, one-off integrations across property management systems, central reservation systems, CRM, loyalty, payments, mobile applications, knowledge platforms, workforce systems, and other technologies.
This false choice slows innovation and places additional pressure on already complex hospitality technology environments. It can also fragment the guest experience, especially when information is distributed across brands, properties, channels, and legacy and modern platforms.
Enter MCP, an open, vendor-agnostic standard designed to help AI models interact with tools, data, and operational logic securely and at scale. Think of MCP as a universal connection layer for AI. Instead of building a different connection between every model and every hospitality system, organizations can create a standardized way for approved AI capabilities to access the context and tools they need.
As the AI ecosystem evolves, this approach can give hospitality organizations greater freedom to innovate while maintaining control over the systems, data, workflows, and guest relationships that make their brand unique.
- Choose the right LLM or AI capability for each hospitality use case without being locked into a single model provider.
- Let AI securely access approved information from property management, reservations, CRM, loyalty, payments, knowledge systems, workforce platforms, and other sources where your guest and operational truth lives.
- Future-proof your ecosystem so new models and tools can be introduced without repeatedly rebuilding the integrations that connect AI to your hospitality environment.
- Create flexible CX environments informed by guest history, reservations, loyalty status, preferences, prior interactions, service requests, and journey context.
- Give reservations agents, concierge teams, front desk employees, contact center representatives, and other staff a more complete view across properties, channels, systems, and time.
- Help employees access the knowledge and context they need to provide faster, more personalized, and more consistent experiences across voice and digital channels.
- Apply zero-trust principles so AI interactions can pass through governed gateways with defined identities, permissions, and access controls.
- Use auditability and tool-level controls to help support privacy, security, payment-related requirements, governance, and brand standards.
- Keep human judgment in the process for sensitive or high-impact actions, helping hospitality organizations accelerate service with AI while maintaining appropriate oversight.
MCP enables AI systems to operate with dynamic awareness of guest, employee, session, reservation, property, and service context. For Avaya Infinity, this means AI models can deliver experiences informed by relevant information across complex hospitality environments. A guest interaction could draw upon approved reservation, property, CRM, loyalty, knowledge, service request, and interaction data while respecting the permissions governing each source.
That level of contextual intelligence can be especially valuable for hospitality organizations managing thousands of employees, guests, reservations, properties, brands, workflows, integrations, and service interactions across multiple locations and channels.
Shaping the future of open AI for hospitality customer experience
Avaya is not just talking about open AI. We are actively helping shape open standards while bringing native MCP support to Avaya Infinity for secure, model-agnostic, enterprise-ready orchestration.
For hospitality organizations, that creates three important advantages:
- Control: Gain more control over AI models and tools so you can select capabilities based on the requirements of each guest experience or operational use case instead of the limitations of a single vendor.
- Governance: Strengthen interoperability and oversight across guest experience systems, hospitality data, workflows, and AI so capabilities can be introduced responsibly.
- Future-readiness: Build an AI architecture designed for complex hospitality environments where personalization, security, resilience, interoperability, and long-term flexibility are essential.
Collaboration with Databricks
As part of our commitment to secure, scalable, and open AI, Avaya is collaborating with Databricks to bring enterprise-grade governance and data privacy capabilities to the MCP implementation within the Avaya Infinity platform. For hospitality organizations, this approach can help establish controlled access between AI and the structured and unstructured data distributed across brands, properties, channels, and enterprise systems.
With fine-grained access controls, audit logging, and governed integration with enterprise data sources, hospitality organizations can explore AI-powered guest and employee experiences while maintaining greater visibility into how information is accessed and used.
"Generative AI offers tremendous potential to transform customer experiences, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Avaya to help organizations quickly unify their data, simplify data and AI governance and security, and ultimately deliver AI that understands their business."
Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration, Databricks
From fragmented hospitality systems to freedom with MCP
A typical hospitality organization may have dozens or hundreds of tools and data sources, including property management systems, central reservation systems, CRM, loyalty platforms, payment systems, point-of-sale technology, knowledge bases, mobile applications, workforce tools, analytics environments, and guest messaging platforms. At the same time, multiple AI models, copilots, applications, and agents may need controlled access to those systems. Before MCP, connecting each system to each AI model could require its own point-to-point integration. As the number of systems and AI capabilities grows, so does the development effort, maintenance burden, complexity, and technical debt. MCP changes that paradigm by introducing a standardized intermediary layer. Instead of solving an increasingly complex N x M integration problem, hospitality organizations can move toward a more scalable N + M model.
Each hospitality tool can expose approved capabilities through an MCP server, while AI models and applications connect through MCP clients. Once components can communicate through MCP, hospitality organizations gain a more flexible foundation for connecting AI with existing and future systems.
That can dramatically reduce redundant integration work while protecting investments already made in the technologies and workflows that support guests today. This matters because a guest journey rarely lives in one application. A single experience may touch communications, reservations, property management, CRM, loyalty, payments, concierge services, housekeeping, food and beverage, knowledge, and analytics.
Avaya Infinity with MCP can help connect those technologies, insights, channels, and workflows so hospitality organizations can modernize the experience without requiring the entire technology environment to be replaced first.
The potential ROI of MCP for hospitality
With MCP, Avaya Infinity users can unlock deeper business value by giving AI access to more relevant context and approved enterprise capabilities.
For hospitality organizations, that can mean faster guest service, more personalized interactions, more efficient employee workflows, more natural conversations, greater workforce productivity, and better continuity from booking through post-stay engagement.
MCP creates the foundation for generative and agentic AI that is not simply intelligent, but situationally aware of the guest, reservation, loyalty relationship, property, service request, and permissions surrounding an interaction.
|Before MCP
|After MCP
|Integration
|Custom connectors between individual AI models and hospitality systems
|A standardized MCP interface can work across models and approved hospitality tools
|Deployment time
|Longer implementation cycles driven by bespoke integration and engineering
|50–70% faster, lower costs via reuse (quiq.com, Palma AI, Humanloop, aibase.com)
|Data access
|AI operates with limited visibility into guest and operational context
|AI can access approved real-time context across reservations, PMS, CRM, loyalty, knowledge, and other systems
|Risk management
|Manual lookup, delayed fraud detection
|Instant cross-system checks reduce fraud by 30%
The future of hospitality is open
Hospitality brands spent decades building key systems, data, loyalty programs, and service cultures. They shouldn't surrender control of these investments for AI. Leading AI providers favor open, contextual AI, a vision Avaya shares. By bringing MCP to customer experience, Avaya helps hospitality organizations connect AI with trusted systems, select optimal models, maintain architecture control, and innovate continuously. The future of guest and employee experience belongs to brand-driven innovation, not closed technology stacks.
Learn how Model Context Protocol reinforces Avaya’s open AI strategy
White Paper
The Model Context Protocol: A status report for enterprise customer experience leaders
Blog
Why Avaya is investing in open AI foundations
Glossary
Full glossary of terms below.
|Term
|Definition
|Why It Matters for Hospitality
|MCP (Model Context Protocol)
|An open protocol that standardizes how AI models interact with tools, APIs, and memory via structured context objects.
|Creates a scalable way to connect AI with reservations, property management, CRM, loyalty, knowledge, and other hospitality systems.
|Context
|A bundle of structured information passed to a model—such as user ID, session history, roles, time, or tool availability.
|Helps AI understand the guest, employee, reservation, property, preferences, and situation surrounding an interaction.
|Model
|The generative AI (e.g., Claude, GPT-4, Gemini) that receives the MCP context and generates responses.
|Gives hospitality organizations flexibility to select different AI models based on service, performance, cost, security, or use-case requirements.
|Client
|The application or interface (e.g., chat window, agent framework, customer portal) that gathers and sends context to the model.
|Can include booking applications, guest portals, mobile apps, employee desktops, virtual assistants, and contact center interfaces.
|Server
|The logic layer that hosts tools, APIs, functions, and data sources the model can use via MCP.
|Creates a governed way for AI to interact with hospitality systems without giving models unrestricted access to guest or enterprise resources.
|Tools
|Discrete functions or APIs (e.g., “search knowledge base,” “check ticket status,” “update CRM”) exposed to the model via MCP.
|Allows AI to move beyond conversation and assist guests and employees with real hospitality tasks.
|Schemas
|The structured definitions (in JSON or YAML) for how tools and context should be represented and passed to models.
|Creates consistency between AI models and hospitality systems, making integrations easier to understand, govern, and troubleshoot.
|Memory
|Persistent context retained across sessions (user history, preferences, past actions) provided to the model.
|Can help hospitality organizations provide more continuous and personalized guest experiences over time.
|Ephemeral Context
|Short-lived, session-specific information (e.g., current task, temporary variables).
|Helps AI remain focused on the immediate guest request without unnecessarily retaining temporary information.
|Agent
|An AI system that can take actions, invoke tools, and make decisions based on MCP context — often used in autonomous or semi-autonomous workflows.
|Provides the foundation for controlled agentic AI that can assist with multi-step guest service and hospitality workflows.
|Orchestration
|Coordinating multiple steps, tools, and model outputs to achieve a higher-order business goal.
|Helps hospitality organizations connect guest interactions with the many systems and teams required to deliver seamless experiences.
|Observability
|The ability to inspect what context was passed, what decisions the model made, and how tools were used.
|Supports transparency, governance, troubleshooting, security, and oversight when AI interacts with guest and enterprise information.
|Interoperability
|The ability for different AI models and platforms to work with a shared structure of tools and context.
|Gives hospitality organizations greater flexibility to evolve their AI strategies without replacing established systems or becoming dependent on a single AI provider.